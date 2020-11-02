Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Outlook 2020: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2026 | Velcro, 3M, APLIX

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Velcro (Hook & Loop) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Velcro (Hook & Loop) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Velcro, 3M, APLIX, Kuraray Group, YKK, Paiho, Jianli, Heyi, Binder, Shingyi, Lovetex, Essentra Components, HALCO, Krahnen&Gobbers, Dunlap, DirecTex, Jieji, Tesa, ISHI-INDUSTRIES, Siddharth Filaments, etc.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Velcro (Hook & Loop) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Velcro (Hook & Loop) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market?

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Velcro (Hook & Loop)

1.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Nylon

1.2.3 Polyester

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Footwear & Apparel

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production

3.4.1 North America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production

3.5.1 Europe Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production

3.6.1 China Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production

3.7.1 Japan Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Velcro (Hook & Loop) Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Velcro (Hook & Loop) Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business

7.1 Velcro

7.1.1 Velcro Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Velcro Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 3M Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 APLIX

7.3.1 APLIX Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 APLIX Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Kuraray Group

7.4.1 Kuraray Group Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Kuraray Group Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 YKK

7.5.1 YKK Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 YKK Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Paiho

7.6.1 Paiho Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Paiho Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Jianli

7.7.1 Jianli Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Jianli Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Heyi

7.8.1 Heyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Heyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Binder

7.9.1 Binder Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Binder Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Shingyi

7.10.1 Shingyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Shingyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Lovetex

7.11.1 Shingyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Shingyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Essentra Components

7.12.1 Lovetex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Lovetex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 HALCO

7.13.1 Essentra Components Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Essentra Components Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Krahnen&Gobbers

7.14.1 HALCO Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 HALCO Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Dunlap

7.15.1 Krahnen&Gobbers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Krahnen&Gobbers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 DirecTex

7.16.1 Dunlap Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Dunlap Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Jieji

7.17.1 DirecTex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 DirecTex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Tesa

7.18.1 Jieji Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Jieji Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 ISHI-INDUSTRIES

7.19.1 Tesa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Tesa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Siddharth Filaments

7.20.1 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Siddharth Filaments Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Siddharth Filaments Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Velcro (Hook & Loop)

8.4 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Distributors List

9.3 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Customers

10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Velcro (Hook & Loop) (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Velcro (Hook & Loop) (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Velcro (Hook & Loop) (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Velcro (Hook & Loop)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Velcro (Hook & Loop) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Velcro (Hook & Loop) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Velcro (Hook & Loop) by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Velcro (Hook & Loop) 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Velcro (Hook & Loop) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Velcro (Hook & Loop) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Velcro (Hook & Loop) by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Velcro (Hook & Loop) by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

