Vehicle Telematics Market SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2021-2027| Aptiv PLC, LeasePlan, ALD Automotive

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Vehicle Telematics market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Vehicle Telematics market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Vehicle Telematics market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Vehicle Telematics market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Vehicle Telematics market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Vehicle Telematics market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Vehicle Telematics Market Research Report: Aptiv PLC, LeasePlan, ALD Automotive, Visteon Corporation, Telefonica S.A, Vodafone Group Plc., Alphabet, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Valeo S.A, Trimble, ARI, AT&T, Athlon, Omnitracs, Harman International industries, Octo, Emkay, TomTom, Continental, Michelin, Arvento, Mix Telematics

Global Vehicle Telematics Market by Type: Fleet/Asset Management, Navigation& Location Based Systems, Infotainment Systems, Insurance Telematics, Safety & Security, Remote Alarm & Incident Monitoring Solutions, V2X

Global Vehicle Telematics Market by Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

The global Vehicle Telematics market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Vehicle Telematics report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Vehicle Telematics research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Vehicle Telematics market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Vehicle Telematics market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Vehicle Telematics market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Vehicle Telematics market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Vehicle Telematics market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Vehicle Telematics

1.1 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview

1.1.1 Vehicle Telematics Product Scope

1.1.2 Vehicle Telematics Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Vehicle Telematics Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Vehicle Telematics Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Vehicle Telematics Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Vehicle Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Vehicle Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Vehicle Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Vehicle Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Vehicle Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Vehicle Telematics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vehicle Telematics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Fleet/Asset Management

2.5 Navigation& Location Based Systems

2.6 Infotainment Systems

2.7 Insurance Telematics

2.8 Safety & Security

2.9 Remote Alarm & Incident Monitoring Solutions

2.10 V2X

3 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Vehicle Telematics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vehicle Telematics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Passenger Vehicles

3.5 Commercial Vehicles

4 Vehicle Telematics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vehicle Telematics as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Vehicle Telematics Market

4.4 Global Top Players Vehicle Telematics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Vehicle Telematics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Vehicle Telematics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Aptiv PLC

5.1.1 Aptiv PLC Profile

5.1.2 Aptiv PLC Main Business

5.1.3 Aptiv PLC Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Aptiv PLC Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Aptiv PLC Recent Developments

5.2 LeasePlan

5.2.1 LeasePlan Profile

5.2.2 LeasePlan Main Business

5.2.3 LeasePlan Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 LeasePlan Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 LeasePlan Recent Developments

5.3 ALD Automotive

5.3.1 ALD Automotive Profile

5.3.2 ALD Automotive Main Business

5.3.3 ALD Automotive Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 ALD Automotive Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Visteon Corporation Recent Developments

5.4 Visteon Corporation

5.4.1 Visteon Corporation Profile

5.4.2 Visteon Corporation Main Business

5.4.3 Visteon Corporation Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Visteon Corporation Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Visteon Corporation Recent Developments

5.5 Telefonica S.A

5.5.1 Telefonica S.A Profile

5.5.2 Telefonica S.A Main Business

5.5.3 Telefonica S.A Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Telefonica S.A Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Telefonica S.A Recent Developments

5.6 Vodafone Group Plc.

5.6.1 Vodafone Group Plc. Profile

5.6.2 Vodafone Group Plc. Main Business

5.6.3 Vodafone Group Plc. Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Vodafone Group Plc. Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Vodafone Group Plc. Recent Developments

5.7 Alphabet

5.7.1 Alphabet Profile

5.7.2 Alphabet Main Business

5.7.3 Alphabet Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Alphabet Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Alphabet Recent Developments

5.8 Robert Bosch Gmbh

5.8.1 Robert Bosch Gmbh Profile

5.8.2 Robert Bosch Gmbh Main Business

5.8.3 Robert Bosch Gmbh Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Robert Bosch Gmbh Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Robert Bosch Gmbh Recent Developments

5.9 Valeo S.A

5.9.1 Valeo S.A Profile

5.9.2 Valeo S.A Main Business

5.9.3 Valeo S.A Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Valeo S.A Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Valeo S.A Recent Developments

5.10 Trimble

5.10.1 Trimble Profile

5.10.2 Trimble Main Business

5.10.3 Trimble Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Trimble Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Trimble Recent Developments

5.11 ARI

5.11.1 ARI Profile

5.11.2 ARI Main Business

5.11.3 ARI Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 ARI Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 ARI Recent Developments

5.12 AT&T

5.12.1 AT&T Profile

5.12.2 AT&T Main Business

5.12.3 AT&T Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 AT&T Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 AT&T Recent Developments

5.13 Athlon

5.13.1 Athlon Profile

5.13.2 Athlon Main Business

5.13.3 Athlon Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Athlon Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Athlon Recent Developments

5.14 Omnitracs

5.14.1 Omnitracs Profile

5.14.2 Omnitracs Main Business

5.14.3 Omnitracs Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Omnitracs Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Omnitracs Recent Developments

5.15 Harman International industries

5.15.1 Harman International industries Profile

5.15.2 Harman International industries Main Business

5.15.3 Harman International industries Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Harman International industries Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Harman International industries Recent Developments

5.16 Octo

5.16.1 Octo Profile

5.16.2 Octo Main Business

5.16.3 Octo Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Octo Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Octo Recent Developments

5.17 Emkay

5.17.1 Emkay Profile

5.17.2 Emkay Main Business

5.17.3 Emkay Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Emkay Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Emkay Recent Developments

5.18 TomTom

5.18.1 TomTom Profile

5.18.2 TomTom Main Business

5.18.3 TomTom Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 TomTom Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 TomTom Recent Developments

5.19 Continental

5.19.1 Continental Profile

5.19.2 Continental Main Business

5.19.3 Continental Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Continental Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Continental Recent Developments

5.20 Michelin

5.20.1 Michelin Profile

5.20.2 Michelin Main Business

5.20.3 Michelin Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Michelin Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Michelin Recent Developments

5.21 Arvento

5.21.1 Arvento Profile

5.21.2 Arvento Main Business

5.21.3 Arvento Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Arvento Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Arvento Recent Developments

5.22 Mix Telematics

5.22.1 Mix Telematics Profile

5.22.2 Mix Telematics Main Business

5.22.3 Mix Telematics Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Mix Telematics Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Mix Telematics Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Vehicle Telematics Market Dynamics

11.1 Vehicle Telematics Industry Trends

11.2 Vehicle Telematics Market Drivers

11.3 Vehicle Telematics Market Challenges

11.4 Vehicle Telematics Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List



