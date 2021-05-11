Variable Frequency Drive Market is Thriving Worldwide with Top Companies like: Siemens, Schneider Electric, Danfoss

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and United States Variable Frequency Drive Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Variable Frequency Drive market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Variable Frequency Drive market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Variable Frequency Drive market.

The research report on the global Variable Frequency Drive market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Variable Frequency Drive market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Variable Frequency Drive research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Variable Frequency Drive market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Variable Frequency Drive market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Variable Frequency Drive market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Variable Frequency Drive Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Variable Frequency Drive market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Variable Frequency Drive market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Variable Frequency Drive Market Leading Players

ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Danfoss, Rockwell Automation, Crompton Greaves, Eaton, Fuji Electric, Hitachi, Nidec, Tmeic, Weg, Yaskawa

Variable Frequency Drive Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Variable Frequency Drive market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Variable Frequency Drive market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Variable Frequency Drive Segmentation by Product



AC Drives

DC Drives

Servo Drives

Variable Frequency Drive Segmentation by Application

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Infrastructure

Power Generation

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Variable Frequency Drive market?

How will the global Variable Frequency Drive market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Variable Frequency Drive market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Variable Frequency Drive market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Variable Frequency Drive market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Variable Frequency Drive Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Variable Frequency Drive Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 AC Drives

1.4.3 DC Drives

1.4.4 Servo Drives 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Infrastructure

1.5.5 Power Generation 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Variable Frequency Drive Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Variable Frequency Drive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Variable Frequency Drive Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Variable Frequency Drive Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Variable Frequency Drive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Variable Frequency Drive Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Variable Frequency Drive Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Variable Frequency Drive Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Variable Frequency Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Variable Frequency Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Variable Frequency Drive Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Variable Frequency Drive Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application 6.1 United States Variable Frequency Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Variable Frequency Drive Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Variable Frequency Drive Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Variable Frequency Drive Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 United States Variable Frequency Drive Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Variable Frequency Drive Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Variable Frequency Drive Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 United States Variable Frequency Drive Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Variable Frequency Drive Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 United States Variable Frequency Drive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Variable Frequency Drive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Variable Frequency Drive Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 United States Variable Frequency Drive Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Variable Frequency Drive Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 United States Variable Frequency Drive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Variable Frequency Drive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Variable Frequency Drive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Variable Frequency Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Variable Frequency Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Variable Frequency Drive Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Variable Frequency Drive Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Variable Frequency Drive Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Variable Frequency Drive Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Drive Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Drive Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ABB Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development 12.2 Siemens

12.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Siemens Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.2.5 Siemens Recent Development 12.3 Schneider Electric

12.3.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Schneider Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Schneider Electric Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development 12.4 Danfoss

12.4.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

12.4.2 Danfoss Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Danfoss Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Danfoss Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.4.5 Danfoss Recent Development 12.5 Rockwell Automation

12.5.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rockwell Automation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Rockwell Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Rockwell Automation Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.5.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development 12.6 Crompton Greaves

12.6.1 Crompton Greaves Corporation Information

12.6.2 Crompton Greaves Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Crompton Greaves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Crompton Greaves Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.6.5 Crompton Greaves Recent Development 12.7 Eaton

12.7.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.7.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Eaton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Eaton Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.7.5 Eaton Recent Development 12.8 Fuji Electric

12.8.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fuji Electric Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fuji Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Fuji Electric Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.8.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development 12.9 Hitachi

12.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hitachi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Hitachi Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development 12.10 Nidec

12.10.1 Nidec Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nidec Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Nidec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Nidec Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.12.1 Weg Corporation Information

12.12.2 Weg Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Weg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Weg Products Offered

12.12.5 Weg Recent Development 12.13 Yaskawa

12.13.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

12.13.2 Yaskawa Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Yaskawa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Yaskawa Products Offered

12.13.5 Yaskawa Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Variable Frequency Drive Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Variable Frequency Drive Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

