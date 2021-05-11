Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027| Ronal Wheels, Superior Industries, Borbet

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market.

The research report on the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2055572/global-and-china-vehicle-aluminum-wheels-market

The Vehicle Aluminum Wheels research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Leading Players

CITIC Dicastal, Ronal Wheels, Superior Industries, Borbet, Iochpe-Maxion, Alcoa, Wanfeng Auto, Uniwheel Group, Lizhong Group, Topy Group, Enkei Wheels, Zhejiang Jinfei, Accuride, YHI, Yueling Wheels, Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels, Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts, Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee

Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Segmentation by Product

Casting Process

Forging Process

Semi – Solid Die Forging Process

Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Segmentation by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

Enquire for customization in Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2055572/global-and-china-vehicle-aluminum-wheels-market

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market?

How will the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market throughout the forecast period?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/fddba7594fdf04352866637eab9e6e55,0,1,global-and-china-vehicle-aluminum-wheels-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Casting Process

1.4.3 Forging Process

1.4.4 Semi – Solid Die Forging Process 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 OEM

1.5.3 Aftermarket 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application 6.1 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles 12.1 CITIC Dicastal

12.1.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

12.1.2 CITIC Dicastal Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 CITIC Dicastal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 CITIC Dicastal Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

12.1.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development 12.2 Ronal Wheels

12.2.1 Ronal Wheels Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ronal Wheels Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ronal Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Ronal Wheels Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

12.2.5 Ronal Wheels Recent Development 12.3 Superior Industries

12.3.1 Superior Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Superior Industries Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Superior Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Superior Industries Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

12.3.5 Superior Industries Recent Development 12.4 Borbet

12.4.1 Borbet Corporation Information

12.4.2 Borbet Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Borbet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Borbet Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

12.4.5 Borbet Recent Development 12.5 Iochpe-Maxion

12.5.1 Iochpe-Maxion Corporation Information

12.5.2 Iochpe-Maxion Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Iochpe-Maxion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Iochpe-Maxion Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

12.5.5 Iochpe-Maxion Recent Development 12.6 Alcoa

12.6.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

12.6.2 Alcoa Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Alcoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Alcoa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

12.6.5 Alcoa Recent Development 12.7 Wanfeng Auto

12.7.1 Wanfeng Auto Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wanfeng Auto Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Wanfeng Auto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Wanfeng Auto Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

12.7.5 Wanfeng Auto Recent Development 12.8 Uniwheel Group

12.8.1 Uniwheel Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Uniwheel Group Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Uniwheel Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Uniwheel Group Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

12.8.5 Uniwheel Group Recent Development 12.9 Lizhong Group

12.9.1 Lizhong Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Lizhong Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Lizhong Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Lizhong Group Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

12.9.5 Lizhong Group Recent Development 12.10 Topy Group

12.10.1 Topy Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Topy Group Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Topy Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Topy Group Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

12.10.5 Topy Group Recent Development 12.11 CITIC Dicastal

12.11.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

12.11.2 CITIC Dicastal Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 CITIC Dicastal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 CITIC Dicastal Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

12.11.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development 12.12 Zhejiang Jinfei

12.12.1 Zhejiang Jinfei Corporation Information

12.12.2 Zhejiang Jinfei Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Zhejiang Jinfei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Zhejiang Jinfei Products Offered

12.12.5 Zhejiang Jinfei Recent Development 12.13 Accuride

12.13.1 Accuride Corporation Information

12.13.2 Accuride Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Accuride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Accuride Products Offered

12.13.5 Accuride Recent Development 12.14 YHI

12.14.1 YHI Corporation Information

12.14.2 YHI Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 YHI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 YHI Products Offered

12.14.5 YHI Recent Development 12.15 Yueling Wheels

12.15.1 Yueling Wheels Corporation Information

12.15.2 Yueling Wheels Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Yueling Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Yueling Wheels Products Offered

12.15.5 Yueling Wheels Recent Development 12.16 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

12.16.1 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Corporation Information

12.16.2 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

12.16.5 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Recent Development 12.17 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

12.17.1 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Corporation Information

12.17.2 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Products Offered

12.17.5 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Recent Development 12.18 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee

12.18.1 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee Corporation Information

12.18.2 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee Products Offered

12.18.5 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

“