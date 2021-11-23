Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Finisar Corporation, Avago Technologies, JDS Uniphase Corporation, Royal Philips Electronics N.V.

“

A newly published report titled “(Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Finisar Corporation, Avago Technologies, JDS Uniphase Corporation, Royal Philips Electronics N.V., II-VI Incorporated, IQE PLC, Vertilas GmbH, Princeton Optronics, Vixar Inc., Ultra Communications Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Single-mode VCSEL

Multimode VCSEL



Market Segmentation by Application:

Data Communications

Infrared Illumination

Sensing

Pumping

GPS

Others



The Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser market expansion?

What will be the global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser

1.2 Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Single-mode VCSEL

1.2.3 Multimode VCSEL

1.3 Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Data Communications

1.3.3 Infrared Illumination

1.3.4 Sensing

1.3.5 Pumping

1.3.6 GPS

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production

3.4.1 North America Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production

3.5.1 Europe Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production

3.6.1 China Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production

3.7.1 Japan Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Finisar Corporation

7.1.1 Finisar Corporation Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Corporation Information

7.1.2 Finisar Corporation Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Finisar Corporation Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Finisar Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Finisar Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Avago Technologies

7.2.1 Avago Technologies Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Corporation Information

7.2.2 Avago Technologies Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Avago Technologies Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Avago Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Avago Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 JDS Uniphase Corporation

7.3.1 JDS Uniphase Corporation Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Corporation Information

7.3.2 JDS Uniphase Corporation Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Product Portfolio

7.3.3 JDS Uniphase Corporation Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 JDS Uniphase Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 JDS Uniphase Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Royal Philips Electronics N.V.

7.4.1 Royal Philips Electronics N.V. Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Corporation Information

7.4.2 Royal Philips Electronics N.V. Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Royal Philips Electronics N.V. Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Royal Philips Electronics N.V. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Royal Philips Electronics N.V. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 II-VI Incorporated

7.5.1 II-VI Incorporated Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Corporation Information

7.5.2 II-VI Incorporated Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Product Portfolio

7.5.3 II-VI Incorporated Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 II-VI Incorporated Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 II-VI Incorporated Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 IQE PLC

7.6.1 IQE PLC Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Corporation Information

7.6.2 IQE PLC Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Product Portfolio

7.6.3 IQE PLC Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 IQE PLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 IQE PLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Vertilas GmbH

7.7.1 Vertilas GmbH Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Corporation Information

7.7.2 Vertilas GmbH Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Vertilas GmbH Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Vertilas GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Vertilas GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Princeton Optronics

7.8.1 Princeton Optronics Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Corporation Information

7.8.2 Princeton Optronics Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Princeton Optronics Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Princeton Optronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Princeton Optronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Vixar Inc.

7.9.1 Vixar Inc. Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Corporation Information

7.9.2 Vixar Inc. Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Vixar Inc. Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Vixar Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Vixar Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Ultra Communications Inc.

7.10.1 Ultra Communications Inc. Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ultra Communications Inc. Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Ultra Communications Inc. Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Ultra Communications Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Ultra Communications Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser

8.4 Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Distributors List

9.3 Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Industry Trends

10.2 Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Growth Drivers

10.3 Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Market Challenges

10.4 Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

