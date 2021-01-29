Vermicompost Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027Davo’s Worm Farms, Earthworm, Kahariam Farms

Vermicompost (worm compost) contains some earthworm castings, it also contains droppings from the multitude of other creatures that call the compost its home, plus bits of organic matter in various stages of decomposition. Vermicompost contains water-soluble nutrients and is a nutrient-rich organic fertilizer and soil conditioner. It is mainly used in farming and small scale sustainable, organic farming. Vermicompost is mainly classified into the following types: sifted through screen and not sifted through screen. Sifted through screen product is the most widely used type which takes up about 86% of the total sales in 2019. Vermicompost has wide range of applications, such as horticultural industry, landscaping, etc. And horticultural industry was the most widely used area which took up about 56% of the global total in 2019. The global Vermicompost market size is projected to reach US$ 349.7 million by 2026, from US$ 187.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Vermicompost volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vermicompost market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global Vermicompost Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Global Vermicompost Market: Regional Analysis The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global Vermicompost Market: Competitive Landscape This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020. Following are the segments covered by the report are:, Sifted Through Screen, Not Sifted Through Screen By Application:, Home Gardening, Landscaping, Golf Courses, Horticultural Industry Key Players: The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Vermicompost market are:, MyNoke, Davo’s Worm Farms, Earthworm, Kahariam Farms, Wormpower, Dirt Dynasty, Black Diamond, Sri Gayathri Biotec, Suman Vermi Compost, Garden Gold, Shijiazhuang Fada, Dilongli (Jialiming), Shijiazhuang Shuotian Competitive Landscape The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Vermicompost market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Table of Contents

1 Vermicompost Market Overview 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vermicompost 1.2 Vermicompost Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vermicompost Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Sifted Through Screen

1.2.3 Not Sifted Through Screen 1.3 Vermicompost Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Vermicompost Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Home Gardening

1.3.3 Landscaping

1.3.4 Golf Courses

1.3.5 Horticultural Industry 1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Vermicompost Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Vermicompost Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Vermicompost Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.5 Global Vermicompost Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Vermicompost Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Vermicompost Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Vermicompost Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Vermicompost Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Vermicompost Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 India Vermicompost Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 Southeast Asia Vermicompost Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.8 Australia Vermicompost Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.9 New Zealand Vermicompost Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Vermicompost Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Vermicompost Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.3 Vermicompost Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global Vermicompost Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.5 Manufacturers Vermicompost Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 Vermicompost Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Vermicompost Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Vermicompost Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production Capacity of Vermicompost Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Vermicompost Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Vermicompost Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.4 North America Vermicompost Production

3.4.1 North America Vermicompost Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.5 Europe Vermicompost Production

3.5.1 Europe Vermicompost Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.6 China Vermicompost Production

3.6.1 China Vermicompost Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.7 Japan Vermicompost Production

3.7.1 Japan Vermicompost Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Vermicompost Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.8 India Vermicompost Production

3.8.1 India Vermicompost Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 India Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.9 Southeast Asia Vermicompost Production

3.9.1 Southeast Asia Vermicompost Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Southeast Asia Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.10 Australia Vermicompost Production

3.10.1 Australia Vermicompost Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 Australia Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.11 New Zealand Vermicompost Production

3.11.1 New Zealand Vermicompost Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.11.2 New Zealand Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Vermicompost Consumption by Region 4.1 Global Vermicompost Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Vermicompost Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Vermicompost Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Vermicompost Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Vermicompost Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Vermicompost Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Vermicompost Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Vermicompost Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Vermicompost Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.3 Global Vermicompost Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application 6.1 Global Vermicompost Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 6.2 Global Vermicompost Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled 7.1 MyNoke

7.1.1 MyNoke Vermicompost Corporation Information

7.1.2 MyNoke Vermicompost Product Portfolio

7.1.3 MyNoke Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 MyNoke Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 MyNoke Recent Developments/Updates 7.2 Davo’s Worm Farms

