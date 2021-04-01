Vegetable Oil Market Size, Share Research 2021, Business Opportunity, Global Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast to 2027 | Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge North America

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Vegetable Oil Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Vegetable Oil market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Vegetable Oil market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Vegetable Oil market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Vegetable Oil market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge North America, Richardson Oilseed, Carapelli Firenze, Cargill, ConAgra Foods, COFCO, Deoleo, Dow AgroSciences, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours, Golden Agri-Resources, J-Oirumiruzu, IOI, Kuala Lumpur Kepong, Lam Soon, Marico, Oilseeds International, PT Astra Agro Lestari, Sime Darby Sdn, United Plantations, Wilmar International
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|
Palm Oil
Canola Oil
Coconut Oil
Soybean Oil
Others
|Market Segment by Application:
| Supermarket
Departmental Store
Grocery
Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Vegetable Oil market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Vegetable Oil market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Vegetable Oil market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Vegetable Oil market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vegetable Oil market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Vegetable Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Palm Oil
1.2.3 Canola Oil
1.2.4 Coconut Oil
1.2.5 Soybean Oil
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Vegetable Oil Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Supermarket
1.3.3 Departmental Store
1.3.4 Grocery
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Vegetable Oil Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Vegetable Oil Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Vegetable Oil Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Vegetable Oil Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Vegetable Oil Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Vegetable Oil Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Vegetable Oil Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Vegetable Oil Industry Trends
2.5.1 Vegetable Oil Market Trends
2.5.2 Vegetable Oil Market Drivers
2.5.3 Vegetable Oil Market Challenges
2.5.4 Vegetable Oil Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Vegetable Oil Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Vegetable Oil Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vegetable Oil Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Vegetable Oil by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Vegetable Oil Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Vegetable Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vegetable Oil as of 2020)
3.4 Global Vegetable Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Vegetable Oil Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vegetable Oil Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Vegetable Oil Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Vegetable Oil Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Vegetable Oil Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Vegetable Oil Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Vegetable Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Vegetable Oil Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Vegetable Oil Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Vegetable Oil Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Vegetable Oil Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Vegetable Oil Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Vegetable Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Vegetable Oil Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Vegetable Oil Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Vegetable Oil Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Vegetable Oil Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Vegetable Oil Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Vegetable Oil Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Vegetable Oil Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Vegetable Oil Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Vegetable Oil Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Vegetable Oil Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Vegetable Oil Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Vegetable Oil Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Vegetable Oil Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Vegetable Oil Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Vegetable Oil Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Vegetable Oil Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Vegetable Oil Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Vegetable Oil Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Vegetable Oil Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Vegetable Oil Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Vegetable Oil Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Vegetable Oil Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Vegetable Oil Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Vegetable Oil Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Vegetable Oil Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Vegetable Oil Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Vegetable Oil Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Vegetable Oil Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Vegetable Oil Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Vegetable Oil Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Vegetable Oil Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Vegetable Oil Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Vegetable Oil Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Vegetable Oil Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Vegetable Oil Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Vegetable Oil Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Vegetable Oil Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Vegetable Oil Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Vegetable Oil Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Vegetable Oil Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Vegetable Oil Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Vegetable Oil Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Vegetable Oil Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Vegetable Oil Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Vegetable Oil Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Vegetable Oil Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Archer Daniels Midland
11.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information
