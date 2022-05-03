Vehicle Retarder Market Regional Trend| Revenue And Growth Forecast 2028|Frenelsa, Voith, ZF

Global Vehicle Retarder Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 2841.9 Million By 2027, From US$ 1811.9 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 6.3% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Vehicle Retarder Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Vehicle Retarder market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Vehicle retarder is a device usually used on heavy vehicles to augment or replace some of the functions of primary friction-based braking systems. For the working principal, the vehicle retarder is composed of stator part producing magnetic field and rotor part producing resistance torque through cutting the magnetic lines by rotating of the rotor, so the vehicle retarder can make vehicle decelerating through this torque. Market competition is fierce. The market concentration is relatively high. Leading 13 suppliers, including Frenelsa, Voith, ZF, Scania, Telma, Jacobs, Klam, TBK, Shaanxi Fast, SORL, Terca, Hongquan and CAMA occupy about 73% of the market. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vehicle Retarder Market The global Vehicle Retarder market size is projected to reach US$ 2841.9 million by 2027, from US$ 1811.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Vehicle Retarder market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Vehicle Retarder market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Vehicle Retarder Market Research Report: Frenelsa, Voith, ZF, Scania, Telma, Jacobs, Klam, TBK, Shaanxi Fast, SORL, Terca, Hongquan, CAMA Global Vehicle Retarder Market by Type: Electric Retarders, Hydraulic Retarder Global Vehicle Retarder Market by Application: 18-55 MT, 55-100 MT, Above 100 MT The Vehicle Retarder market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Vehicle Retarder market. In this chapter of the Vehicle Retarder report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Vehicle Retarder report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Vehicle Retarder market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Vehicle Retarder market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Vehicle Retarder market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Vehicle Retarder market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Vehicle Retarder market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Table of Contents

1 Vehicle Retarder Market Overview

1.1 Vehicle Retarder Product Overview

1.2 Vehicle Retarder Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electric Retarders

1.2.2 Hydraulic Retarder

1.3 Global Vehicle Retarder Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Vehicle Retarder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Vehicle Retarder Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Vehicle Retarder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Vehicle Retarder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Vehicle Retarder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Retarder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Vehicle Retarder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Retarder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Vehicle Retarder Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vehicle Retarder Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vehicle Retarder Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Vehicle Retarder Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vehicle Retarder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vehicle Retarder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vehicle Retarder Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vehicle Retarder Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vehicle Retarder as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vehicle Retarder Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Vehicle Retarder Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Vehicle Retarder Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Vehicle Retarder Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vehicle Retarder Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Vehicle Retarder Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Vehicle Retarder by Application

4.1 Vehicle Retarder Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 18-55 MT

4.1.2 55-100 MT

4.1.3 Above 100 MT

4.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Vehicle Retarder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Vehicle Retarder Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Vehicle Retarder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Vehicle Retarder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Vehicle Retarder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Retarder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Vehicle Retarder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Retarder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Vehicle Retarder by Country

5.1 North America Vehicle Retarder Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Vehicle Retarder Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Vehicle Retarder Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Vehicle Retarder Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Vehicle Retarder Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Vehicle Retarder Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Vehicle Retarder by Country

6.1 Europe Vehicle Retarder Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Vehicle Retarder Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Vehicle Retarder Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Vehicle Retarder Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Vehicle Retarder Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Vehicle Retarder Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Retarder by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Retarder Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Retarder Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Retarder Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Retarder Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Retarder Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Retarder Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Vehicle Retarder by Country

8.1 Latin America Vehicle Retarder Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Vehicle Retarder Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Vehicle Retarder Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Vehicle Retarder Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Vehicle Retarder Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Vehicle Retarder Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Retarder by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Retarder Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Retarder Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Retarder Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Retarder Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Retarder Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Retarder Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vehicle Retarder Business

10.1 Frenelsa

10.1.1 Frenelsa Corporation Information

10.1.2 Frenelsa Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Frenelsa Vehicle Retarder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Frenelsa Vehicle Retarder Products Offered

10.1.5 Frenelsa Recent Development

10.2 Voith

10.2.1 Voith Corporation Information

10.2.2 Voith Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Voith Vehicle Retarder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Voith Vehicle Retarder Products Offered

10.2.5 Voith Recent Development

10.3 ZF

10.3.1 ZF Corporation Information

10.3.2 ZF Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 ZF Vehicle Retarder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 ZF Vehicle Retarder Products Offered

10.3.5 ZF Recent Development

10.4 Scania

10.4.1 Scania Corporation Information

10.4.2 Scania Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Scania Vehicle Retarder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Scania Vehicle Retarder Products Offered

10.4.5 Scania Recent Development

10.5 Telma

10.5.1 Telma Corporation Information

10.5.2 Telma Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Telma Vehicle Retarder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Telma Vehicle Retarder Products Offered

10.5.5 Telma Recent Development

10.6 Jacobs

10.6.1 Jacobs Corporation Information

10.6.2 Jacobs Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Jacobs Vehicle Retarder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Jacobs Vehicle Retarder Products Offered

10.6.5 Jacobs Recent Development

10.7 Klam

10.7.1 Klam Corporation Information

10.7.2 Klam Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Klam Vehicle Retarder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Klam Vehicle Retarder Products Offered

10.7.5 Klam Recent Development

10.8 TBK

10.8.1 TBK Corporation Information

10.8.2 TBK Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 TBK Vehicle Retarder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 TBK Vehicle Retarder Products Offered

10.8.5 TBK Recent Development

10.9 Shaanxi Fast

10.9.1 Shaanxi Fast Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shaanxi Fast Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shaanxi Fast Vehicle Retarder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Shaanxi Fast Vehicle Retarder Products Offered

10.9.5 Shaanxi Fast Recent Development

10.10 SORL

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Vehicle Retarder Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SORL Vehicle Retarder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SORL Recent Development

10.11 Terca

10.11.1 Terca Corporation Information

10.11.2 Terca Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Terca Vehicle Retarder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Terca Vehicle Retarder Products Offered

10.11.5 Terca Recent Development

10.12 Hongquan

10.12.1 Hongquan Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hongquan Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hongquan Vehicle Retarder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Hongquan Vehicle Retarder Products Offered

10.12.5 Hongquan Recent Development

10.13 CAMA

10.13.1 CAMA Corporation Information

10.13.2 CAMA Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 CAMA Vehicle Retarder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 CAMA Vehicle Retarder Products Offered

10.13.5 CAMA Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Vehicle Retarder Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Vehicle Retarder Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Vehicle Retarder Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Vehicle Retarder Distributors

12.3 Vehicle Retarder Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

