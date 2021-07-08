Vegetable Oil Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge North America

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Vegetable Oil Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Vegetable Oil data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Vegetable Oil Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Vegetable Oil Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Vegetable Oil market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Vegetable Oil market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge North America, Richardson Oilseed, Carapelli Firenze, Cargill, ConAgra Foods, COFCO, Deoleo, Dow AgroSciences, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours, Golden Agri-Resources, J-Oirumiruzu, IOI, Kuala Lumpur Kepong, Lam Soon, Marico, Oilseeds International, PT Astra Agro Lestari, Sime Darby Sdn, United Plantations, Wilmar International

Market Segment by Product Type:



Palm Oil

Canola Oil

Coconut Oil

Soybean Oil

Others

Market Segment by Application:



Supermarket

Departmental Store

Grocery

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Vegetable Oil market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vegetable Oil market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vegetable Oil market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vegetable Oil market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vegetable Oil market

Table of Contents

1 Vegetable Oil Market Overview

1.1 Vegetable Oil Product Overview

1.2 Vegetable Oil Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Palm Oil

1.2.2 Canola Oil

1.2.3 Coconut Oil

1.2.4 Soybean Oil

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Vegetable Oil Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Vegetable Oil Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Vegetable Oil Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Vegetable Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Vegetable Oil Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Vegetable Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Vegetable Oil Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vegetable Oil Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vegetable Oil Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Vegetable Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vegetable Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vegetable Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vegetable Oil Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vegetable Oil Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Vegetable Oil as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vegetable Oil Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Vegetable Oil Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Vegetable Oil by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Vegetable Oil Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vegetable Oil Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Vegetable Oil Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Vegetable Oil by Application

4.1 Vegetable Oil Segment by Application

4.1.1 Supermarket

4.1.2 Departmental Store

4.1.3 Grocery

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Vegetable Oil Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Vegetable Oil Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Vegetable Oil Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Vegetable Oil Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Vegetable Oil by Application

4.5.2 Europe Vegetable Oil by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Vegetable Oil by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Vegetable Oil by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil by Application 5 North America Vegetable Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Vegetable Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Vegetable Oil Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Vegetable Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vegetable Oil Business

10.1 Archer Daniels Midland

10.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

10.1.2 Archer Daniels Midland Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Archer Daniels Midland Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.1.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Developments

10.2 Bunge North America

10.2.1 Bunge North America Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bunge North America Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Bunge North America Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Archer Daniels Midland Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.2.5 Bunge North America Recent Developments

10.3 Richardson Oilseed

10.3.1 Richardson Oilseed Corporation Information

10.3.2 Richardson Oilseed Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Richardson Oilseed Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Richardson Oilseed Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.3.5 Richardson Oilseed Recent Developments

10.4 Carapelli Firenze

10.4.1 Carapelli Firenze Corporation Information

10.4.2 Carapelli Firenze Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Carapelli Firenze Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Carapelli Firenze Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.4.5 Carapelli Firenze Recent Developments

10.5 Cargill

10.5.1 Cargill Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Cargill Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Cargill Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.5.5 Cargill Recent Developments

10.6 ConAgra Foods

10.6.1 ConAgra Foods Corporation Information

10.6.2 ConAgra Foods Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 ConAgra Foods Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 ConAgra Foods Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.6.5 ConAgra Foods Recent Developments

10.7 COFCO

10.7.1 COFCO Corporation Information

10.7.2 COFCO Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 COFCO Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 COFCO Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.7.5 COFCO Recent Developments

10.8 Deoleo

10.8.1 Deoleo Corporation Information

10.8.2 Deoleo Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Deoleo Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Deoleo Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.8.5 Deoleo Recent Developments

10.9 Dow AgroSciences

10.9.1 Dow AgroSciences Corporation Information

10.9.2 Dow AgroSciences Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Dow AgroSciences Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Dow AgroSciences Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.9.5 Dow AgroSciences Recent Developments

10.10 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Vegetable Oil Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours Recent Developments

10.11 Golden Agri-Resources

10.11.1 Golden Agri-Resources Corporation Information

10.11.2 Golden Agri-Resources Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Golden Agri-Resources Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Golden Agri-Resources Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.11.5 Golden Agri-Resources Recent Developments

10.12 J-Oirumiruzu

10.12.1 J-Oirumiruzu Corporation Information

10.12.2 J-Oirumiruzu Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 J-Oirumiruzu Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 J-Oirumiruzu Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.12.5 J-Oirumiruzu Recent Developments

10.13 IOI

10.13.1 IOI Corporation Information

10.13.2 IOI Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 IOI Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 IOI Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.13.5 IOI Recent Developments

10.14 Kuala Lumpur Kepong

10.14.1 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.14.5 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Recent Developments

10.15 Lam Soon

10.15.1 Lam Soon Corporation Information

10.15.2 Lam Soon Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Lam Soon Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Lam Soon Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.15.5 Lam Soon Recent Developments

10.16 Marico

10.16.1 Marico Corporation Information

10.16.2 Marico Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Marico Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Marico Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.16.5 Marico Recent Developments

10.17 Oilseeds International

10.17.1 Oilseeds International Corporation Information

10.17.2 Oilseeds International Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Oilseeds International Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Oilseeds International Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.17.5 Oilseeds International Recent Developments

10.18 PT Astra Agro Lestari

10.18.1 PT Astra Agro Lestari Corporation Information

10.18.2 PT Astra Agro Lestari Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 PT Astra Agro Lestari Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 PT Astra Agro Lestari Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.18.5 PT Astra Agro Lestari Recent Developments

10.19 Sime Darby Sdn

10.19.1 Sime Darby Sdn Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sime Darby Sdn Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Sime Darby Sdn Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Sime Darby Sdn Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.19.5 Sime Darby Sdn Recent Developments

10.20 United Plantations

10.20.1 United Plantations Corporation Information

10.20.2 United Plantations Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 United Plantations Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 United Plantations Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.20.5 United Plantations Recent Developments

10.21 Wilmar International

10.21.1 Wilmar International Corporation Information

10.21.2 Wilmar International Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Wilmar International Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Wilmar International Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.21.5 Wilmar International Recent Developments 11 Vegetable Oil Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Vegetable Oil Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Vegetable Oil Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Vegetable Oil Industry Trends

11.4.2 Vegetable Oil Market Drivers

11.4.3 Vegetable Oil Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

