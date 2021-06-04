Vancomycin Market Growth Analysis, Business Demand, Trends, Leading Players And Forecast by 2027

The new report offers a powerful combination of the latest, in-depth research studies on the global Vancomycin market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge.

The report titled Global Vancomycin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Vancomycin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Vancomycin market. Market participants can use the analysis of market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Vancomycin market is carefully analyzed and researched by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vancomycin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vancomycin report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vancomycin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vancomycin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vancomycin market are mapped by the report.

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vancomycin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vancomycin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Vancomycin Market Research Report: Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, CJ CheilJedang, Xellia Pharmaceuticals ApS, VIANEX, Alchemia Limited, Alvogen, Aphios Corporation, Cellceutix Corporation, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Helix BioMedix, LegoChem Biosciences, Lytix Biopharma, MGB Biopharma Limited, Microbiotix., MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Nabriva Therapeutics, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, NovoBiotic Pharmaceuticals, Oragenics, Sealife Pharma, Taiwan Zhengde Pharmaceutical, Zhejiang Pharmaceutical, Zhejiang Haizheng Pharmaceutical, North China Pharmaceutical, Shenwei Pharmaceutical

Global Vancomycin Market Segmentation by Product:

Daptomycin, Linezolid, Quinupristin, Ampicillin, Chloramphenicol, Others

Global Vancomycin Market Segmentation by Application:

Sepsis, Lung Infection, Skin Soft Tissue Infection, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, To Prevent Infection

The Vancomycin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vancomycin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vancomycin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vancomycin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Daptomycin

1.2.3 Linezolid

1.2.4 Quinupristin

1.2.5 Ampicillin

1.2.6 Chloramphenicol

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Vancomycin Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Sepsis

1.3.3 Lung Infection

1.3.4 Skin Soft Tissue Infection

1.3.5 Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation

1.3.6 To Prevent Infection

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Vancomycin Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Vancomycin Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Vancomycin Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Vancomycin Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Vancomycin Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Vancomycin Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vancomycin Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Vancomycin Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Vancomycin Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Vancomycin Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Vancomycin Industry Trends

2.5.1 Vancomycin Market Trends

2.5.2 Vancomycin Market Drivers

2.5.3 Vancomycin Market Challenges

2.5.4 Vancomycin Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Vancomycin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Vancomycin Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Vancomycin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vancomycin Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Vancomycin by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Vancomycin Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Vancomycin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Vancomycin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Vancomycin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vancomycin as of 2020)

3.4 Global Vancomycin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Vancomycin Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vancomycin Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Vancomycin Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Vancomycin Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Vancomycin Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Vancomycin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Vancomycin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Vancomycin Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Vancomycin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Vancomycin Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Vancomycin Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Vancomycin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Vancomycin Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Vancomycin Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Vancomycin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Vancomycin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Vancomycin Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Vancomycin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Vancomycin Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Vancomycin Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Vancomycin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Vancomycin Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Vancomycin Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Vancomycin Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Vancomycin Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Vancomycin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Vancomycin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Vancomycin Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Vancomycin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Vancomycin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Vancomycin Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Vancomycin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Vancomycin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vancomycin Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Vancomycin Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Vancomycin Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Vancomycin Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Vancomycin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Vancomycin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Vancomycin Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Vancomycin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Vancomycin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Vancomycin Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Vancomycin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Vancomycin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Vancomycin Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Vancomycin Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Vancomycin Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Vancomycin Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Vancomycin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Vancomycin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Vancomycin Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Vancomycin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Vancomycin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Vancomycin Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Vancomycin Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Vancomycin Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Vancomycin Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Vancomycin Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Vancomycin Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Vancomycin Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Vancomycin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Vancomycin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Vancomycin Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Vancomycin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Vancomycin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Vancomycin Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Vancomycin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Vancomycin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Vancomycin Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vancomycin Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vancomycin Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Vancomycin Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vancomycin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vancomycin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Vancomycin Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Vancomycin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Vancomycin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Vancomycin Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Vancomycin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Vancomycin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Pfizer

