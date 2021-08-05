Vehicle Wiring Harness refers to the contact terminal made of copper materials is made of (connector) and wire and cable crimping, the plastic insulator or external metal shell, Automotive Wiring Harness binding form a connection circuit component. At present, whether it is luxury car or economic – ordinary cars, Automotive Wiring Harness into the form is basically the same, are composed of wire, plug and parcel tape. Automotive Wiring Harness has called the “vessel”, is generally considered to be the central nervous system of a car, the vehicle computer related functions of the vehicle together. Automotive Wiring Harness in the car electronics technology content and quantity, has gradually become an important index to evaluate the performance of automobile. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Vehicle wiring harness Markers industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are Yazaki Corporation, Sumitomo, Delphi Automotive, Leoni, Lear Corporation, Yura, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, PKC, Nexans Autoelectric, Kromberg&Schubert, THB and Coroplast, etc, with about 92% market shares. China is the largest region of Vehicle wiring harness Markers, with a revenue market share nearly 26%. The second is Europe region with a revenue market share over 25%. Japan & Korea is another important production market of Vehicle wiring harness Markers, enjoying 19% revenue market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Wiring Harness in United States, including the following market information: United States Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) United States top five Vehicle Wiring Harness companies in 2020 (%) The global Vehicle Wiring Harness market size is expected to growth from US$ 48870 million in 2020 to US$ 59610 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

The United States Vehicle Wiring Harness market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vehicle Wiring Harness manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vehicle Wiring Harness Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) United States Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Body Wiring Harness, Chassis Wiring Harness, Engine Wiring Harness, HVAC Wiring Harness, Speed Sensors Wiring Harness, Others United States Vehicle Wiring Harness Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) United States Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vehicle Wiring Harness revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vehicle Wiring Harness revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Vehicle Wiring Harness sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units) Key companies Vehicle Wiring Harness sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Yazaki Corporation, Sumitomo, Delphi, Leoni, Lear, Yura, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, PKC, Nexans Autoelectric, Kromberg&Schubert, THB Group, Coroplast

