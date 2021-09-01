Vegetated Green Roof Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | GreenGrid, Sika Sarnafil, Siplast

“

The report titled Global Vegetated Green Roof Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Vegetated Green Roof market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Vegetated Green Roof market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Vegetated Green Roof market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vegetated Green Roof market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vegetated Green Roof report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vegetated Green Roof report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vegetated Green Roof market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vegetated Green Roof market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vegetated Green Roof market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vegetated Green Roof market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vegetated Green Roof market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GreenGrid, Sika Sarnafil, Siplast, Solatube, Total Roofing, USGBC

Market Segmentation by Product:

Extensive (Shallow Depth) Modules

Semi-Intensive (Intermediate Depth) Modules

Intensive (Maximum Depth) Modules



Market Segmentation by Application:

Corporate

Hotel

Hospital

Entertainment Complex

Other



The Vegetated Green Roof Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vegetated Green Roof market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vegetated Green Roof market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vegetated Green Roof market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vegetated Green Roof industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vegetated Green Roof market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vegetated Green Roof market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vegetated Green Roof market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vegetated Green Roof Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Extensive (Shallow Depth) Modules

1.2.3 Semi-Intensive (Intermediate Depth) Modules

1.2.4 Intensive (Maximum Depth) Modules

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Corporate

1.3.3 Hotel

1.3.4 Hospital

1.3.5 Entertainment Complex

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Vegetated Green Roof Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Vegetated Green Roof Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Vegetated Green Roof Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Vegetated Green Roof Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Vegetated Green Roof Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Vegetated Green Roof Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Vegetated Green Roof Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vegetated Green Roof Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Vegetated Green Roof Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Vegetated Green Roof Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Vegetated Green Roof Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Vegetated Green Roof Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vegetated Green Roof Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Vegetated Green Roof Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Vegetated Green Roof Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Vegetated Green Roof Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Vegetated Green Roof Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Vegetated Green Roof Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Vegetated Green Roof Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Vegetated Green Roof Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Vegetated Green Roof Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Vegetated Green Roof Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Vegetated Green Roof Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Vegetated Green Roof Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Vegetated Green Roof Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Vegetated Green Roof Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Vegetated Green Roof Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Vegetated Green Roof Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Vegetated Green Roof Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Vegetated Green Roof Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Vegetated Green Roof Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Vegetated Green Roof Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Vegetated Green Roof Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Vegetated Green Roof Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Vegetated Green Roof Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Vegetated Green Roof Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Vegetated Green Roof Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Vegetated Green Roof Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Vegetated Green Roof Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Vegetated Green Roof Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Vegetated Green Roof Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Vegetated Green Roof Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Vegetated Green Roof Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Vegetated Green Roof Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Vegetated Green Roof Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Vegetated Green Roof Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Vegetated Green Roof Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Vegetated Green Roof Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Vegetated Green Roof Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Vegetated Green Roof Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 GreenGrid

12.1.1 GreenGrid Corporation Information

12.1.2 GreenGrid Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GreenGrid Vegetated Green Roof Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GreenGrid Vegetated Green Roof Products Offered

12.1.5 GreenGrid Recent Development

12.2 Sika Sarnafil

12.2.1 Sika Sarnafil Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sika Sarnafil Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Sika Sarnafil Vegetated Green Roof Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sika Sarnafil Vegetated Green Roof Products Offered

12.2.5 Sika Sarnafil Recent Development

12.3 Siplast

12.3.1 Siplast Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siplast Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Siplast Vegetated Green Roof Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Siplast Vegetated Green Roof Products Offered

12.3.5 Siplast Recent Development

12.4 Solatube

12.4.1 Solatube Corporation Information

12.4.2 Solatube Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Solatube Vegetated Green Roof Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Solatube Vegetated Green Roof Products Offered

12.4.5 Solatube Recent Development

12.5 Total Roofing

12.5.1 Total Roofing Corporation Information

12.5.2 Total Roofing Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Total Roofing Vegetated Green Roof Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Total Roofing Vegetated Green Roof Products Offered

12.5.5 Total Roofing Recent Development

12.6 USGBC

12.6.1 USGBC Corporation Information

12.6.2 USGBC Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 USGBC Vegetated Green Roof Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 USGBC Vegetated Green Roof Products Offered

12.6.5 USGBC Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Vegetated Green Roof Industry Trends

13.2 Vegetated Green Roof Market Drivers

13.3 Vegetated Green Roof Market Challenges

13.4 Vegetated Green Roof Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Vegetated Green Roof Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”