7.2.1 Davo’s Worm Farms Vermicompost Corporation Information

7.2.2 Davo’s Worm Farms Vermicompost Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Davo’s Worm Farms Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Davo’s Worm Farms Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Davo’s Worm Farms Recent Developments/Updates 7.3 Earthworm

7.3.1 Earthworm Vermicompost Corporation Information

7.3.2 Earthworm Vermicompost Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Earthworm Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Earthworm Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Earthworm Recent Developments/Updates 7.4 Kahariam Farms

7.4.1 Kahariam Farms Vermicompost Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kahariam Farms Vermicompost Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Kahariam Farms Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Kahariam Farms Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Kahariam Farms Recent Developments/Updates 7.5 Wormpower

7.5.1 Wormpower Vermicompost Corporation Information

7.5.2 Wormpower Vermicompost Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Wormpower Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Wormpower Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Wormpower Recent Developments/Updates 7.6 Dirt Dynasty

7.6.1 Dirt Dynasty Vermicompost Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dirt Dynasty Vermicompost Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Dirt Dynasty Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Dirt Dynasty Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Dirt Dynasty Recent Developments/Updates 7.7 Black Diamond

7.7.1 Black Diamond Vermicompost Corporation Information

7.7.2 Black Diamond Vermicompost Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Black Diamond Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Black Diamond Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Black Diamond Recent Developments/Updates 7.8 Sri Gayathri Biotec

7.8.1 Sri Gayathri Biotec Vermicompost Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sri Gayathri Biotec Vermicompost Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sri Gayathri Biotec Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sri Gayathri Biotec Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sri Gayathri Biotec Recent Developments/Updates 7.9 Suman Vermi Compost

7.9.1 Suman Vermi Compost Vermicompost Corporation Information

7.9.2 Suman Vermi Compost Vermicompost Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Suman Vermi Compost Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Suman Vermi Compost Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Suman Vermi Compost Recent Developments/Updates 7.10 Garden Gold

7.10.1 Garden Gold Vermicompost Corporation Information

7.10.2 Garden Gold Vermicompost Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Garden Gold Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Garden Gold Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Garden Gold Recent Developments/Updates 7.11 Shijiazhuang Fada

7.11.1 Shijiazhuang Fada Vermicompost Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shijiazhuang Fada Vermicompost Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Shijiazhuang Fada Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Shijiazhuang Fada Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Shijiazhuang Fada Recent Developments/Updates 7.12 Dilongli (Jialiming)

7.12.1 Dilongli (Jialiming) Vermicompost Corporation Information

7.12.2 Dilongli (Jialiming) Vermicompost Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Dilongli (Jialiming) Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Dilongli (Jialiming) Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Dilongli (Jialiming) Recent Developments/Updates 7.13 Shijiazhuang Shuotian

7.13.1 Shijiazhuang Shuotian Vermicompost Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shijiazhuang Shuotian Vermicompost Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Shijiazhuang Shuotian Vermicompost Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Shijiazhuang Shuotian Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Shijiazhuang Shuotian Recent Developments/Updates 8 Vermicompost Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Vermicompost Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vermicompost 8.4 Vermicompost Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 Vermicompost Distributors List 9.3 Vermicompost Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Vermicompost Industry Trends 10.2 Vermicompost Growth Drivers 10.3 Vermicompost Market Challenges 10.4 Vermicompost Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Vermicompost by Region (2022-2027) 11.2 North America Vermicompost Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.3 Europe Vermicompost Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.4 China Vermicompost Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.5 Japan Vermicompost Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.6 India Vermicompost Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.7 Southeast Asia Vermicompost Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.8 Australia Vermicompost Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.9 New Zealand Vermicompost Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Vermicompost 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Vermicompost by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Vermicompost by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Vermicompost by Region 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Vermicompost by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Vermicompost by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Vermicompost by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Vermicompost by Type (2022-2027) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Vermicompost by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

About Us