Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends, Price Structure and Future Prospects 2027 | ABB, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Co.

A newly published report titled “(Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

ABB, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Co., Emerson Electric Co., Yaskawa Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Danfoss, Toshiba International Corporation, Fuji Electric, Rockwell Automation

Low Voltage (0-690V)

Medium Voltage (690V-3000V)

High Voltage (3 kV-10 kV)



Pumps

Fans

Compressors

Conveyors

Elevators

Extruders

Others



The Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD)

1.2 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Low Voltage (0-690V)

1.2.3 Medium Voltage (690V-3000V)

1.2.4 High Voltage (3 kV-10 kV)

1.3 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Pumps

1.3.3 Fans

1.3.4 Compressors

1.3.5 Conveyors

1.3.6 Elevators

1.3.7 Extruders

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production

3.4.1 North America Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production

3.5.1 Europe Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production

3.6.1 China Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production

3.7.1 Japan Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Corporation Information

7.1.2 ABB Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ABB Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ABB Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Siemens AG

7.2.1 Siemens AG Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Siemens AG Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Siemens AG Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Siemens AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Schneider Electric Co.

7.3.1 Schneider Electric Co. Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Schneider Electric Co. Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Schneider Electric Co. Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Schneider Electric Co. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Schneider Electric Co. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Emerson Electric Co.

7.4.1 Emerson Electric Co. Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Emerson Electric Co. Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Emerson Electric Co. Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Emerson Electric Co. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Emerson Electric Co. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Yaskawa Electric

7.5.1 Yaskawa Electric Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Yaskawa Electric Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Yaskawa Electric Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Yaskawa Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Yaskawa Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Hitachi Ltd.

7.7.1 Hitachi Ltd. Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hitachi Ltd. Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Hitachi Ltd. Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Hitachi Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hitachi Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Danfoss

7.8.1 Danfoss Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Danfoss Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Danfoss Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Danfoss Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Danfoss Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Toshiba International Corporation

7.9.1 Toshiba International Corporation Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Toshiba International Corporation Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Toshiba International Corporation Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Toshiba International Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Toshiba International Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Fuji Electric

7.10.1 Fuji Electric Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Fuji Electric Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Fuji Electric Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Fuji Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Fuji Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Rockwell Automation

7.11.1 Rockwell Automation Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Rockwell Automation Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Rockwell Automation Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Rockwell Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Developments/Updates

8 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD)

8.4 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Distributors List

9.3 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Industry Trends

10.2 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Growth Drivers

10.3 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Challenges

10.4 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

