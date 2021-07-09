Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Market 2021: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | ArjoHuntleigh, Armetheon, Bayer, Bio Compression Systems

“
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
ArjoHuntleigh, Armetheon, Bayer, Bio Compression Systems, Boehringer Ingelheim, Breg, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cardinal Health, Currie Medical Specialties, Daiichi-Sankyo, Devon Medical Products, DJO, Janssen, Mego Afek AC LTD, Normatec, Pfizer, Portola Pharmaceuticals, ThermoTek USA, Zimmer Biomet
By Types:
Deep Vein Thrombosis(DVT)
Pulmonary Embolism(PE)
Others
By Applications:
Hospitals
Surgical Centers
Other
Table of Contents:
1 Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Market Overview
1.1 Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Product Overview
1.2 Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Deep Vein Thrombosis(DVT)
1.2.2 Pulmonary Embolism(PE)
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices by Application
4.1 Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Hospitals
4.1.2 Surgical Centers
4.1.3 Other
4.2 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices by Country
5.1 North America Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices by Country
6.1 Europe Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices by Country
8.1 Latin America Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Business
10.1 ArjoHuntleigh
10.1.1 ArjoHuntleigh Corporation Information
10.1.2 ArjoHuntleigh Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 ArjoHuntleigh Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 ArjoHuntleigh Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Products Offered
10.1.5 ArjoHuntleigh Recent Development
10.2 Armetheon
10.2.1 Armetheon Corporation Information
10.2.2 Armetheon Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Armetheon Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 ArjoHuntleigh Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Products Offered
10.2.5 Armetheon Recent Development
10.3 Bayer
10.3.1 Bayer Corporation Information
10.3.2 Bayer Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Bayer Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Bayer Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Products Offered
10.3.5 Bayer Recent Development
10.4 Bio Compression Systems
10.4.1 Bio Compression Systems Corporation Information
10.4.2 Bio Compression Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Bio Compression Systems Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Bio Compression Systems Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Products Offered
10.4.5 Bio Compression Systems Recent Development
10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim
10.5.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation Information
10.5.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Products Offered
10.5.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Development
10.6 Breg
10.6.1 Breg Corporation Information
10.6.2 Breg Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Breg Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Breg Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Products Offered
10.6.5 Breg Recent Development
10.7 Bristol-Myers Squibb
10.7.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation Information
10.7.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Products Offered
10.7.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Development
10.8 Cardinal Health
10.8.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information
10.8.2 Cardinal Health Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Cardinal Health Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Cardinal Health Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Products Offered
10.8.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development
10.9 Currie Medical Specialties
10.9.1 Currie Medical Specialties Corporation Information
10.9.2 Currie Medical Specialties Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Currie Medical Specialties Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Currie Medical Specialties Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Products Offered
10.9.5 Currie Medical Specialties Recent Development
10.10 Daiichi-Sankyo
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Daiichi-Sankyo Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Daiichi-Sankyo Recent Development
10.11 Devon Medical Products
10.11.1 Devon Medical Products Corporation Information
10.11.2 Devon Medical Products Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Devon Medical Products Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Devon Medical Products Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Products Offered
10.11.5 Devon Medical Products Recent Development
10.12 DJO
10.12.1 DJO Corporation Information
10.12.2 DJO Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 DJO Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 DJO Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Products Offered
10.12.5 DJO Recent Development
10.13 Janssen
10.13.1 Janssen Corporation Information
10.13.2 Janssen Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Janssen Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Janssen Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Products Offered
10.13.5 Janssen Recent Development
10.14 Mego Afek AC LTD
10.14.1 Mego Afek AC LTD Corporation Information
10.14.2 Mego Afek AC LTD Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Mego Afek AC LTD Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Mego Afek AC LTD Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Products Offered
10.14.5 Mego Afek AC LTD Recent Development
10.15 Normatec
10.15.1 Normatec Corporation Information
10.15.2 Normatec Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Normatec Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Normatec Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Products Offered
10.15.5 Normatec Recent Development
10.16 Pfizer
10.16.1 Pfizer Corporation Information
10.16.2 Pfizer Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Pfizer Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Pfizer Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Products Offered
10.16.5 Pfizer Recent Development
10.17 Portola Pharmaceuticals
10.17.1 Portola Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
10.17.2 Portola Pharmaceuticals Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Portola Pharmaceuticals Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Portola Pharmaceuticals Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Products Offered
10.17.5 Portola Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
10.18 ThermoTek USA
10.18.1 ThermoTek USA Corporation Information
10.18.2 ThermoTek USA Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 ThermoTek USA Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 ThermoTek USA Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Products Offered
10.18.5 ThermoTek USA Recent Development
10.19 Zimmer Biomet
10.19.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information
10.19.2 Zimmer Biomet Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Zimmer Biomet Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Zimmer Biomet Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Products Offered
10.19.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Distributors
12.3 Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Devices Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
