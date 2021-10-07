Veress Needle Market 2021 by industry trends, statistics, key companies Growth and Regional Forecast2027 | 3-Dmed, Advin Health Care, Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument

“

The report titled Global Veress Needle Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Veress Needle market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Veress Needle market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Veress Needle market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Veress Needle market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Veress Needle report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Veress Needle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Veress Needle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Veress Needle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Veress Needle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Veress Needle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Veress Needle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3-Dmed, Advin Health Care, Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument, CONMED, Duomed, EndoMed Systems, Evomed, Exxomed, Fairmont Medical, Grena, GRI-Alleset, Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument, LAGIS, LocaMed, Medax, Medical Device Development (MDD), Medtronic, Mölnlycke, Pajunk, Pennine Healthcare, Promecon, Purple Surgical, Seemann Technologies, Sterylab, Symmetry Surgical, Taiwan Surgical Corporation, Unimax, Unimicro, Welfare Medical, Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument

Market Segmentation by Product:

120mm

150mm

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Laparoscopic Surgery

Others



The Veress Needle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Veress Needle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Veress Needle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Veress Needle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Veress Needle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Veress Needle market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Veress Needle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Veress Needle market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Veress Needle Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Veress Needle Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 120mm

1.2.3 150mm

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Veress Needle Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Laparoscopic Surgery

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Veress Needle Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Veress Needle Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Veress Needle Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Veress Needle, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Veress Needle Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Veress Needle Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Veress Needle Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Veress Needle Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Veress Needle Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Veress Needle Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Veress Needle Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Veress Needle Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Veress Needle Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Veress Needle Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Veress Needle Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Veress Needle Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Veress Needle Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Veress Needle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Veress Needle Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Veress Needle Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Veress Needle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Veress Needle Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Veress Needle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Veress Needle Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Veress Needle Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Veress Needle Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Veress Needle Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Veress Needle Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Veress Needle Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Veress Needle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Veress Needle Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Veress Needle Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Veress Needle Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Veress Needle Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Veress Needle Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Veress Needle Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Veress Needle Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Veress Needle Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Veress Needle Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Veress Needle Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Veress Needle Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Veress Needle Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 USA by Players, Type and Application

6.1 USA Veress Needle Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 USA Veress Needle Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 USA Veress Needle Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 USA Veress Needle Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 USA Veress Needle Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 USA Top Veress Needle Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 USA Top Veress Needle Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 USA Veress Needle Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 USA Veress Needle Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 USA Veress Needle Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 USA Veress Needle Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 USA Veress Needle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 USA Veress Needle Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 USA Veress Needle Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 USA Veress Needle Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 USA Veress Needle Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 USA Veress Needle Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 USA Veress Needle Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 USA Veress Needle Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 USA Veress Needle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 USA Veress Needle Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 USA Veress Needle Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 USA Veress Needle Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Veress Needle Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Veress Needle Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Veress Needle Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Veress Needle Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Veress Needle Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Veress Needle Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Veress Needle Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Veress Needle Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Veress Needle Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Veress Needle Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Veress Needle Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Veress Needle Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Veress Needle Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Veress Needle Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Veress Needle Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Veress Needle Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Veress Needle Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Veress Needle Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Veress Needle Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Veress Needle Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3-Dmed

12.1.1 3-Dmed Corporation Information

12.1.2 3-Dmed Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3-Dmed Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3-Dmed Veress Needle Products Offered

12.1.5 3-Dmed Recent Development

12.2 Advin Health Care

12.2.1 Advin Health Care Corporation Information

12.2.2 Advin Health Care Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Advin Health Care Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Advin Health Care Veress Needle Products Offered

12.2.5 Advin Health Care Recent Development

12.3 Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument

12.3.1 Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Corporation Information

12.3.2 Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Veress Needle Products Offered

12.3.5 Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Recent Development

12.4 CONMED

12.4.1 CONMED Corporation Information

12.4.2 CONMED Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 CONMED Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 CONMED Veress Needle Products Offered

12.4.5 CONMED Recent Development

12.5 Duomed

12.5.1 Duomed Corporation Information

12.5.2 Duomed Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Duomed Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Duomed Veress Needle Products Offered

12.5.5 Duomed Recent Development

12.6 EndoMed Systems

12.6.1 EndoMed Systems Corporation Information

12.6.2 EndoMed Systems Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 EndoMed Systems Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 EndoMed Systems Veress Needle Products Offered

12.6.5 EndoMed Systems Recent Development

12.7 Evomed

12.7.1 Evomed Corporation Information

12.7.2 Evomed Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Evomed Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Evomed Veress Needle Products Offered

12.7.5 Evomed Recent Development

12.8 Exxomed

12.8.1 Exxomed Corporation Information

12.8.2 Exxomed Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Exxomed Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Exxomed Veress Needle Products Offered