11.1.2 Archer Daniels Midland Overview
11.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Archer Daniels Midland Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.1.5 Archer Daniels Midland Vegetable Oil SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Developments
11.2 Bunge North America
11.2.1 Bunge North America Corporation Information
11.2.2 Bunge North America Overview
11.2.3 Bunge North America Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Bunge North America Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.2.5 Bunge North America Vegetable Oil SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Bunge North America Recent Developments
11.3 Richardson Oilseed
11.3.1 Richardson Oilseed Corporation Information
11.3.2 Richardson Oilseed Overview
11.3.3 Richardson Oilseed Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Richardson Oilseed Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.3.5 Richardson Oilseed Vegetable Oil SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Richardson Oilseed Recent Developments
11.4 Carapelli Firenze
11.4.1 Carapelli Firenze Corporation Information
11.4.2 Carapelli Firenze Overview
11.4.3 Carapelli Firenze Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Carapelli Firenze Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.4.5 Carapelli Firenze Vegetable Oil SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Carapelli Firenze Recent Developments
11.5 Cargill
11.5.1 Cargill Corporation Information
11.5.2 Cargill Overview
11.5.3 Cargill Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Cargill Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.5.5 Cargill Vegetable Oil SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Cargill Recent Developments
11.6 ConAgra Foods
11.6.1 ConAgra Foods Corporation Information
11.6.2 ConAgra Foods Overview
11.6.3 ConAgra Foods Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 ConAgra Foods Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.6.5 ConAgra Foods Vegetable Oil SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 ConAgra Foods Recent Developments
11.7 COFCO
11.7.1 COFCO Corporation Information
11.7.2 COFCO Overview
11.7.3 COFCO Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 COFCO Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.7.5 COFCO Vegetable Oil SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 COFCO Recent Developments
11.8 Deoleo
11.8.1 Deoleo Corporation Information
11.8.2 Deoleo Overview
11.8.3 Deoleo Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Deoleo Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.8.5 Deoleo Vegetable Oil SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Deoleo Recent Developments
11.9 Dow AgroSciences
11.9.1 Dow AgroSciences Corporation Information
11.9.2 Dow AgroSciences Overview
11.9.3 Dow AgroSciences Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Dow AgroSciences Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.9.5 Dow AgroSciences Vegetable Oil SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Dow AgroSciences Recent Developments
11.10 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours
11.10.1 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours Corporation Information
11.10.2 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours Overview
11.10.3 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.10.5 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours Vegetable Oil SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours Recent Developments
11.11 Golden Agri-Resources
11.11.1 Golden Agri-Resources Corporation Information
11.11.2 Golden Agri-Resources Overview
11.11.3 Golden Agri-Resources Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Golden Agri-Resources Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.11.5 Golden Agri-Resources Recent Developments
11.12 J-Oirumiruzu
11.12.1 J-Oirumiruzu Corporation Information
11.12.2 J-Oirumiruzu Overview
11.12.3 J-Oirumiruzu Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 J-Oirumiruzu Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.12.5 J-Oirumiruzu Recent Developments
11.13 IOI
11.13.1 IOI Corporation Information
11.13.2 IOI Overview
11.13.3 IOI Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 IOI Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.13.5 IOI Recent Developments
11.14 Kuala Lumpur Kepong
11.14.1 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Corporation Information
11.14.2 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Overview
11.14.3 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.14.5 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Recent Developments
11.15 Lam Soon
11.15.1 Lam Soon Corporation Information
11.15.2 Lam Soon Overview
11.15.3 Lam Soon Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Lam Soon Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.15.5 Lam Soon Recent Developments
11.16 Marico
11.16.1 Marico Corporation Information
11.16.2 Marico Overview
11.16.3 Marico Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Marico Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.16.5 Marico Recent Developments
11.17 Oilseeds International
11.17.1 Oilseeds International Corporation Information
11.17.2 Oilseeds International Overview
11.17.3 Oilseeds International Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Oilseeds International Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.17.5 Oilseeds International Recent Developments
11.18 PT Astra Agro Lestari
11.18.1 PT Astra Agro Lestari Corporation Information
11.18.2 PT Astra Agro Lestari Overview
11.18.3 PT Astra Agro Lestari Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 PT Astra Agro Lestari Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.18.5 PT Astra Agro Lestari Recent Developments
11.19 Sime Darby Sdn
11.19.1 Sime Darby Sdn Corporation Information
11.19.2 Sime Darby Sdn Overview
11.19.3 Sime Darby Sdn Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Sime Darby Sdn Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.19.5 Sime Darby Sdn Recent Developments
11.20 United Plantations
11.20.1 United Plantations Corporation Information
11.20.2 United Plantations Overview
11.20.3 United Plantations Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 United Plantations Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.20.5 United Plantations Recent Developments
11.21 Wilmar International
11.21.1 Wilmar International Corporation Information
11.21.2 Wilmar International Overview
11.21.3 Wilmar International Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Wilmar International Vegetable Oil Products and Services
11.21.5 Wilmar International Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Vegetable Oil Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Vegetable Oil Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Vegetable Oil Production Mode & Process
12.4 Vegetable Oil Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Vegetable Oil Sales Channels
12.4.2 Vegetable Oil Distributors
12.5 Vegetable Oil Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
