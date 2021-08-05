Vehicle-to-grid, or V2G technology, is defined as a system that is capable of controlling the bidirectional flow of electricity between the vehicle and the grid. Electricity flows from the grid to the vehicle to charge the battery. Also, electricity can flow back from the vehicle to the grid when required. A majority of the time, electric vehicles are not in use. During this idle time, the batteries of these vehicles can be utilized for supplying electricity back to the grid. Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) key players include NUVVE, Enel Energia , Moixa, E.ON, The Mobility House, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 85%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, having a total share about 50 percent. In terms of product, Bidirectional V2G is the largest segment, with a share about 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Battery Electric Vehicles, followed by Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Vehicles. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) in United States, including the following market information: United States Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) companies in 2020 (%) The global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market size is expected to growth from US$ 21 million in 2020 to US$ 857.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 73.0% during 2021-2027.

Get a PDF Sample of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3440549/united-states-vehicle-to-grid-v2g-market

The United States Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Unidirectional V2G, Bidirectional V2G United States Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Vehicles

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, NUVVE, Enel Energia, Moixa, E.ON, The Mobility House, Tennet, Fermata Energy, KEPCO, EDF Energy, Tokyo Electric Power, ActewAGL

Enquire For Customization In The Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3440549/united-states-vehicle-to-grid-v2g-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market.

Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours:at USD(3400): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/110cce4e683a74aa2fc68cfab9ac1289,0,1,united-states-vehicle-to-grid-v2g-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.