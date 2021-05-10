Venture Capital Market Share and Growth by 2027| 360 Capital, AAC Capital Partners, LocalGlobe

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Venture Capital Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Venture Capital market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Venture Capital market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Venture Capital market.

The research report on the global Venture Capital market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Venture Capital market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Venture Capital research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Venture Capital market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Venture Capital market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Venture Capital market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Venture Capital Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Venture Capital market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Venture Capital market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Venture Capital Market Leading Players

360 Capital, AAC Capital Partners, LocalGlobe, Seedcamp, Index Ventures, Balderton Capital, Atomico, Point Nine Capital, Atlantic Labs, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures

Venture Capital Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Venture Capital market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Venture Capital market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Venture Capital Segmentation by Product

Under $50 M Fund Size, $50 M to $100 M Fund Size, $100 M to $250 M Fund Size, $250 M to $500 M Fund Size, $500 M to $1 B Fund Size, Above $1 B Fund Size Venture Capital Breakdown Data

Venture Capital Segmentation by Application

Software, Pharma and Biotech, Media and Entertainment, Medical Devices and Equipment, Medical Services and Systems, IT Hardware, IT services and Telecommunication, Consumer Goods and Recreation, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Venture Capital market?

How will the global Venture Capital market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Venture Capital market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Venture Capital market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Venture Capital market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Venture Capital Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Under $50 M Fund Size

1.2.3 $50 M to $100 M Fund Size

1.2.4 $100 M to $250 M Fund Size

1.2.5 $250 M to $500 M Fund Size

1.2.6 $500 M to $1 B Fund Size

1.2.7 Above $1 B Fund Size 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Venture Capital Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Software

1.3.3 Pharma and Biotech

1.3.4 Media and Entertainment

1.3.5 Medical Devices and Equipment

1.3.6 Medical Services and Systems

1.3.7 IT Hardware

1.3.8 IT services and Telecommunication

1.3.9 Consumer Goods and Recreation

1.3.10 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Venture Capital Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Venture Capital Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Venture Capital Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Venture Capital Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Venture Capital Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Venture Capital Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Venture Capital Market Trends

2.3.2 Venture Capital Market Drivers

2.3.3 Venture Capital Market Challenges

2.3.4 Venture Capital Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Venture Capital Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Venture Capital Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Venture Capital Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Venture Capital Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Venture Capital Revenue 3.4 Global Venture Capital Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Venture Capital Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Venture Capital Revenue in 2020 3.5 Venture Capital Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Venture Capital Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Venture Capital Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Venture Capital Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Venture Capital Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Venture Capital Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Venture Capital Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Venture Capital Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Venture Capital Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Venture Capital Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Venture Capital Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Venture Capital Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Venture Capital Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Venture Capital Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Venture Capital Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Venture Capital Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Venture Capital Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Venture Capital Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Venture Capital Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Venture Capital Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Venture Capital Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Venture Capital Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Venture Capital Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Venture Capital Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Venture Capital Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Venture Capital Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Venture Capital Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Venture Capital Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Venture Capital Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Venture Capital Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Venture Capital Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Venture Capital Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Venture Capital Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Venture Capital Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Venture Capital Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Venture Capital Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Venture Capital Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Venture Capital Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Venture Capital Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Venture Capital Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Venture Capital Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Venture Capital Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Venture Capital Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Venture Capital Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Venture Capital Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Venture Capital Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Venture Capital Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Venture Capital Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Venture Capital Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Venture Capital Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Venture Capital Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Venture Capital Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Venture Capital Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Venture Capital Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Venture Capital Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Venture Capital Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Venture Capital Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Venture Capital Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Venture Capital Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Venture Capital Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Venture Capital Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Venture Capital Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Venture Capital Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Venture Capital Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Venture Capital Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Venture Capital Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Venture Capital Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Venture Capital Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Venture Capital Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 360 Capital

11.1.1 360 Capital Company Details

11.1.2 360 Capital Business Overview

11.1.3 360 Capital Venture Capital Introduction

11.1.4 360 Capital Revenue in Venture Capital Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 360 Capital Recent Development 11.2 AAC Capital Partners

11.2.1 AAC Capital Partners Company Details

11.2.2 AAC Capital Partners Business Overview

11.2.3 AAC Capital Partners Venture Capital Introduction

11.2.4 AAC Capital Partners Revenue in Venture Capital Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 AAC Capital Partners Recent Development 11.3 LocalGlobe

11.3.1 LocalGlobe Company Details

11.3.2 LocalGlobe Business Overview

11.3.3 LocalGlobe Venture Capital Introduction

11.3.4 LocalGlobe Revenue in Venture Capital Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 LocalGlobe Recent Development 11.4 Seedcamp

11.4.1 Seedcamp Company Details

11.4.2 Seedcamp Business Overview

11.4.3 Seedcamp Venture Capital Introduction

11.4.4 Seedcamp Revenue in Venture Capital Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Seedcamp Recent Development 11.5 Index Ventures

11.5.1 Index Ventures Company Details

11.5.2 Index Ventures Business Overview

11.5.3 Index Ventures Venture Capital Introduction

11.5.4 Index Ventures Revenue in Venture Capital Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Index Ventures Recent Development 11.6 Balderton Capital

11.6.1 Balderton Capital Company Details

11.6.2 Balderton Capital Business Overview

11.6.3 Balderton Capital Venture Capital Introduction

11.6.4 Balderton Capital Revenue in Venture Capital Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Balderton Capital Recent Development 11.7 Atomico

11.7.1 Atomico Company Details

11.7.2 Atomico Business Overview

11.7.3 Atomico Venture Capital Introduction

11.7.4 Atomico Revenue in Venture Capital Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Atomico Recent Development 11.8 Point Nine Capital

11.8.1 Point Nine Capital Company Details

11.8.2 Point Nine Capital Business Overview

11.8.3 Point Nine Capital Venture Capital Introduction

11.8.4 Point Nine Capital Revenue in Venture Capital Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Point Nine Capital Recent Development 11.9 Atlantic Labs

11.9.1 Atlantic Labs Company Details

11.9.2 Atlantic Labs Business Overview

11.9.3 Atlantic Labs Venture Capital Introduction

11.9.4 Atlantic Labs Revenue in Venture Capital Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Atlantic Labs Recent Development 11.10 HV Holtzbrinck Ventures

11.10.1 HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Company Details

11.10.2 HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Business Overview

11.10.3 HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Venture Capital Introduction

11.10.4 HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Revenue in Venture Capital Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

