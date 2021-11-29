Valves Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Emerson, IMI, Kitz Group

“

The report titled Global Valves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Valves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Valves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Valves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3544450/global-and-united-states-valves-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Emerson, IMI, Kitz Group, Flowserve, GE, Crane Company, Metso, Cameron (Schlumberger), KSB Group, Velan, NEWAY, SANHUA, YUANDA VALVE, Watts Water Technologies, Honeywell International, Inc., Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, AVK Group, Circor Energy, Johnson Controls, DunAn, Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd, SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC, SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP, CHAODA, DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD, BTL, JIANGSU SHENTONG, WEFLO, Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd., Parker Hannifin

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ball Valves

Gate Valves

Butterfly Valves

Globe Valves

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Chemical

Others



The Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Valves market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3544450/global-and-united-states-valves-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ball Valves

1.2.3 Gate Valves

1.2.4 Butterfly Valves

1.2.5 Globe Valves

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Water Treatment

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Power Generation

1.3.5 Chemical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Valves Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Valves Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Valves Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Valves, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Valves Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Valves Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Valves Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Valves Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Valves Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Valves Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Valves Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Valves Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Valves Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Valves Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Valves Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Valves Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Valves Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Valves Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Valves Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Valves Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Valves Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Valves Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Valves Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Valves Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Valves Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Valves Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Valves Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Valves Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Valves Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Valves Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Valves Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Valves Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Valves Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Valves Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Valves Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Valves Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Valves Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Valves Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Valves Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Valves Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Valves Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Valves Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Valves Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Valves Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Valves Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Valves Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Valves Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Valves Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Valves Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Valves Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Valves Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Valves Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Emerson

12.1.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.1.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Emerson Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Emerson Valves Products Offered

12.1.5 Emerson Recent Development

12.2 IMI

12.2.1 IMI Corporation Information

12.2.2 IMI Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IMI Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 IMI Valves Products Offered

12.2.5 IMI Recent Development

12.3 Kitz Group

12.3.1 Kitz Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kitz Group Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Kitz Group Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kitz Group Valves Products Offered

12.3.5 Kitz Group Recent Development

12.4 Flowserve

12.4.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

12.4.2 Flowserve Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Flowserve Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Flowserve Valves Products Offered

12.4.5 Flowserve Recent Development

12.5 GE

12.5.1 GE Corporation Information

12.5.2 GE Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 GE Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 GE Valves Products Offered

12.5.5 GE Recent Development

12.6 Crane Company

12.6.1 Crane Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 Crane Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Crane Company Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Crane Company Valves Products Offered

12.6.5 Crane Company Recent Development

12.7 Metso

12.7.1 Metso Corporation Information

12.7.2 Metso Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Metso Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Metso Valves Products Offered

12.7.5 Metso Recent Development

12.8 Cameron (Schlumberger)

12.8.1 Cameron (Schlumberger) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Cameron (Schlumberger) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cameron (Schlumberger) Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Cameron (Schlumberger) Valves Products Offered

12.8.5 Cameron (Schlumberger) Recent Development

12.9 KSB Group

12.9.1 KSB Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 KSB Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 KSB Group Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 KSB Group Valves Products Offered

12.9.5 KSB Group Recent Development

12.10 Velan

12.10.1 Velan Corporation Information

12.10.2 Velan Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Velan Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Velan Valves Products Offered

12.10.5 Velan Recent Development

12.11 Emerson

12.11.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.11.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Emerson Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Emerson Valves Products Offered

12.11.5 Emerson Recent Development

12.12 SANHUA

12.12.1 SANHUA Corporation Information

12.12.2 SANHUA Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 SANHUA Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 SANHUA Products Offered

12.12.5 SANHUA Recent Development

12.13 YUANDA VALVE

12.13.1 YUANDA VALVE Corporation Information

12.13.2 YUANDA VALVE Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 YUANDA VALVE Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 YUANDA VALVE Products Offered

12.13.5 YUANDA VALVE Recent Development

12.14 Watts Water Technologies

12.14.1 Watts Water Technologies Corporation Information

12.14.2 Watts Water Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Watts Water Technologies Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Watts Water Technologies Products Offered

12.14.5 Watts Water Technologies Recent Development

12.15 Honeywell International, Inc.

12.15.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Corporation Information

12.15.2 Honeywell International, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Honeywell International, Inc. Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Products Offered

12.15.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Development

12.16 Bürkert Fluid Control Systems

12.16.1 Bürkert Fluid Control Systems Corporation Information

12.16.2 Bürkert Fluid Control Systems Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Bürkert Fluid Control Systems Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Bürkert Fluid Control Systems Products Offered

12.16.5 Bürkert Fluid Control Systems Recent Development

12.17 AVK Group

12.17.1 AVK Group Corporation Information

12.17.2 AVK Group Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 AVK Group Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 AVK Group Products Offered

12.17.5 AVK Group Recent Development

12.18 Circor Energy

12.18.1 Circor Energy Corporation Information

12.18.2 Circor Energy Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Circor Energy Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Circor Energy Products Offered

12.18.5 Circor Energy Recent Development

12.19 Johnson Controls

12.19.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.19.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Johnson Controls Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Johnson Controls Products Offered

12.19.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.20 DunAn

12.20.1 DunAn Corporation Information

12.20.2 DunAn Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 DunAn Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 DunAn Products Offered

12.20.5 DunAn Recent Development

12.21 Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd

12.21.1 Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.21.2 Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd Products Offered

12.21.5 Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd Recent Development

12.22 SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC

12.22.1 SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC Corporation Information

12.22.2 SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC Products Offered

12.22.5 SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC Recent Development

12.23 SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP

12.23.1 SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP Corporation Information

12.23.2 SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP Products Offered

12.23.5 SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP Recent Development

12.24 CHAODA

12.24.1 CHAODA Corporation Information

12.24.2 CHAODA Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 CHAODA Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 CHAODA Products Offered

12.24.5 CHAODA Recent Development

12.25 DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD

12.25.1 DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD Corporation Information

12.25.2 DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD Products Offered

12.25.5 DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD Recent Development

12.26 BTL

12.26.1 BTL Corporation Information

12.26.2 BTL Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 BTL Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 BTL Products Offered

12.26.5 BTL Recent Development

12.27 JIANGSU SHENTONG

12.27.1 JIANGSU SHENTONG Corporation Information

12.27.2 JIANGSU SHENTONG Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 JIANGSU SHENTONG Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 JIANGSU SHENTONG Products Offered

12.27.5 JIANGSU SHENTONG Recent Development

12.28 WEFLO

12.28.1 WEFLO Corporation Information

12.28.2 WEFLO Description and Business Overview

12.28.3 WEFLO Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 WEFLO Products Offered

12.28.5 WEFLO Recent Development

12.29 Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd.

12.29.1 Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.29.2 Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.29.3 Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd. Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd. Products Offered

12.29.5 Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.30 Parker Hannifin

12.30.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

12.30.2 Parker Hannifin Description and Business Overview

12.30.3 Parker Hannifin Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Parker Hannifin Products Offered

12.30.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Valves Industry Trends

13.2 Valves Market Drivers

13.3 Valves Market Challenges

13.4 Valves Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Valves Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3544450/global-and-united-states-valves-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”