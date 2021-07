Vascular Interventional Apparatus Market 2021: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2027 | Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific, TERUMO

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific, TERUMO, C. R. Bard, Cordis, Cook Medical, B. Braun, Biotronik, Stryker, JOTEC, Lombard Medical, Acandis, ELLA-CS, Balt, Concentric, Lepu Medical, MicroPort, LifeTech

By Types:

Cardiovascular Interventional Apparatus

Cerebrovascular Interventional Apparatus

Peripheral Vascular Interventional Devices



By Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Vascular Interventional Apparatus Market Overview

1.1 Vascular Interventional Apparatus Product Overview

1.2 Vascular Interventional Apparatus Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cardiovascular Interventional Apparatus

1.2.2 Cerebrovascular Interventional Apparatus

1.2.3 Peripheral Vascular Interventional Devices

1.3 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vascular Interventional Apparatus Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Vascular Interventional Apparatus Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vascular Interventional Apparatus Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vascular Interventional Apparatus Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vascular Interventional Apparatus Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vascular Interventional Apparatus as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vascular Interventional Apparatus Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Vascular Interventional Apparatus Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Vascular Interventional Apparatus Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus by Application

4.1 Vascular Interventional Apparatus Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospital

4.1.2 Clinic

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Vascular Interventional Apparatus Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Vascular Interventional Apparatus by Country

5.1 North America Vascular Interventional Apparatus Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Vascular Interventional Apparatus Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Vascular Interventional Apparatus by Country

6.1 Europe Vascular Interventional Apparatus Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Vascular Interventional Apparatus Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Vascular Interventional Apparatus by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Vascular Interventional Apparatus Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Vascular Interventional Apparatus Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Vascular Interventional Apparatus by Country

8.1 Latin America Vascular Interventional Apparatus Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Vascular Interventional Apparatus Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Vascular Interventional Apparatus by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Vascular Interventional Apparatus Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Vascular Interventional Apparatus Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vascular Interventional Apparatus Business

10.1 Medtronic

10.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.1.2 Medtronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Medtronic Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Medtronic Vascular Interventional Apparatus Products Offered

10.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

10.2 Abbott

10.2.1 Abbott Corporation Information

10.2.2 Abbott Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Abbott Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Medtronic Vascular Interventional Apparatus Products Offered

10.2.5 Abbott Recent Development

10.3 Boston Scientific

10.3.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

10.3.2 Boston Scientific Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Boston Scientific Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Boston Scientific Vascular Interventional Apparatus Products Offered

10.3.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

10.4 TERUMO

10.4.1 TERUMO Corporation Information

10.4.2 TERUMO Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 TERUMO Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 TERUMO Vascular Interventional Apparatus Products Offered

10.4.5 TERUMO Recent Development

10.5 C. R. Bard

10.5.1 C. R. Bard Corporation Information

10.5.2 C. R. Bard Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 C. R. Bard Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 C. R. Bard Vascular Interventional Apparatus Products Offered

10.5.5 C. R. Bard Recent Development

10.6 Cordis

10.6.1 Cordis Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cordis Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Cordis Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Cordis Vascular Interventional Apparatus Products Offered

10.6.5 Cordis Recent Development

10.7 Cook Medical

10.7.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information

10.7.2 Cook Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Cook Medical Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Cook Medical Vascular Interventional Apparatus Products Offered

10.7.5 Cook Medical Recent Development

10.8 B. Braun

10.8.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

10.8.2 B. Braun Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 B. Braun Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 B. Braun Vascular Interventional Apparatus Products Offered

10.8.5 B. Braun Recent Development

10.9 Biotronik

10.9.1 Biotronik Corporation Information

10.9.2 Biotronik Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Biotronik Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Biotronik Vascular Interventional Apparatus Products Offered

10.9.5 Biotronik Recent Development

10.10 Stryker

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Vascular Interventional Apparatus Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Stryker Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Stryker Recent Development

10.11 JOTEC

10.11.1 JOTEC Corporation Information

10.11.2 JOTEC Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 JOTEC Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 JOTEC Vascular Interventional Apparatus Products Offered

10.11.5 JOTEC Recent Development

10.12 Lombard Medical

10.12.1 Lombard Medical Corporation Information

10.12.2 Lombard Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Lombard Medical Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Lombard Medical Vascular Interventional Apparatus Products Offered

10.12.5 Lombard Medical Recent Development

10.13 Acandis

10.13.1 Acandis Corporation Information

10.13.2 Acandis Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Acandis Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Acandis Vascular Interventional Apparatus Products Offered

10.13.5 Acandis Recent Development

10.14 ELLA-CS

10.14.1 ELLA-CS Corporation Information

10.14.2 ELLA-CS Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 ELLA-CS Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 ELLA-CS Vascular Interventional Apparatus Products Offered

10.14.5 ELLA-CS Recent Development

10.15 Balt

10.15.1 Balt Corporation Information

10.15.2 Balt Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Balt Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Balt Vascular Interventional Apparatus Products Offered

10.15.5 Balt Recent Development

10.16 Concentric

10.16.1 Concentric Corporation Information

10.16.2 Concentric Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Concentric Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Concentric Vascular Interventional Apparatus Products Offered

10.16.5 Concentric Recent Development

10.17 Lepu Medical

10.17.1 Lepu Medical Corporation Information

10.17.2 Lepu Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Lepu Medical Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Lepu Medical Vascular Interventional Apparatus Products Offered

10.17.5 Lepu Medical Recent Development

10.18 MicroPort

10.18.1 MicroPort Corporation Information

10.18.2 MicroPort Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 MicroPort Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 MicroPort Vascular Interventional Apparatus Products Offered

10.18.5 MicroPort Recent Development

10.19 LifeTech

10.19.1 LifeTech Corporation Information

10.19.2 LifeTech Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 LifeTech Vascular Interventional Apparatus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 LifeTech Vascular Interventional Apparatus Products Offered

10.19.5 LifeTech Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Vascular Interventional Apparatus Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Vascular Interventional Apparatus Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Vascular Interventional Apparatus Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Vascular Interventional Apparatus Distributors

12.3 Vascular Interventional Apparatus Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

