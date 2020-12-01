Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Velcro, 3M, APLIX

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Velcro (Hook & Loop) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Velcro (Hook & Loop) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Research Report: Velcro, 3M, APLIX, Kuraray Group, YKK, Paiho, Jianli, Heyi, Binder, Shingyi, Lovetex, Essentra Components, HALCO, Krahnen&Gobbers, Dunlap, DirecTex, Jieji, Tesa, ISHI-INDUSTRIES, Siddharth Filaments
Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Segmentation by Product: Nylon
Polyester
Others
Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Segmentation by Application: Footwear & Apparel
Transportation
Industrial Manufacturing
Medical
Others
The Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Velcro (Hook & Loop) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Velcro (Hook & Loop) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Overview
1.1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Overview
1.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Nylon
1.2.2 Polyester
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Velcro (Hook & Loop) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Velcro (Hook & Loop) as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) by Application
4.1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Segment by Application
4.1.1 Footwear & Apparel
4.1.2 Transportation
4.1.3 Industrial Manufacturing
4.1.4 Medical
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Velcro (Hook & Loop) by Application
4.5.2 Europe Velcro (Hook & Loop) by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Velcro (Hook & Loop) by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Velcro (Hook & Loop) by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Velcro (Hook & Loop) by Application
5 North America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business
10.1 Velcro
10.1.1 Velcro Corporation Information
10.1.2 Velcro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Velcro Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Velcro Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.1.5 Velcro Recent Development
10.2 3M
10.2.1 3M Corporation Information
10.2.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 3M Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Velcro Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.2.5 3M Recent Development
10.3 APLIX
10.3.1 APLIX Corporation Information
10.3.2 APLIX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 APLIX Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 APLIX Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.3.5 APLIX Recent Development
10.4 Kuraray Group
10.4.1 Kuraray Group Corporation Information
10.4.2 Kuraray Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Kuraray Group Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Kuraray Group Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.4.5 Kuraray Group Recent Development
10.5 YKK
10.5.1 YKK Corporation Information
10.5.2 YKK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 YKK Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 YKK Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.5.5 YKK Recent Development
10.6 Paiho
10.6.1 Paiho Corporation Information
10.6.2 Paiho Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Paiho Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Paiho Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.6.5 Paiho Recent Development
10.7 Jianli
10.7.1 Jianli Corporation Information
10.7.2 Jianli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Jianli Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Jianli Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.7.5 Jianli Recent Development
10.8 Heyi
10.8.1 Heyi Corporation Information
10.8.2 Heyi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Heyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Heyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.8.5 Heyi Recent Development
10.9 Binder
10.9.1 Binder Corporation Information
10.9.2 Binder Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Binder Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Binder Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.9.5 Binder Recent Development
10.10 Shingyi
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Shingyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Shingyi Recent Development
10.11 Lovetex
10.11.1 Lovetex Corporation Information
10.11.2 Lovetex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Lovetex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Lovetex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.11.5 Lovetex Recent Development
10.12 Essentra Components
10.12.1 Essentra Components Corporation Information
10.12.2 Essentra Components Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Essentra Components Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Essentra Components Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.12.5 Essentra Components Recent Development
10.13 HALCO
10.13.1 HALCO Corporation Information
10.13.2 HALCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 HALCO Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 HALCO Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.13.5 HALCO Recent Development
10.14 Krahnen&Gobbers
10.14.1 Krahnen&Gobbers Corporation Information
10.14.2 Krahnen&Gobbers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Krahnen&Gobbers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Krahnen&Gobbers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.14.5 Krahnen&Gobbers Recent Development
10.15 Dunlap
10.15.1 Dunlap Corporation Information
10.15.2 Dunlap Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Dunlap Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Dunlap Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.15.5 Dunlap Recent Development
10.16 DirecTex
10.16.1 DirecTex Corporation Information
10.16.2 DirecTex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 DirecTex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 DirecTex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.16.5 DirecTex Recent Development
10.17 Jieji
10.17.1 Jieji Corporation Information
10.17.2 Jieji Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Jieji Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Jieji Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.17.5 Jieji Recent Development
10.18 Tesa
10.18.1 Tesa Corporation Information
10.18.2 Tesa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Tesa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Tesa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.18.5 Tesa Recent Development
10.19 ISHI-INDUSTRIES
10.19.1 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Corporation Information
10.19.2 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.19.5 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Recent Development
10.20 Siddharth Filaments
10.20.1 Siddharth Filaments Corporation Information
10.20.2 Siddharth Filaments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Siddharth Filaments Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Siddharth Filaments Velcro (Hook & Loop) Products Offered
10.20.5 Siddharth Filaments Recent Development
11 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