11.1.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

11.1.2 Pfizer Overview

11.1.3 Pfizer Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Pfizer Vancomycin Products and Services

11.1.5 Pfizer Vancomycin SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Pfizer Recent Developments

11.2 Eli Lilly and Company

11.2.1 Eli Lilly and Company Corporation Information

11.2.2 Eli Lilly and Company Overview

11.2.3 Eli Lilly and Company Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Eli Lilly and Company Vancomycin Products and Services

11.2.5 Eli Lilly and Company Vancomycin SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Eli Lilly and Company Recent Developments

11.3 CJ CheilJedang

11.3.1 CJ CheilJedang Corporation Information

11.3.2 CJ CheilJedang Overview

11.3.3 CJ CheilJedang Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 CJ CheilJedang Vancomycin Products and Services

11.3.5 CJ CheilJedang Vancomycin SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 CJ CheilJedang Recent Developments

11.4 Xellia Pharmaceuticals ApS

11.4.1 Xellia Pharmaceuticals ApS Corporation Information

11.4.2 Xellia Pharmaceuticals ApS Overview

11.4.3 Xellia Pharmaceuticals ApS Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Xellia Pharmaceuticals ApS Vancomycin Products and Services

11.4.5 Xellia Pharmaceuticals ApS Vancomycin SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Xellia Pharmaceuticals ApS Recent Developments

11.5 VIANEX

11.5.1 VIANEX Corporation Information

11.5.2 VIANEX Overview

11.5.3 VIANEX Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 VIANEX Vancomycin Products and Services

11.5.5 VIANEX Vancomycin SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 VIANEX Recent Developments

11.6 Alchemia Limited

11.6.1 Alchemia Limited Corporation Information

11.6.2 Alchemia Limited Overview

11.6.3 Alchemia Limited Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Alchemia Limited Vancomycin Products and Services

11.6.5 Alchemia Limited Vancomycin SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Alchemia Limited Recent Developments

11.7 Alvogen

11.7.1 Alvogen Corporation Information

11.7.2 Alvogen Overview

11.7.3 Alvogen Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Alvogen Vancomycin Products and Services

11.7.5 Alvogen Vancomycin SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Alvogen Recent Developments

11.8 Aphios Corporation

11.8.1 Aphios Corporation Corporation Information

11.8.2 Aphios Corporation Overview

11.8.3 Aphios Corporation Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Aphios Corporation Vancomycin Products and Services

11.8.5 Aphios Corporation Vancomycin SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Aphios Corporation Recent Developments

11.9 Cellceutix Corporation

11.9.1 Cellceutix Corporation Corporation Information

11.9.2 Cellceutix Corporation Overview

11.9.3 Cellceutix Corporation Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Cellceutix Corporation Vancomycin Products and Services

11.9.5 Cellceutix Corporation Vancomycin SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Cellceutix Corporation Recent Developments

11.10 Enanta Pharmaceuticals

11.10.1 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.10.2 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Overview

11.10.3 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Vancomycin Products and Services

11.10.5 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Vancomycin SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.11 Helix BioMedix

11.11.1 Helix BioMedix Corporation Information

11.11.2 Helix BioMedix Overview

11.11.3 Helix BioMedix Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Helix BioMedix Vancomycin Products and Services

11.11.5 Helix BioMedix Recent Developments

11.12 LegoChem Biosciences

11.12.1 LegoChem Biosciences Corporation Information

11.12.2 LegoChem Biosciences Overview

11.12.3 LegoChem Biosciences Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 LegoChem Biosciences Vancomycin Products and Services

11.12.5 LegoChem Biosciences Recent Developments

11.13 Lytix Biopharma

11.13.1 Lytix Biopharma Corporation Information

11.13.2 Lytix Biopharma Overview

11.13.3 Lytix Biopharma Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Lytix Biopharma Vancomycin Products and Services

