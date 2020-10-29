Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market is Booming Worldwide By Top Key Players: , Agfa Healthcare NV, Dell Technologies, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lexmark International, McKesson Corporation, Novarad Corporation, Siemens, TeraMedica, Merge Health, BridgeHead, Carestream Health Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Agfa Healthcare NV, Dell Technologies, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lexmark International, McKesson Corporation, Novarad Corporation, Siemens, TeraMedica, Merge Health, BridgeHead, Carestream Health Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Segment by Product Type: , by Delivery Mode, Cloud-hosted, On-Site (Premise), Hybrid, by Imaging Modality, Angiography, Mammography, Computed Tomography, Digital Fluoroscopy, Digital Radiography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Nuclear Imaging, Ultrasound, Other, by Usage Model, Single Department, Multiple Departments, Multiple Sites Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Segment by Application: , Enterprise, Cardiology, Radiology

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-hosted

1.4.3 On-Site (Premise)

1.4.4 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Enterprise

1.5.3 Cardiology

1.5.4 Radiology 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Revenue in 2019

3.3 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Agfa Healthcare NV

13.1.1 Agfa Healthcare NV Company Details

13.1.2 Agfa Healthcare NV Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Agfa Healthcare NV Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Introduction

13.1.4 Agfa Healthcare NV Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Agfa Healthcare NV Recent Development

13.2 Dell Technologies

13.2.1 Dell Technologies Company Details

13.2.2 Dell Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Dell Technologies Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Introduction

13.2.4 Dell Technologies Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Dell Technologies Recent Development

13.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

13.3.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Company Details

13.3.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Introduction

13.3.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Recent Development

13.4 GE Healthcare

13.4.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

13.4.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 GE Healthcare Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Introduction

13.4.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

13.5 IBM Corporation

13.5.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

13.5.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 IBM Corporation Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Introduction

13.5.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

13.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

13.6.1 Koninklijke Philips NV Company Details

13.6.2 Koninklijke Philips NV Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Koninklijke Philips NV Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Introduction

13.6.4 Koninklijke Philips NV Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Koninklijke Philips NV Recent Development

13.7 Lexmark International

13.7.1 Lexmark International Company Details

13.7.2 Lexmark International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Lexmark International Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Introduction

13.7.4 Lexmark International Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Lexmark International Recent Development

13.8 McKesson Corporation

13.8.1 McKesson Corporation Company Details

13.8.2 McKesson Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 McKesson Corporation Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Introduction

13.8.4 McKesson Corporation Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Development

13.9 Novarad Corporation

13.9.1 Novarad Corporation Company Details

13.9.2 Novarad Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Novarad Corporation Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Introduction

13.9.4 Novarad Corporation Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Novarad Corporation Recent Development

13.10 Siemens

13.10.1 Siemens Company Details

13.10.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Siemens Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Introduction

13.10.4 Siemens Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Siemens Recent Development

13.11 TeraMedica

10.11.1 TeraMedica Company Details

10.11.2 TeraMedica Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 TeraMedica Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Introduction

10.11.4 TeraMedica Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 TeraMedica Recent Development

13.12 Merge Health

10.12.1 Merge Health Company Details

10.12.2 Merge Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Merge Health Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Introduction

10.12.4 Merge Health Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Merge Health Recent Development

13.13 BridgeHead

10.13.1 BridgeHead Company Details

10.13.2 BridgeHead Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 BridgeHead Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Introduction

10.13.4 BridgeHead Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 BridgeHead Recent Development

13.14 Carestream Health

10.14.1 Carestream Health Company Details

10.14.2 Carestream Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Carestream Health Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Introduction

10.14.4 Carestream Health Revenue in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Carestream Health Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

