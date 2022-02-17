Vape Market Analysis By Strategic Growth Rate And Factors 2022-2028 | Blu eCigs, Njoy, V2

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Vape Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Blu eCigs, Njoy, V2, International Vaporgroup, Vaporcorp, Truvape, ProVape, Cigr8, KiK, Hangsen, FirstUnion, Shenzhen Jieshibo Technology, Innokin, Kimree

Market Segmentation by Product:

Regular Vape

Advanced Personal Vaporizers

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Convenience Stores

Vape Shops

Tobacco Shops

Grocery

Drug Stores

Others

The Vape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vape Product Introduction

1.2 Global Vape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Vape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Vape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Vape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Vape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Vape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Vape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Vape in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Vape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Vape Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Vape Industry Trends

1.5.2 Vape Market Drivers

1.5.3 Vape Market Challenges

1.5.4 Vape Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Vape Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Regular Vape

2.1.2 Advanced Personal Vaporizers

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Vape Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Vape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Vape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Vape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Vape Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Vape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Vape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Vape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Vape Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Convenience Stores

3.1.2 Vape Shops

3.1.3 Tobacco Shops

3.1.4 Grocery

3.1.5 Drug Stores

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Vape Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Vape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Vape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Vape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Vape Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Vape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Vape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Vape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Vape Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Vape Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Vape Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Vape Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Vape Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Vape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Vape Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Vape Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Vape in 2021

4.2.3 Global Vape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Vape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Vape Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Vape Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vape Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Vape Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Vape Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Vape Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Vape Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Vape Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Vape Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Vape Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Vape Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Vape Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Vape Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Vape Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Vape Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Vape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Vape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vape Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Vape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Vape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Vape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Vape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Vape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Vape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Blu eCigs

7.1.1 Blu eCigs Corporation Information

7.1.2 Blu eCigs Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Blu eCigs Vape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Blu eCigs Vape Products Offered

7.1.5 Blu eCigs Recent Development

7.2 Njoy

7.2.1 Njoy Corporation Information

7.2.2 Njoy Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Njoy Vape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Njoy Vape Products Offered

7.2.5 Njoy Recent Development

7.3 V2

7.3.1 V2 Corporation Information

7.3.2 V2 Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 V2 Vape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 V2 Vape Products Offered

7.3.5 V2 Recent Development

7.4 International Vaporgroup

7.4.1 International Vaporgroup Corporation Information

7.4.2 International Vaporgroup Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 International Vaporgroup Vape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 International Vaporgroup Vape Products Offered

7.4.5 International Vaporgroup Recent Development

7.5 Vaporcorp

7.5.1 Vaporcorp Corporation Information

7.5.2 Vaporcorp Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Vaporcorp Vape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Vaporcorp Vape Products Offered

7.5.5 Vaporcorp Recent Development

7.6 Truvape

7.6.1 Truvape Corporation Information

7.6.2 Truvape Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Truvape Vape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Truvape Vape Products Offered

7.6.5 Truvape Recent Development

7.7 ProVape

7.7.1 ProVape Corporation Information

7.7.2 ProVape Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 ProVape Vape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 ProVape Vape Products Offered

7.7.5 ProVape Recent Development

7.8 Cigr8

7.8.1 Cigr8 Corporation Information

7.8.2 Cigr8 Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Cigr8 Vape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Cigr8 Vape Products Offered

7.8.5 Cigr8 Recent Development

7.9 KiK

7.9.1 KiK Corporation Information

7.9.2 KiK Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 KiK Vape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 KiK Vape Products Offered

7.9.5 KiK Recent Development

7.10 Hangsen

7.10.1 Hangsen Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hangsen Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hangsen Vape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hangsen Vape Products Offered

7.10.5 Hangsen Recent Development

7.11 FirstUnion

7.11.1 FirstUnion Corporation Information

7.11.2 FirstUnion Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 FirstUnion Vape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 FirstUnion Vape Products Offered

7.11.5 FirstUnion Recent Development

7.12 Shenzhen Jieshibo Technology

7.12.1 Shenzhen Jieshibo Technology Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shenzhen Jieshibo Technology Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shenzhen Jieshibo Technology Vape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shenzhen Jieshibo Technology Products Offered

7.12.5 Shenzhen Jieshibo Technology Recent Development

7.13 Innokin

7.13.1 Innokin Corporation Information

7.13.2 Innokin Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Innokin Vape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Innokin Products Offered

7.13.5 Innokin Recent Development

7.14 Kimree

7.14.1 Kimree Corporation Information

7.14.2 Kimree Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Kimree Vape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Kimree Products Offered

7.14.5 Kimree Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Vape Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Vape Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Vape Distributors

8.3 Vape Production Mode & Process

8.4 Vape Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Vape Sales Channels

8.4.2 Vape Distributors

8.5 Vape Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

