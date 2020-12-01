Variable Frequency Drive Market Growth, COVID-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Danfoss, Rockwell Automation, Crompton Greaves, Eaton, Fuji Electric, Hitachi, Nidec, Tmeic, Weg, Yaskawa

Variable Frequency Drive market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies.QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and United States Variable Frequency Drive Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Variable Frequency Drive market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Variable Frequency Drive market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Variable Frequency Drive market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Danfoss, Rockwell Automation, Crompton Greaves, Eaton, Fuji Electric, Hitachi, Nidec, Tmeic, Weg, Yaskawa Market Segment by Product Type: AC Drives, DC Drives, Servo Drives Market Segment by Application: Oil & Gas, Industrial, Infrastructure, Power Generation, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Variable Frequency Drive market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Variable Frequency Drive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Variable Frequency Drive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Variable Frequency Drive market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Variable Frequency Drive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Variable Frequency Drive market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Variable Frequency Drive Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 AC Drives

1.2.3 DC Drives

1.2.4 Servo Drives

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Infrastructure

1.3.5 Power Generation

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Variable Frequency Drive Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Variable Frequency Drive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Variable Frequency Drive Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Variable Frequency Drive Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Variable Frequency Drive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Variable Frequency Drive Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Variable Frequency Drive Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Variable Frequency Drive Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Variable Frequency Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Variable Frequency Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Variable Frequency Drive Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Variable Frequency Drive Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Variable Frequency Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Variable Frequency Drive Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Variable Frequency Drive Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Variable Frequency Drive Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Variable Frequency Drive Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Variable Frequency Drive Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Variable Frequency Drive Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Variable Frequency Drive Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Variable Frequency Drive Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Variable Frequency Drive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Variable Frequency Drive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Variable Frequency Drive Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Variable Frequency Drive Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Variable Frequency Drive Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Variable Frequency Drive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Variable Frequency Drive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Variable Frequency Drive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Variable Frequency Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Variable Frequency Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Variable Frequency Drive Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Variable Frequency Drive Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Hitachi Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Hitachi Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Hitachi Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe Hitachi Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Drive Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Drive Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ABB Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 Siemens

12.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Siemens Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.3 Schneider Electric

12.3.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Schneider Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Schneider Electric Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.4 Danfoss

12.4.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

12.4.2 Danfoss Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Danfoss Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Danfoss Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.4.5 Danfoss Recent Development

12.5 Rockwell Automation

12.5.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rockwell Automation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Rockwell Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Rockwell Automation Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.5.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

12.6 Crompton Greaves

12.6.1 Crompton Greaves Corporation Information

12.6.2 Crompton Greaves Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Crompton Greaves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Crompton Greaves Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.6.5 Crompton Greaves Recent Development

12.7 Eaton

12.7.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.7.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Eaton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Eaton Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.7.5 Eaton Recent Development

12.8 Fuji Electric

12.8.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fuji Electric Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fuji Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Fuji Electric Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.8.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

12.9 Hitachi

12.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hitachi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Hitachi Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.10 Nidec

12.10.1 Nidec Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nidec Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Nidec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Nidec Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

12.10.5 Nidec Recent Development

12.12 Weg

12.12.1 Weg Corporation Information

12.12.2 Weg Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Weg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Weg Products Offered

12.12.5 Weg Recent Development

12.13 Yaskawa

12.13.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

12.13.2 Yaskawa Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Yaskawa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Yaskawa Products Offered

12.13.5 Yaskawa Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Variable Frequency Drive Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

