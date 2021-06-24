Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2027|CITIC Dicastal, Ronal Wheels, Superior Industries

Complete study of the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Vehicle Aluminum Wheels production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Vehicle Aluminum Wheels manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Vehicle Aluminum Wheels industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vehicle Aluminum Wheels industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Overview

1.1 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Product Overview

1.2 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Casting Process

1.2.2 Forging Process

1.2.3 Semi – Solid Die Forging Process

1.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vehicle Aluminum Wheels as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels by Application

4.1 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 OEM

4.1.2 Aftermarket

4.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels by Country

5.1 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels by Country

6.1 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Aluminum Wheels by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels by Country

8.1 Latin America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Business

10.1 CITIC Dicastal

10.1.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

10.1.2 CITIC Dicastal Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 CITIC Dicastal Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 CITIC Dicastal Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.1.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development

10.2 Ronal Wheels

10.2.1 Ronal Wheels Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ronal Wheels Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ronal Wheels Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 CITIC Dicastal Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.2.5 Ronal Wheels Recent Development

10.3 Superior Industries

10.3.1 Superior Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 Superior Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Superior Industries Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Superior Industries Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.3.5 Superior Industries Recent Development

10.4 Borbet

10.4.1 Borbet Corporation Information

10.4.2 Borbet Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Borbet Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Borbet Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.4.5 Borbet Recent Development

10.5 Iochpe-Maxion

10.5.1 Iochpe-Maxion Corporation Information

10.5.2 Iochpe-Maxion Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Iochpe-Maxion Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Iochpe-Maxion Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.5.5 Iochpe-Maxion Recent Development

10.6 Alcoa

10.6.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

10.6.2 Alcoa Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Alcoa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Alcoa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.6.5 Alcoa Recent Development

10.7 Wanfeng Auto

10.7.1 Wanfeng Auto Corporation Information

10.7.2 Wanfeng Auto Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Wanfeng Auto Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Wanfeng Auto Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.7.5 Wanfeng Auto Recent Development

10.8 Uniwheel Group

10.8.1 Uniwheel Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Uniwheel Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Uniwheel Group Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Uniwheel Group Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.8.5 Uniwheel Group Recent Development

10.9 Lizhong Group

10.9.1 Lizhong Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lizhong Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Lizhong Group Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Lizhong Group Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.9.5 Lizhong Group Recent Development

10.10 Topy Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Topy Group Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Topy Group Recent Development

10.11 Enkei Wheels

10.11.1 Enkei Wheels Corporation Information

10.11.2 Enkei Wheels Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Enkei Wheels Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Enkei Wheels Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.11.5 Enkei Wheels Recent Development

10.12 Zhejiang Jinfei

10.12.1 Zhejiang Jinfei Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zhejiang Jinfei Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Zhejiang Jinfei Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Zhejiang Jinfei Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.12.5 Zhejiang Jinfei Recent Development

10.13 Accuride

10.13.1 Accuride Corporation Information

10.13.2 Accuride Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Accuride Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Accuride Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.13.5 Accuride Recent Development

10.14 YHI

10.14.1 YHI Corporation Information

10.14.2 YHI Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 YHI Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 YHI Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.14.5 YHI Recent Development

10.15 Yueling Wheels

10.15.1 Yueling Wheels Corporation Information

10.15.2 Yueling Wheels Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Yueling Wheels Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Yueling Wheels Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.15.5 Yueling Wheels Recent Development

10.16 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

10.16.1 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Corporation Information

10.16.2 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.16.5 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Recent Development

10.17 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

10.17.1 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Corporation Information

10.17.2 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.17.5 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Recent Development

10.18 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee

10.18.1 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee Corporation Information

10.18.2 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.18.5 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Distributors

12.3 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