12.8.5 Exxomed Recent Development

12.9 Fairmont Medical

12.9.1 Fairmont Medical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Fairmont Medical Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Fairmont Medical Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Fairmont Medical Veress Needle Products Offered

12.9.5 Fairmont Medical Recent Development

12.10 Grena

12.10.1 Grena Corporation Information

12.10.2 Grena Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Grena Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Grena Veress Needle Products Offered

12.10.5 Grena Recent Development

12.12 Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument

12.12.1 Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Products Offered

12.12.5 Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Recent Development

12.13 LAGIS

12.13.1 LAGIS Corporation Information

12.13.2 LAGIS Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 LAGIS Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 LAGIS Products Offered

12.13.5 LAGIS Recent Development

12.14 LocaMed

12.14.1 LocaMed Corporation Information

12.14.2 LocaMed Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 LocaMed Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 LocaMed Products Offered

12.14.5 LocaMed Recent Development

12.15 Medax

12.15.1 Medax Corporation Information

12.15.2 Medax Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Medax Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Medax Products Offered

12.15.5 Medax Recent Development

12.16 Medical Device Development (MDD)

12.16.1 Medical Device Development (MDD) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Medical Device Development (MDD) Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Medical Device Development (MDD) Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Medical Device Development (MDD) Products Offered

12.16.5 Medical Device Development (MDD) Recent Development

12.17 Medtronic

12.17.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.17.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Medtronic Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Medtronic Products Offered

12.17.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.18 Mölnlycke

12.18.1 Mölnlycke Corporation Information

12.18.2 Mölnlycke Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Mölnlycke Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Mölnlycke Products Offered

12.18.5 Mölnlycke Recent Development

12.19 Pajunk

12.19.1 Pajunk Corporation Information

12.19.2 Pajunk Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Pajunk Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Pajunk Products Offered

12.19.5 Pajunk Recent Development

12.20 Pennine Healthcare

12.20.1 Pennine Healthcare Corporation Information

12.20.2 Pennine Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Pennine Healthcare Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Pennine Healthcare Products Offered

12.20.5 Pennine Healthcare Recent Development

12.21 Promecon

12.21.1 Promecon Corporation Information

12.21.2 Promecon Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Promecon Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Promecon Products Offered

12.21.5 Promecon Recent Development

12.22 Purple Surgical

12.22.1 Purple Surgical Corporation Information

12.22.2 Purple Surgical Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Purple Surgical Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Purple Surgical Products Offered

12.22.5 Purple Surgical Recent Development

12.23 Seemann Technologies

12.23.1 Seemann Technologies Corporation Information

12.23.2 Seemann Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Seemann Technologies Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Seemann Technologies Products Offered

12.23.5 Seemann Technologies Recent Development

12.24 Sterylab

12.24.1 Sterylab Corporation Information

12.24.2 Sterylab Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Sterylab Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Sterylab Products Offered

12.24.5 Sterylab Recent Development

12.25 Symmetry Surgical

12.25.1 Symmetry Surgical Corporation Information

12.25.2 Symmetry Surgical Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Symmetry Surgical Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Symmetry Surgical Products Offered

12.25.5 Symmetry Surgical Recent Development

12.26 Taiwan Surgical Corporation

12.26.1 Taiwan Surgical Corporation Corporation Information

12.26.2 Taiwan Surgical Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 Taiwan Surgical Corporation Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Taiwan Surgical Corporation Products Offered

12.26.5 Taiwan Surgical Corporation Recent Development

12.27 Unimax

12.27.1 Unimax Corporation Information

12.27.2 Unimax Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 Unimax Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Unimax Products Offered

12.27.5 Unimax Recent Development

12.28 Unimicro

12.28.1 Unimicro Corporation Information

12.28.2 Unimicro Description and Business Overview

12.28.3 Unimicro Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Unimicro Products Offered

12.28.5 Unimicro Recent Development

12.29 Welfare Medical

12.29.1 Welfare Medical Corporation Information

12.29.2 Welfare Medical Description and Business Overview

12.29.3 Welfare Medical Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Welfare Medical Products Offered

12.29.5 Welfare Medical Recent Development

12.30 Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument

12.30.1 Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument Corporation Information

12.30.2 Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument Description and Business Overview

12.30.3 Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument Veress Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument Products Offered

12.30.5 Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Veress Needle Industry Trends

13.2 Veress Needle Market Drivers

13.3 Veress Needle Market Challenges

13.4 Veress Needle Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Veress Needle Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”