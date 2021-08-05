Venison, the meat from any kind of deer.Venison resembles beef and mutton in texture, colour, and other general characteristics. It has virtually the same chemical composition as beef but is less fatty. Lean venison roast, before cooking, contains by weight approximately 75 percent water, 20 percent protein, and 2 percent fat; this protein content is about the same as that of a lean beef rump. United States is the largest Venison market with about 26% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 17% market share.The key manufacturers are Silver Fern Farms Limited, First Light Foods, Fern Ridge, Duncan New Zealand, Shaffer Farms, Alliance Group, Highbourne Deer Farms, Changchun Jiuzhou Luyuan Biotechnology, Changchun Tianhong Luye etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 8% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Venison in United States, including the following market information: United States Venison Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Venison Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) United States top five Venison companies in 2020 (%) The global Venison market size is expected to growth from US$ 1678.8 million in 2020 to US$ 2207.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

The United States Venison market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Venison manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Venison Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Venison Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Fresh Venison, Frozen Venison, Others United States Venison Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Venison Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Foodservice Customers, Retail and Grocery Store Chains, Others

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Silver Fern Farms Limited, First Light Foods, Fern Ridge, Duncan New Zealand, Shaffer Farms, Alliance Group, Highbourne Deer Farms, Changchun Jiuzhou Luyuan Biotechnology, Changchun Tianhong Luye

