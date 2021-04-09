Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market 2021-2027- Business Insights, Trends and Key Drivers| Siemens, Rekor, Jenoptik

The global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market.
Leading players of the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market.
Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Leading Players
Siemens, Rekor, Jenoptik, Vivotek, Neology, Survision, Genetec, Kapsch TrafficCom, ARH, Bosch Security Systems, Q-free (Dacolian), NDI Recognition Systems, Tattile, Perceptics, GeoVision, HTS, Leonardo Company, TagMaster, MAV Systems, Nedap, Petards Group, ParkingEye Limited, Arvoo Imaging Products, Inex Tech, Digital Recognition Systems Market
Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Segmentation by Product
Mobile, Fixed, Portable
Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Segmentation by Application
, Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic Toll Collection, Parking Management, Others
Report Objectives
• Analyzing the size of the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market on the basis of value and volume.
• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market.
• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market.
• Highlighting important trends of the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.
• Deeply profiling top players of the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market and showing how they compete in the industry.
• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.
• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market.
• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table of Contents.
1 Report Overview
1.1 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Mobile
1.2.3 Fixed
1.2.4 Portable
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Traffic Management
1.3.3 Law Enforcement
1.3.4 Electronic Toll Collection
1.3.5 Parking Management
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Industry Trends
2.4.2 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Drivers
2.4.3 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Challenges
2.4.4 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Restraints 3 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales
3.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Siemens
12.1.1 Siemens Corporation Information
12.1.2 Siemens Overview
12.1.3 Siemens Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Siemens Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.1.5 Siemens Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Siemens Recent Developments
12.2 Rekor
12.2.1 Rekor Corporation Information
12.2.2 Rekor Overview
12.2.3 Rekor Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Rekor Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.2.5 Rekor Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Rekor Recent Developments
12.3 Jenoptik
12.3.1 Jenoptik Corporation Information
12.3.2 Jenoptik Overview
12.3.3 Jenoptik Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Jenoptik Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.3.5 Jenoptik Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Jenoptik Recent Developments
12.4 Vivotek
12.4.1 Vivotek Corporation Information
12.4.2 Vivotek Overview
12.4.3 Vivotek Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Vivotek Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.4.5 Vivotek Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Vivotek Recent Developments
12.5 Neology
12.5.1 Neology Corporation Information
12.5.2 Neology Overview
12.5.3 Neology Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Neology Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.5.5 Neology Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Neology Recent Developments
12.6 Survision
12.6.1 Survision Corporation Information
12.6.2 Survision Overview
12.6.3 Survision Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Survision Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.6.5 Survision Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Survision Recent Developments
12.7 Genetec
12.7.1 Genetec Corporation Information
12.7.2 Genetec Overview
12.7.3 Genetec Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Genetec Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.7.5 Genetec Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Genetec Recent Developments
12.8 Kapsch TrafficCom
12.8.1 Kapsch TrafficCom Corporation Information
12.8.2 Kapsch TrafficCom Overview
12.8.3 Kapsch TrafficCom Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Kapsch TrafficCom Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.8.5 Kapsch TrafficCom Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Kapsch TrafficCom Recent Developments
12.9 ARH
12.9.1 ARH Corporation Information
12.9.2 ARH Overview
12.9.3 ARH Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 ARH Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.9.5 ARH Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 ARH Recent Developments
12.10 Bosch Security Systems
12.10.1 Bosch Security Systems Corporation Information
12.10.2 Bosch Security Systems Overview
12.10.3 Bosch Security Systems Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Bosch Security Systems Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.10.5 Bosch Security Systems Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Bosch Security Systems Recent Developments
12.11 Q-free (Dacolian)
12.11.1 Q-free (Dacolian) Corporation Information
12.11.2 Q-free (Dacolian) Overview
12.11.3 Q-free (Dacolian) Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Q-free (Dacolian) Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.11.5 Q-free (Dacolian) Recent Developments
12.12 NDI Recognition Systems
12.12.1 NDI Recognition Systems Corporation Information
12.12.2 NDI Recognition Systems Overview
12.12.3 NDI Recognition Systems Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 NDI Recognition Systems Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.12.5 NDI Recognition Systems Recent Developments
12.13 Tattile
12.13.1 Tattile Corporation Information
12.13.2 Tattile Overview
12.13.3 Tattile Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Tattile Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.13.5 Tattile Recent Developments
12.14 Perceptics
12.14.1 Perceptics Corporation Information
12.14.2 Perceptics Overview
12.14.3 Perceptics Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Perceptics Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.14.5 Perceptics Recent Developments
12.15 GeoVision
12.15.1 GeoVision Corporation Information
12.15.2 GeoVision Overview
12.15.3 GeoVision Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 GeoVision Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.15.5 GeoVision Recent Developments
12.16 HTS
12.16.1 HTS Corporation Information
12.16.2 HTS Overview
12.16.3 HTS Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 HTS Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.16.5 HTS Recent Developments
12.17 Leonardo Company
12.17.1 Leonardo Company Corporation Information
12.17.2 Leonardo Company Overview
12.17.3 Leonardo Company Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Leonardo Company Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.17.5 Leonardo Company Recent Developments
12.18 TagMaster
12.18.1 TagMaster Corporation Information
12.18.2 TagMaster Overview
12.18.3 TagMaster Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 TagMaster Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.18.5 TagMaster Recent Developments
12.19 MAV Systems
12.19.1 MAV Systems Corporation Information
12.19.2 MAV Systems Overview
12.19.3 MAV Systems Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 MAV Systems Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.19.5 MAV Systems Recent Developments
12.20 Nedap
12.20.1 Nedap Corporation Information
12.20.2 Nedap Overview
12.20.3 Nedap Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Nedap Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.20.5 Nedap Recent Developments
12.21 Petards Group
12.21.1 Petards Group Corporation Information
12.21.2 Petards Group Overview
12.21.3 Petards Group Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Petards Group Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.21.5 Petards Group Recent Developments
12.22 ParkingEye Limited
12.22.1 ParkingEye Limited Corporation Information
12.22.2 ParkingEye Limited Overview
12.22.3 ParkingEye Limited Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 ParkingEye Limited Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.22.5 ParkingEye Limited Recent Developments
12.23 Arvoo Imaging Products
12.23.1 Arvoo Imaging Products Corporation Information
12.23.2 Arvoo Imaging Products Overview
12.23.3 Arvoo Imaging Products Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Arvoo Imaging Products Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.23.5 Arvoo Imaging Products Recent Developments
12.24 Inex Tech
12.24.1 Inex Tech Corporation Information
12.24.2 Inex Tech Overview
12.24.3 Inex Tech Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Inex Tech Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.24.5 Inex Tech Recent Developments
12.25 Digital Recognition Systems
12.25.1 Digital Recognition Systems Corporation Information
12.25.2 Digital Recognition Systems Overview
12.25.3 Digital Recognition Systems Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Digital Recognition Systems Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Products and Services
12.25.5 Digital Recognition Systems Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Production Mode & Process
13.4 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales Channels
13.4.2 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Distributors
13.5 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
