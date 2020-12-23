Vendor Management Software Market: Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis – Report by QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Vendor Management Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Vendor Management Software market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Vendor Management Software market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Vendor Management Software market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

IBM Emptoris, Intelex Technologies, MasterControl, MetricStream, SAP Ariba, Adjuno, ConnXus, Coupa Software, Determine, Deskera, EBid Systems, ESellerHub, 360factors, Freshdesk, GEP, HICX Solutions, Ivalua, JAGGAER Market Segment by Product Type: On-premise Vendor Management Software

Cloud Vendor Management Software Market Segment by Application:

Transportation

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Vendor Management Software market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vendor Management Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Vendor Management Software industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vendor Management Software market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vendor Management Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vendor Management Software market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Vendor Management Software

1.1 Vendor Management Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Vendor Management Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Vendor Management Software Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Vendor Management Software Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Vendor Management Software Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Vendor Management Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Vendor Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Vendor Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Vendor Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Vendor Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Vendor Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Vendor Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Vendor Management Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Vendor Management Software Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Vendor Management Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Vendor Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 On-premise Vendor Management Software

2.5 Cloud Vendor Management Software 3 Vendor Management Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Vendor Management Software Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vendor Management Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Vendor Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Transportation

3.5 Retail

3.6 Manufacturing

3.7 Others 4 Global Vendor Management Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Vendor Management Software Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Vendor Management Software as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vendor Management Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Vendor Management Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Vendor Management Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Vendor Management Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM Emptoris

5.1.1 IBM Emptoris Profile

5.1.2 IBM Emptoris Main Business

5.1.3 IBM Emptoris Vendor Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Emptoris Vendor Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 IBM Emptoris Recent Developments

5.2 Intelex Technologies

5.2.1 Intelex Technologies Profile

5.2.2 Intelex Technologies Main Business

5.2.3 Intelex Technologies Vendor Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Intelex Technologies Vendor Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Intelex Technologies Recent Developments

5.3 MasterControl

5.5.1 MasterControl Profile

5.3.2 MasterControl Main Business

5.3.3 MasterControl Vendor Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 MasterControl Vendor Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 MetricStream Recent Developments

5.4 MetricStream

5.4.1 MetricStream Profile

5.4.2 MetricStream Main Business

5.4.3 MetricStream Vendor Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 MetricStream Vendor Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 MetricStream Recent Developments

5.5 SAP Ariba

5.5.1 SAP Ariba Profile

5.5.2 SAP Ariba Main Business

5.5.3 SAP Ariba Vendor Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 SAP Ariba Vendor Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 SAP Ariba Recent Developments

5.6 Adjuno

5.6.1 Adjuno Profile

5.6.2 Adjuno Main Business

5.6.3 Adjuno Vendor Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Adjuno Vendor Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Adjuno Recent Developments

5.7 ConnXus

5.7.1 ConnXus Profile

5.7.2 ConnXus Main Business

5.7.3 ConnXus Vendor Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 ConnXus Vendor Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 ConnXus Recent Developments

5.8 Coupa Software

5.8.1 Coupa Software Profile

5.8.2 Coupa Software Main Business

5.8.3 Coupa Software Vendor Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Coupa Software Vendor Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Coupa Software Recent Developments

5.9 Determine

5.9.1 Determine Profile

5.9.2 Determine Main Business

5.9.3 Determine Vendor Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Determine Vendor Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Determine Recent Developments

5.10 Deskera

5.10.1 Deskera Profile

5.10.2 Deskera Main Business

5.10.3 Deskera Vendor Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Deskera Vendor Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Deskera Recent Developments

5.11 EBid Systems

5.11.1 EBid Systems Profile

5.11.2 EBid Systems Main Business

5.11.3 EBid Systems Vendor Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 EBid Systems Vendor Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 EBid Systems Recent Developments

5.12 ESellerHub

5.12.1 ESellerHub Profile

5.12.2 ESellerHub Main Business

5.12.3 ESellerHub Vendor Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 ESellerHub Vendor Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 ESellerHub Recent Developments

5.13 360factors

5.13.1 360factors Profile

5.13.2 360factors Main Business

5.13.3 360factors Vendor Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 360factors Vendor Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 360factors Recent Developments

5.14 Freshdesk

5.14.1 Freshdesk Profile

5.14.2 Freshdesk Main Business

5.14.3 Freshdesk Vendor Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Freshdesk Vendor Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Freshdesk Recent Developments

5.15 GEP

5.15.1 GEP Profile

5.15.2 GEP Main Business

5.15.3 GEP Vendor Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 GEP Vendor Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 GEP Recent Developments

5.16 HICX Solutions

5.16.1 HICX Solutions Profile

5.16.2 HICX Solutions Main Business

5.16.3 HICX Solutions Vendor Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 HICX Solutions Vendor Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 HICX Solutions Recent Developments

5.17 Ivalua

5.17.1 Ivalua Profile

5.17.2 Ivalua Main Business

5.17.3 Ivalua Vendor Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Ivalua Vendor Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Ivalua Recent Developments

5.18 JAGGAER

5.18.1 JAGGAER Profile

5.18.2 JAGGAER Main Business

5.18.3 JAGGAER Vendor Management Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 JAGGAER Vendor Management Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 JAGGAER Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Vendor Management Software Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vendor Management Software Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Vendor Management Software Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Vendor Management Software Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Vendor Management Software Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Vendor Management Software Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

