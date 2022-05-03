Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2022 |Verizon Connect, Omnitracs, Trimble

Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 4185.4 Million By 2027, From US$ 2353.3 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 8.6% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

Vehicle routing and scheduling is a mature market. Fleet routing and scheduling solutions are specialized transportation management applications aimed at organizations that directly or indirectly control and manage shipping assets and resources. These tools are typically used to develop route plans that meet the delivery objectives at minimal cost/mileage based on the firm’s input (such as from orders), rules and constraints. The aim is to minimize transportation costs while satisfying feasibility constraints as to when and where stops are made, what can be loaded in each vehicle, and what routes drivers can serve. North America is the largest market with about 48% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 31% market share. The key players are Verizon Connect, Omnitracs, Trimble, Paragon, Descartes, BluJay, Manhattan Associates, Ortec, JDA, Oracle, Mercury Gate International, SAP, Cheetah Logistics Technology, WorkWave, Carrier Logistics etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 42% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market The global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market size is projected to reach US$ 4185.4 million by 2027, from US$ 2353.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Research Report: Verizon Connect, Omnitracs, Trimble, Paragon, Descartes, BluJay, Manhattan Associates, Ortec, JDA, Oracle, Mercury Gate International, SAP, Cheetah Logistics Technology, WorkWave, Carrier Logistics Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market by Type: Single Depot, Multi Depot, Integrated Fleets Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market by Application: Retail, Manufacturing, Distribution & Services The Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market. In this chapter of the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Request for customization in Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2978138/global-vehicle-routing-and-scheduling-market

Table of Contents

1 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Overview

1.1 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Product Overview

1.2 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single Depot

1.2.2 Multi Depot

1.2.3 Integrated Fleets

1.3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vehicle Routing and Scheduling as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling by Application

4.1 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Retail

4.1.2 Manufacturing

4.1.3 Distribution & Services

4.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling by Country

5.1 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling by Country

6.1 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling by Country

8.1 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Business

10.1 Verizon Connect

10.1.1 Verizon Connect Corporation Information

10.1.2 Verizon Connect Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Verizon Connect Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Verizon Connect Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.1.5 Verizon Connect Recent Development

10.2 Omnitracs

10.2.1 Omnitracs Corporation Information

10.2.2 Omnitracs Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Omnitracs Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Omnitracs Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.2.5 Omnitracs Recent Development

10.3 Trimble

10.3.1 Trimble Corporation Information

10.3.2 Trimble Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Trimble Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Trimble Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.3.5 Trimble Recent Development

10.4 Paragon

10.4.1 Paragon Corporation Information

10.4.2 Paragon Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Paragon Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Paragon Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.4.5 Paragon Recent Development

10.5 Descartes

10.5.1 Descartes Corporation Information

10.5.2 Descartes Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Descartes Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Descartes Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.5.5 Descartes Recent Development

10.6 BluJay

10.6.1 BluJay Corporation Information

10.6.2 BluJay Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 BluJay Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 BluJay Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.6.5 BluJay Recent Development

10.7 Manhattan Associates

10.7.1 Manhattan Associates Corporation Information

10.7.2 Manhattan Associates Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Manhattan Associates Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Manhattan Associates Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.7.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development

10.8 Ortec

10.8.1 Ortec Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ortec Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Ortec Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Ortec Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.8.5 Ortec Recent Development

10.9 JDA

10.9.1 JDA Corporation Information

10.9.2 JDA Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 JDA Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 JDA Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.9.5 JDA Recent Development

10.10 Oracle

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Oracle Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Oracle Recent Development

10.11 Mercury Gate International

10.11.1 Mercury Gate International Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mercury Gate International Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Mercury Gate International Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Mercury Gate International Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.11.5 Mercury Gate International Recent Development

10.12 SAP

10.12.1 SAP Corporation Information

10.12.2 SAP Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 SAP Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 SAP Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.12.5 SAP Recent Development

10.13 Cheetah Logistics Technology

10.13.1 Cheetah Logistics Technology Corporation Information

10.13.2 Cheetah Logistics Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Cheetah Logistics Technology Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Cheetah Logistics Technology Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.13.5 Cheetah Logistics Technology Recent Development

10.14 WorkWave

10.14.1 WorkWave Corporation Information

10.14.2 WorkWave Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 WorkWave Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 WorkWave Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.14.5 WorkWave Recent Development

10.15 Carrier Logistics

10.15.1 Carrier Logistics Corporation Information

10.15.2 Carrier Logistics Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Carrier Logistics Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Carrier Logistics Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Products Offered

10.15.5 Carrier Logistics Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Distributors

12.3 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

place your order click here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/ed75bc87a01c102c0849d039894c0975,0,1,global-vehicle-routing-and-scheduling-market

About Us:

QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.