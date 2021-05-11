Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2021-2027 |Dana, AAM, Magna

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Vehicle Drive Shaft market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Vehicle Drive Shaft market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Vehicle Drive Shaft market.

The research report on the global Vehicle Drive Shaft market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Vehicle Drive Shaft market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Vehicle Drive Shaft research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Vehicle Drive Shaft market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Vehicle Drive Shaft market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Vehicle Drive Shaft market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Vehicle Drive Shaft market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Vehicle Drive Shaft market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Leading Players

GKN, Dana, AAM, Magna, BorgWarner, Nexteer, Neapco, JTEKT, IFA Rotorion, Meritor, NTN, Hyundai-Wia, Dymos, Showa

Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Vehicle Drive Shaft market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Vehicle Drive Shaft market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Vehicle Drive Shaft Segmentation by Product

AWD

E-Drives

Others

Vehicle Drive Shaft Segmentation by Application

Cars

SUVs

Off-road Vehicles

Others

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Vehicle Drive Shaft Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Vehicle Drive Shaft Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Drive System Type

1.4.1 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Size Growth Rate by Drive System Type

1.4.2 AWD

1.4.3 E-Drives

1.4.4 Others 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cars

1.5.3 SUVs

1.5.4 Off-road Vehicles

1.5.5 Others 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Vehicle Drive Shaft Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Vehicle Drive Shaft Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Vehicle Drive Shaft Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vehicle Drive Shaft Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Drive System Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Size by Drive System Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales by Drive System Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue by Drive System Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Vehicle Drive Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Drive System Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Size Forecast by Drive System Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales Forecast by Drive System Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue Forecast by Drive System Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Vehicle Drive Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Drive System Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Vehicle Drive Shaft Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Vehicle Drive Shaft Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Drive System Type and Application 6.1 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Vehicle Drive Shaft Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Vehicle Drive Shaft Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Historic Market Review by Drive System Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales Market Share by Drive System Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue Market Share by Drive System Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Price by Drive System Type (2015-2020) 6.4 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Estimates and Forecasts by Drive System Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales Forecast by Drive System Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue Forecast by Drive System Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Price Forecast by Drive System Type (2021-2026) 6.5 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Vehicle Drive Shaft Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Drive Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Drive Shaft Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Drive Shaft Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 GKN

12.1.1 GKN Corporation Information

12.1.2 GKN Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GKN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 GKN Vehicle Drive Shaft Products Offered

12.1.5 GKN Recent Development 12.2 Dana

12.2.1 Dana Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dana Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Dana Vehicle Drive Shaft Products Offered

12.2.5 Dana Recent Development 12.3 AAM

12.3.1 AAM Corporation Information

12.3.2 AAM Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 AAM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 AAM Vehicle Drive Shaft Products Offered

12.3.5 AAM Recent Development 12.4 Magna

12.4.1 Magna Corporation Information

12.4.2 Magna Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Magna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Magna Vehicle Drive Shaft Products Offered

12.4.5 Magna Recent Development 12.5 BorgWarner

12.5.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information

12.5.2 BorgWarner Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 BorgWarner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 BorgWarner Vehicle Drive Shaft Products Offered

12.5.5 BorgWarner Recent Development 12.6 Nexteer

12.6.1 Nexteer Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nexteer Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Nexteer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Nexteer Vehicle Drive Shaft Products Offered

12.6.5 Nexteer Recent Development 12.7 Neapco

12.7.1 Neapco Corporation Information

12.7.2 Neapco Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Neapco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Neapco Vehicle Drive Shaft Products Offered

12.7.5 Neapco Recent Development 12.8 JTEKT

12.8.1 JTEKT Corporation Information

12.8.2 JTEKT Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 JTEKT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 JTEKT Vehicle Drive Shaft Products Offered

12.8.5 JTEKT Recent Development 12.9 IFA Rotorion

12.9.1 IFA Rotorion Corporation Information

12.9.2 IFA Rotorion Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 IFA Rotorion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 IFA Rotorion Vehicle Drive Shaft Products Offered

12.9.5 IFA Rotorion Recent Development 12.10 Meritor

12.10.1 Meritor Corporation Information

12.10.2 Meritor Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Meritor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Meritor Vehicle Drive Shaft Products Offered

12.12.1 Hyundai-Wia Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hyundai-Wia Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Hyundai-Wia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Hyundai-Wia Products Offered

12.12.5 Hyundai-Wia Recent Development 12.13 Dymos

12.13.1 Dymos Corporation Information

12.13.2 Dymos Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Dymos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Dymos Products Offered

12.13.5 Dymos Recent Development 12.14 Showa

12.14.1 Showa Corporation Information

12.14.2 Showa Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Showa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Showa Products Offered

12.14.5 Showa Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Vehicle Drive Shaft Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Vehicle Drive Shaft Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

