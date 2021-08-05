Vascular grafts are used to replace, bypass or maintain function of damaged, occluded or diseased blood vessels in small, medium and large diameter. At present, in developed countries, the vascular graft industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three manufacturers are Getinge Group, Bard, Terumo, respectively with global production market share as 15%, 13% and 12%. The global largest market is North America. The consumption volume share is 41%, and the secondary market is EU, the consumption volume share is 30%. There are major three classification of vascular graft in this report, the ePTFE vascular graft, polyester vascular graft and PTFE vascular graft. Globally, the production share of each type of vascular graft is 25%, 20%and 16%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vascular Graft in United States, including the following market information: United States Vascular Graft Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Vascular Graft Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Pcs) United States top five Vascular Graft companies in 2020 (%) The global Vascular Graft market size is expected to growth from US$ 987.7 million in 2020 to US$ 1314.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

The United States Vascular Graft market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vascular Graft manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vascular Graft Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Pcs) United States Vascular Graft Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), ePTFE Vascular Graft, Polyester Vascular Graft, PTFE Vascular Graft, Others United States Vascular Graft Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Pcs) United States Vascular Graft Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Cardiovascular Diseases, Aneurysm, Vascular Occlusion, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vascular Graft revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vascular Graft revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Vascular Graft sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Pcs) Key companies Vascular Graft sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Getinge Group, Bard, Terumo, W. L. Gore, JUNKEN MEDICAL, B.Braun, LeMaitre, Shanghai Suokang, Shanghai Chest Medical

