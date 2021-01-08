Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | UGE, Helix Wind, WindHarvest

“

The report titled Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: UGE, Helix Wind, WindHarvest, Astralux, Kliux Energies, Sycamore Energy, Ropatec, Arborwind, Quietrevolution, Turbina, Luethi Enterprises, Aeolos, Oy Windside Production, Eastern Wind Power, Windspire Energy, SAW, MUCE

Market Segmentation by Product: Darrieus

Savonius



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial and industrial

Fishery and recreational boats

Hybrid systems

Others



The Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs)

1.2 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Darrieus

1.2.3 Savonius

1.3 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial and industrial

1.3.4 Fishery and recreational boats

1.3.5 Hybrid systems

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production

3.4.1 North America Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production

3.5.1 Europe Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production

3.6.1 China Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production

3.7.1 Japan Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 UGE

7.1.1 UGE Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Corporation Information

7.1.2 UGE Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 UGE Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 UGE Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 UGE Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Helix Wind

7.2.1 Helix Wind Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Helix Wind Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Helix Wind Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Helix Wind Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Helix Wind Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 WindHarvest

7.3.1 WindHarvest Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Corporation Information

7.3.2 WindHarvest Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 WindHarvest Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 WindHarvest Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 WindHarvest Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Astralux

7.4.1 Astralux Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Astralux Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Astralux Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Astralux Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Astralux Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Kliux Energies

7.5.1 Kliux Energies Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kliux Energies Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Kliux Energies Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Kliux Energies Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Kliux Energies Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Sycamore Energy

7.6.1 Sycamore Energy Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sycamore Energy Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Sycamore Energy Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Sycamore Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Sycamore Energy Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Ropatec

7.7.1 Ropatec Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ropatec Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Ropatec Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Ropatec Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ropatec Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Arborwind

7.8.1 Arborwind Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Arborwind Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Arborwind Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Arborwind Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Arborwind Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Quietrevolution

7.9.1 Quietrevolution Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Quietrevolution Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Quietrevolution Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Quietrevolution Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Quietrevolution Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Turbina

7.10.1 Turbina Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Turbina Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Turbina Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Turbina Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Turbina Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Luethi Enterprises

7.11.1 Luethi Enterprises Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Luethi Enterprises Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Luethi Enterprises Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Luethi Enterprises Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Luethi Enterprises Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Aeolos

7.12.1 Aeolos Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Aeolos Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Aeolos Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Aeolos Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Aeolos Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Oy Windside Production

7.13.1 Oy Windside Production Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Oy Windside Production Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Oy Windside Production Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Oy Windside Production Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Oy Windside Production Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Eastern Wind Power

7.14.1 Eastern Wind Power Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Eastern Wind Power Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Eastern Wind Power Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Eastern Wind Power Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Eastern Wind Power Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Windspire Energy

7.15.1 Windspire Energy Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Windspire Energy Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Windspire Energy Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Windspire Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Windspire Energy Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 SAW

7.16.1 SAW Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Corporation Information

7.16.2 SAW Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 SAW Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 SAW Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 SAW Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 MUCE

7.17.1 MUCE Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Corporation Information

7.17.2 MUCE Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Product Portfolio

7.17.3 MUCE Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 MUCE Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 MUCE Recent Developments/Updates

8 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs)

8.4 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Distributors List

9.3 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Industry Trends

10.2 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Growth Drivers

10.3 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Challenges

10.4 Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Vertical-axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

