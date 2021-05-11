Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market 2021:Key market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2021-2027|NTN, Huayu Automotive, Dana

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Vehicle Propeller Shafts market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Vehicle Propeller Shafts market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Vehicle Propeller Shafts market.

The research report on the global Vehicle Propeller Shafts market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Vehicle Propeller Shafts market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Vehicle Propeller Shafts research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Vehicle Propeller Shafts market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Vehicle Propeller Shafts market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Vehicle Propeller Shafts market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Vehicle Propeller Shafts market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Vehicle Propeller Shafts market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Leading Players

GKN, NTN, Huayu Automotive, Dana, IFA Rotorion, AAM, Wanxiang, Meritor, Nexteer, JTEKT, Hyundai-Wia, Showa, YODON, Neapco, GSP, Dongfeng

Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Vehicle Propeller Shafts market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Vehicle Propeller Shafts market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Vehicle Propeller Shafts Segmentation by Product

Single Piece Shaft

Multi Piece Shaft

Vehicle Propeller Shafts Segmentation by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Vehicle Propeller Shafts market?

How will the global Vehicle Propeller Shafts market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Vehicle Propeller Shafts market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Vehicle Propeller Shafts market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Vehicle Propeller Shafts market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Vehicle Propeller Shafts Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Vehicle Propeller Shafts Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single Piece Shaft

1.4.3 Multi Piece Shaft 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Vehicle Propeller Shafts Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Vehicle Propeller Shafts Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Vehicle Propeller Shafts Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Vehicle Propeller Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Vehicle Propeller Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Vehicle Propeller Shafts Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Vehicle Propeller Shafts Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application 6.1 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Vehicle Propeller Shafts Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Vehicle Propeller Shafts Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Vehicle Propeller Shafts Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Propeller Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Propeller Shafts Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Propeller Shafts Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 GKN

12.1.1 GKN Corporation Information

12.1.2 GKN Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GKN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 GKN Vehicle Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.1.5 GKN Recent Development 12.2 NTN

12.2.1 NTN Corporation Information

12.2.2 NTN Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 NTN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 NTN Vehicle Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.2.5 NTN Recent Development 12.3 Huayu Automotive

12.3.1 Huayu Automotive Corporation Information

12.3.2 Huayu Automotive Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Huayu Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Huayu Automotive Vehicle Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.3.5 Huayu Automotive Recent Development 12.4 Dana

12.4.1 Dana Corporation Information

12.4.2 Dana Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Dana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Dana Vehicle Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.4.5 Dana Recent Development 12.5 IFA Rotorion

12.5.1 IFA Rotorion Corporation Information

12.5.2 IFA Rotorion Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IFA Rotorion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 IFA Rotorion Vehicle Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.5.5 IFA Rotorion Recent Development 12.6 AAM

12.6.1 AAM Corporation Information

12.6.2 AAM Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 AAM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 AAM Vehicle Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.6.5 AAM Recent Development 12.7 Wanxiang

12.7.1 Wanxiang Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wanxiang Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Wanxiang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Wanxiang Vehicle Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.7.5 Wanxiang Recent Development 12.8 Meritor

12.8.1 Meritor Corporation Information

12.8.2 Meritor Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Meritor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Meritor Vehicle Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.8.5 Meritor Recent Development 12.9 Nexteer

12.9.1 Nexteer Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nexteer Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Nexteer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Nexteer Vehicle Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.9.5 Nexteer Recent Development 12.10 JTEKT

12.10.1 JTEKT Corporation Information

12.10.2 JTEKT Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 JTEKT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 JTEKT Vehicle Propeller Shafts Products Offered

12.12.1 Showa Corporation Information

12.12.2 Showa Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Showa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Showa Products Offered

12.12.5 Showa Recent Development 12.13 YODON

12.13.1 YODON Corporation Information

12.13.2 YODON Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 YODON Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 YODON Products Offered

12.13.5 YODON Recent Development 12.14 Neapco

12.14.1 Neapco Corporation Information

12.14.2 Neapco Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Neapco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Neapco Products Offered

12.14.5 Neapco Recent Development 12.15 GSP

12.15.1 GSP Corporation Information

12.15.2 GSP Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 GSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 GSP Products Offered

12.15.5 GSP Recent Development 12.16 Dongfeng

12.16.1 Dongfeng Corporation Information

12.16.2 Dongfeng Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Dongfeng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Dongfeng Products Offered

12.16.5 Dongfeng Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Vehicle Propeller Shafts Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Vehicle Propeller Shafts Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

