Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Growth, COVID-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: General Motors, Daimler AG, Toyota, Delphi Automotive PLC, Harman International Industries, Inc, Mobileye NV, Ford Motor Co., Honda, Nissan, Volkswagen, Audi, Hyundai, Kia

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies.QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

General Motors, Daimler AG, Toyota, Delphi Automotive PLC, Harman International Industries, Inc, Mobileye NV, Ford Motor Co., Honda, Nissan, Volkswagen, Audi, Hyundai, Kia Market Segment by Product Type: , Cellular Based Technology, DSRC Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Segment by Application: , Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Cellular Based Technology

1.3.3 DSRC

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Passenger Cars

1.4.3 Commercial Vehicles 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Trends

2.3.2 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Drivers

2.3.3 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Challenges

2.3.4 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Revenue

3.4 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Area Served

3.6 Key Players Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 General Motors

11.1.1 General Motors Company Details

11.1.2 General Motors Business Overview

11.1.3 General Motors Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Introduction

11.1.4 General Motors Revenue in Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 General Motors Recent Development

11.2 Daimler AG

11.2.1 Daimler AG Company Details

11.2.2 Daimler AG Business Overview

11.2.3 Daimler AG Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Introduction

11.2.4 Daimler AG Revenue in Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Daimler AG Recent Development

11.3 Toyota

11.3.1 Toyota Company Details

11.3.2 Toyota Business Overview

11.3.3 Toyota Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Introduction

11.3.4 Toyota Revenue in Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Toyota Recent Development

11.4 Delphi Automotive PLC

11.4.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Company Details

11.4.2 Delphi Automotive PLC Business Overview

11.4.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Introduction

11.4.4 Delphi Automotive PLC Revenue in Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Delphi Automotive PLC Recent Development

11.5 Harman International Industries, Inc

11.5.1 Harman International Industries, Inc Company Details

11.5.2 Harman International Industries, Inc Business Overview

11.5.3 Harman International Industries, Inc Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Introduction

11.5.4 Harman International Industries, Inc Revenue in Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Harman International Industries, Inc Recent Development

11.6 Mobileye NV

11.6.1 Mobileye NV Company Details

11.6.2 Mobileye NV Business Overview

11.6.3 Mobileye NV Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Introduction

11.6.4 Mobileye NV Revenue in Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Mobileye NV Recent Development

11.7 Ford Motor Co.

11.7.1 Ford Motor Co. Company Details

11.7.2 Ford Motor Co. Business Overview

11.7.3 Ford Motor Co. Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Introduction

11.7.4 Ford Motor Co. Revenue in Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Ford Motor Co. Recent Development

11.8 Honda

11.8.1 Honda Company Details

11.8.2 Honda Business Overview

11.8.3 Honda Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Introduction

11.8.4 Honda Revenue in Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Honda Recent Development

11.9 Nissan

11.9.1 Nissan Company Details

11.9.2 Nissan Business Overview

11.9.3 Nissan Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Introduction

11.9.4 Nissan Revenue in Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Nissan Recent Development

11.10 Volkswagen

11.10.1 Volkswagen Company Details

11.10.2 Volkswagen Business Overview

11.10.3 Volkswagen Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Introduction

11.10.4 Volkswagen Revenue in Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Volkswagen Recent Development

11.11 Audi

10.11.1 Audi Company Details

10.11.2 Audi Business Overview

10.11.3 Audi Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Introduction

10.11.4 Audi Revenue in Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Audi Recent Development

11.12 Hyundai

10.12.1 Hyundai Company Details

10.12.2 Hyundai Business Overview

10.12.3 Hyundai Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Introduction

10.12.4 Hyundai Revenue in Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Hyundai Recent Development

11.13 Kia

10.13.1 Kia Company Details

10.13.2 Kia Business Overview

10.13.3 Kia Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Introduction

10.13.4 Kia Revenue in Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Kia Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

