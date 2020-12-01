Vehicle Electrification Market Growth, COVID-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: Bosch, Continental, Denso, Delphi, Johnson Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Borgwarner, Magna, Aisin, Johnson Controls, ZF, Valeo, Jtekt, Hitachi Automotive, Wabco

Vehicle Electrification market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies.QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and Japan Vehicle Electrification Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Vehicle Electrification market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Vehicle Electrification market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Vehicle Electrification market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Bosch, Continental, Denso, Delphi, Johnson Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Borgwarner, Magna, Aisin, Johnson Controls, ZF, Valeo, Jtekt, Hitachi Automotive, Wabco
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Start/Stop System, Electric Power Steering (EPS), Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Water Pump, Liquid Heater PTC, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), Starter Motor & Alternator, Actuators
|Market Segment by Application:
|Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Other
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Vehicle Electrification market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Vehicle Electrification market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Vehicle Electrification industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Vehicle Electrification market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Vehicle Electrification market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vehicle Electrification market
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vehicle Electrification Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Start/Stop System
1.2.3 Electric Power Steering (EPS)
1.2.4 Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor
1.2.5 Electric Vacuum Pump
1.2.6 Electric Oil Pump
1.2.7 Electric Water Pump
1.2.8 Liquid Heater PTC
1.2.9 Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)
1.2.10 Starter Motor & Alternator
1.2.11 Actuators
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle
1.3.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
1.3.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
1.3.5 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Vehicle Electrification, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.3 Vehicle Electrification Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Vehicle Electrification Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Vehicle Electrification Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Vehicle Electrification Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vehicle Electrification Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Vehicle Electrification Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Vehicle Electrification Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Vehicle Electrification Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Vehicle Electrification Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vehicle Electrification Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Vehicle Electrification Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Vehicle Electrification Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Vehicle Electrification Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Vehicle Electrification Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Vehicle Electrification Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Vehicle Electrification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan Vehicle Electrification Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan Vehicle Electrification Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan Vehicle Electrification Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan Vehicle Electrification Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Vehicle Electrification Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top Vehicle Electrification Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan Vehicle Electrification Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan Vehicle Electrification Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan Vehicle Electrification Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan Vehicle Electrification Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan Vehicle Electrification Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan Vehicle Electrification Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan Vehicle Electrification Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan Vehicle Electrification Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan Vehicle Electrification Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan Vehicle Electrification Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan Vehicle Electrification Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan Vehicle Electrification Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan Vehicle Electrification Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan Vehicle Electrification Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan Vehicle Electrification Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan Vehicle Electrification Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America Vehicle Electrification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Vehicle Electrification Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Vehicle Electrification Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Vehicle Electrification Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe
9.1 Europe Aisin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Europe Aisin Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Aisin Sales by Country
9.2.2 Europe Aisin Revenue by Country
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Vehicle Electrification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Vehicle Electrification Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Vehicle Electrification Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Vehicle Electrification Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Electrification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Electrification Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Electrification Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Electrification Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Bosch
12.1.1 Bosch Corporation Information
12.1.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Bosch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Bosch Vehicle Electrification Products Offered
12.1.5 Bosch Recent Development
12.2 Continental
12.2.1 Continental Corporation Information
12.2.2 Continental Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Continental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Continental Vehicle Electrification Products Offered
12.2.5 Continental Recent Development
12.3 Denso
12.3.1 Denso Corporation Information
12.3.2 Denso Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Denso Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Denso Vehicle Electrification Products Offered
12.3.5 Denso Recent Development
12.4 Delphi
12.4.1 Delphi Corporation Information
12.4.2 Delphi Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Delphi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Delphi Vehicle Electrification Products Offered
12.4.5 Delphi Recent Development
12.5 Johnson Electric
12.5.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information
12.5.2 Johnson Electric Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Johnson Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Johnson Electric Vehicle Electrification Products Offered
12.5.5 Johnson Electric Recent Development
12.6 Mitsubishi Electric
12.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information
12.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Vehicle Electrification Products Offered
12.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development
12.7 Borgwarner
12.7.1 Borgwarner Corporation Information
12.7.2 Borgwarner Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Borgwarner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Borgwarner Vehicle Electrification Products Offered
12.7.5 Borgwarner Recent Development
12.8 Magna
12.8.1 Magna Corporation Information
12.8.2 Magna Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Magna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Magna Vehicle Electrification Products Offered
12.8.5 Magna Recent Development
12.9 Aisin
12.9.1 Aisin Corporation Information
12.9.2 Aisin Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Aisin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Aisin Vehicle Electrification Products Offered
12.9.5 Aisin Recent Development
12.10 Johnson Controls
12.10.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information
12.10.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Johnson Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Johnson Controls Vehicle Electrification Products Offered
12.10.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
12.12 Valeo
12.12.1 Valeo Corporation Information
12.12.2 Valeo Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Valeo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Valeo Products Offered
12.12.5 Valeo Recent Development
12.13 Jtekt
12.13.1 Jtekt Corporation Information
12.13.2 Jtekt Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Jtekt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Jtekt Products Offered
12.13.5 Jtekt Recent Development
12.14 Hitachi Automotive
12.14.1 Hitachi Automotive Corporation Information
12.14.2 Hitachi Automotive Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Hitachi Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Hitachi Automotive Products Offered
12.14.5 Hitachi Automotive Recent Development
12.15 Wabco
12.15.1 Wabco Corporation Information
12.15.2 Wabco Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Wabco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Wabco Products Offered
12.15.5 Wabco Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Vehicle Electrification Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer
