Vertical Articulated Robots Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2026 | Yaskawa, Toshiba Machine Co Ltd, FANUC

The report titled Global Vertical Articulated Robots Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Vertical Articulated Robots market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Vertical Articulated Robots market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Vertical Articulated Robots market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vertical Articulated Robots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vertical Articulated Robots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vertical Articulated Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vertical Articulated Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vertical Articulated Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vertical Articulated Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vertical Articulated Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vertical Articulated Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Yaskawa, Toshiba Machine Co Ltd, FANUC, ABB, KUKA, Kawasaki, Denso, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Epson, Staubli, OTC, Comau, Omron, Siasun Robotics, Nanjing Estun Automation, Yamaha, Triowin

Market Segmentation by Product: Four Degrees of Freedom

Five Degrees of Freedom

Six Degrees of Freedom



Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile Welding, Painting, Assembly And Transportation Automation

Arc Welding

Material Handling

Assemble

Parts Transfer

Packing

Palletizing

Load



The Vertical Articulated Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vertical Articulated Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vertical Articulated Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vertical Articulated Robots market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vertical Articulated Robots industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vertical Articulated Robots market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vertical Articulated Robots market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vertical Articulated Robots market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vertical Articulated Robots Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Four Degrees of Freedom

1.2.3 Five Degrees of Freedom

1.2.4 Six Degrees of Freedom

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automobile Welding, Painting, Assembly And Transportation Automation

1.3.3 Arc Welding

1.3.4 Material Handling

1.3.5 Assemble

1.3.6 Parts Transfer

1.3.7 Packing

1.3.8 Palletizing

1.3.9 Load

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Vertical Articulated Robots, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Vertical Articulated Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Vertical Articulated Robots Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Vertical Articulated Robots Market

2.4 Key Trends for Vertical Articulated Robots Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Vertical Articulated Robots Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Vertical Articulated Robots Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Vertical Articulated Robots Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Vertical Articulated Robots Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Vertical Articulated Robots Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Vertical Articulated Robots Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Vertical Articulated Robots Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Vertical Articulated Robots Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Vertical Articulated Robots Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vertical Articulated Robots Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Vertical Articulated Robots Production by Regions

4.1 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Vertical Articulated Robots Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Vertical Articulated Robots Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Vertical Articulated Robots Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Vertical Articulated Robots Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Vertical Articulated Robots Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Vertical Articulated Robots Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Vertical Articulated Robots Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Vertical Articulated Robots Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Vertical Articulated Robots Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Vertical Articulated Robots Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Vertical Articulated Robots Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Vertical Articulated Robots Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Vertical Articulated Robots Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Vertical Articulated Robots Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Vertical Articulated Robots Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Vertical Articulated Robots Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Vertical Articulated Robots Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Vertical Articulated Robots Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Vertical Articulated Robots Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Vertical Articulated Robots Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Vertical Articulated Robots Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Vertical Articulated Robots Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Vertical Articulated Robots Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Vertical Articulated Robots Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Yaskawa

8.1.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

8.1.2 Yaskawa Overview

8.1.3 Yaskawa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Yaskawa Product Description

8.1.5 Yaskawa Related Developments

8.2 Toshiba Machine Co Ltd

8.2.1 Toshiba Machine Co Ltd Corporation Information

8.2.2 Toshiba Machine Co Ltd Overview

8.2.3 Toshiba Machine Co Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Toshiba Machine Co Ltd Product Description

8.2.5 Toshiba Machine Co Ltd Related Developments

8.3 FANUC

8.3.1 FANUC Corporation Information

8.3.2 FANUC Overview

8.3.3 FANUC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 FANUC Product Description

8.3.5 FANUC Related Developments

8.4 ABB

8.4.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.4.2 ABB Overview

8.4.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 ABB Product Description

8.4.5 ABB Related Developments

8.5 KUKA

8.5.1 KUKA Corporation Information

8.5.2 KUKA Overview

8.5.3 KUKA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 KUKA Product Description

8.5.5 KUKA Related Developments

8.6 Kawasaki

8.6.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

8.6.2 Kawasaki Overview

8.6.3 Kawasaki Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Kawasaki Product Description

8.6.5 Kawasaki Related Developments

8.7 Denso

8.7.1 Denso Corporation Information

8.7.2 Denso Overview

8.7.3 Denso Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Denso Product Description

8.7.5 Denso Related Developments

8.8 Nachi-Fujikoshi

8.8.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information

8.8.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Overview

8.8.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Product Description

8.8.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Related Developments

8.9 Epson

8.9.1 Epson Corporation Information

8.9.2 Epson Overview

8.9.3 Epson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Epson Product Description

8.9.5 Epson Related Developments

8.10 Staubli

8.10.1 Staubli Corporation Information

8.10.2 Staubli Overview

8.10.3 Staubli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Staubli Product Description

8.10.5 Staubli Related Developments

8.11 OTC

8.11.1 OTC Corporation Information

8.11.2 OTC Overview

8.11.3 OTC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 OTC Product Description

8.11.5 OTC Related Developments

8.12 Comau

8.12.1 Comau Corporation Information

8.12.2 Comau Overview

8.12.3 Comau Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Comau Product Description

8.12.5 Comau Related Developments

8.13 Omron

8.13.1 Omron Corporation Information

8.13.2 Omron Overview

8.13.3 Omron Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Omron Product Description

8.13.5 Omron Related Developments

8.14 Siasun Robotics

8.14.1 Siasun Robotics Corporation Information

8.14.2 Siasun Robotics Overview

8.14.3 Siasun Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Siasun Robotics Product Description

8.14.5 Siasun Robotics Related Developments

8.15 Nanjing Estun Automation

8.15.1 Nanjing Estun Automation Corporation Information

8.15.2 Nanjing Estun Automation Overview

8.15.3 Nanjing Estun Automation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Nanjing Estun Automation Product Description

8.15.5 Nanjing Estun Automation Related Developments

8.16 Yamaha

8.16.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

8.16.2 Yamaha Overview

8.16.3 Yamaha Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Yamaha Product Description

8.16.5 Yamaha Related Developments

8.17 Triowin

8.17.1 Triowin Corporation Information

8.17.2 Triowin Overview

8.17.3 Triowin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Triowin Product Description

8.17.5 Triowin Related Developments

9 Vertical Articulated Robots Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Vertical Articulated Robots Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Vertical Articulated Robots Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Vertical Articulated Robots Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Vertical Articulated Robots Sales Channels

11.2.2 Vertical Articulated Robots Distributors

11.3 Vertical Articulated Robots Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Vertical Articulated Robots Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Vertical Articulated Robots Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

