Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Robert Bosch, Infineon Technologies, Audi, AT&T, Daimler, Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology, MediaTek, Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Delphi Automotive, Renesas Electronics Market Segment by Product Type: Hardware, Software, Services, Market Segment by Application: , Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC), Cellular, Wi-Fi, WiMAX, Others,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication

1.1 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Overview

1.1.1 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Hardware

2.5 Software

2.6 Services

3 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

3.5 Cellular

3.6 Wi-Fi

3.7 WiMAX

3.8 Others

4 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market

4.4 Global Top Players Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Robert Bosch

5.1.1 Robert Bosch Profile

5.1.2 Robert Bosch Main Business

5.1.3 Robert Bosch Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Robert Bosch Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Robert Bosch Recent Developments

5.2 Infineon Technologies

5.2.1 Infineon Technologies Profile

5.2.2 Infineon Technologies Main Business

5.2.3 Infineon Technologies Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Infineon Technologies Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Developments

5.3 Audi

5.5.1 Audi Profile

5.3.2 Audi Main Business

5.3.3 Audi Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Audi Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 AT&T Recent Developments

5.4 AT&T

5.4.1 AT&T Profile

5.4.2 AT&T Main Business

5.4.3 AT&T Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 AT&T Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 AT&T Recent Developments

5.5 Daimler

5.5.1 Daimler Profile

5.5.2 Daimler Main Business

5.5.3 Daimler Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Daimler Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Daimler Recent Developments

5.6 Qualcomm Incorporated

5.6.1 Qualcomm Incorporated Profile

5.6.2 Qualcomm Incorporated Main Business

5.6.3 Qualcomm Incorporated Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Qualcomm Incorporated Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Qualcomm Incorporated Recent Developments

5.7 Unex Technology

5.7.1 Unex Technology Profile

5.7.2 Unex Technology Main Business

5.7.3 Unex Technology Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Unex Technology Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Unex Technology Recent Developments

5.8 MediaTek

5.8.1 MediaTek Profile

5.8.2 MediaTek Main Business

5.8.3 MediaTek Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 MediaTek Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 MediaTek Recent Developments

5.9 Quectel Wireless Solutions

5.9.1 Quectel Wireless Solutions Profile

5.9.2 Quectel Wireless Solutions Main Business

5.9.3 Quectel Wireless Solutions Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Quectel Wireless Solutions Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Quectel Wireless Solutions Recent Developments

5.10 Savari

5.10.1 Savari Profile

5.10.2 Savari Main Business

5.10.3 Savari Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Savari Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Savari Recent Developments

5.11 Delphi Automotive

5.11.1 Delphi Automotive Profile

5.11.2 Delphi Automotive Main Business

5.11.3 Delphi Automotive Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Delphi Automotive Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Developments

5.12 Renesas Electronics

5.12.1 Renesas Electronics Profile

5.12.2 Renesas Electronics Main Business

5.12.3 Renesas Electronics Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Renesas Electronics Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