11.13.5 Lytix Biopharma Recent Developments

11.14 MGB Biopharma Limited

11.14.1 MGB Biopharma Limited Corporation Information

11.14.2 MGB Biopharma Limited Overview

11.14.3 MGB Biopharma Limited Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 MGB Biopharma Limited Vancomycin Products and Services

11.14.5 MGB Biopharma Limited Recent Developments

11.15 Microbiotix.

11.15.1 Microbiotix. Corporation Information

11.15.2 Microbiotix. Overview

11.15.3 Microbiotix. Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Microbiotix. Vancomycin Products and Services

11.15.5 Microbiotix. Recent Developments

11.16 MicuRx Pharmaceuticals

11.16.1 MicuRx Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.16.2 MicuRx Pharmaceuticals Overview

11.16.3 MicuRx Pharmaceuticals Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 MicuRx Pharmaceuticals Vancomycin Products and Services

11.16.5 MicuRx Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.17 Nabriva Therapeutics

11.17.1 Nabriva Therapeutics Corporation Information

11.17.2 Nabriva Therapeutics Overview

11.17.3 Nabriva Therapeutics Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Nabriva Therapeutics Vancomycin Products and Services

11.17.5 Nabriva Therapeutics Recent Developments

11.18 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

11.18.1 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.18.2 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Overview

11.18.3 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Vancomycin Products and Services

11.18.5 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.19 NovoBiotic Pharmaceuticals

11.19.1 NovoBiotic Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.19.2 NovoBiotic Pharmaceuticals Overview

11.19.3 NovoBiotic Pharmaceuticals Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 NovoBiotic Pharmaceuticals Vancomycin Products and Services

11.19.5 NovoBiotic Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.20 Oragenics

11.20.1 Oragenics Corporation Information

11.20.2 Oragenics Overview

11.20.3 Oragenics Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Oragenics Vancomycin Products and Services

11.20.5 Oragenics Recent Developments

11.21 Sealife Pharma

11.21.1 Sealife Pharma Corporation Information

11.21.2 Sealife Pharma Overview

11.21.3 Sealife Pharma Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Sealife Pharma Vancomycin Products and Services

11.21.5 Sealife Pharma Recent Developments

11.22 Taiwan Zhengde Pharmaceutical

11.22.1 Taiwan Zhengde Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.22.2 Taiwan Zhengde Pharmaceutical Overview

11.22.3 Taiwan Zhengde Pharmaceutical Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Taiwan Zhengde Pharmaceutical Vancomycin Products and Services

11.22.5 Taiwan Zhengde Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.23 Zhejiang Pharmaceutical

11.23.1 Zhejiang Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.23.2 Zhejiang Pharmaceutical Overview

11.23.3 Zhejiang Pharmaceutical Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Zhejiang Pharmaceutical Vancomycin Products and Services

11.23.5 Zhejiang Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.24 Zhejiang Haizheng Pharmaceutical

11.24.1 Zhejiang Haizheng Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.24.2 Zhejiang Haizheng Pharmaceutical Overview

11.24.3 Zhejiang Haizheng Pharmaceutical Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Zhejiang Haizheng Pharmaceutical Vancomycin Products and Services

11.24.5 Zhejiang Haizheng Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.25 North China Pharmaceutical

11.25.1 North China Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.25.2 North China Pharmaceutical Overview

11.25.3 North China Pharmaceutical Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 North China Pharmaceutical Vancomycin Products and Services

11.25.5 North China Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.26 Shenwei Pharmaceutical

11.26.1 Shenwei Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.26.2 Shenwei Pharmaceutical Overview

11.26.3 Shenwei Pharmaceutical Vancomycin Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 Shenwei Pharmaceutical Vancomycin Products and Services

11.26.5 Shenwei Pharmaceutical Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Vancomycin Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Vancomycin Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Vancomycin Production Mode & Process

12.4 Vancomycin Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Vancomycin Sales Channels

12.4.2 Vancomycin Distributors

12.5 Vancomycin Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

