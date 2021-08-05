Vehicle routing and scheduling is a mature market. Fleet routing and scheduling solutions are specialized transportation management applications aimed at organizations that directly or indirectly control and manage shipping assets and resources. These tools are typically used to develop route plans that meet the delivery objectives at minimal cost/mileage based on the firm’s input (such as from orders), rules and constraints. The aim is to minimize transportation costs while satisfying feasibility constraints as to when and where stops are made, what can be loaded in each vehicle, and what routes drivers can serve. North America is the largest market with about 48% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 31% market share. The key players are Verizon Connect, Omnitracs, Trimble, Paragon, Descartes, BluJay, Manhattan Associates, Ortec, JDA, Oracle, Mercury Gate International, SAP, Cheetah Logistics Technology, WorkWave, Carrier Logistics etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 42% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Routing and Scheduling in United States, including the following market information: United States Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Users) United States top five Vehicle Routing and Scheduling companies in 2020 (%) The global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market size is expected to growth from US$ 2353.3 million in 2020 to US$ 4185.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2027.

The United States Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Users) United States Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Single Depot, Multi Depot, Integrated Fleets United States Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Users) United States Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Retail, Manufacturing, Distribution & Services

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vehicle Routing and Scheduling revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vehicle Routing and Scheduling revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Vehicle Routing and Scheduling sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Users) Key companies Vehicle Routing and Scheduling sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Verizon Connect, Omnitracs, Trimble, Paragon, Descartes, BluJay, Manhattan Associates, Ortec, JDA, Oracle, Mercury Gate International, SAP, Cheetah Logistics Technology, WorkWave, Carrier Logistics

