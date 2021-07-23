Valves Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2021–2027| Emerson, IMI, Kitz Group

”

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Valves market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Valves market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Valves market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Valves market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3264943/global-valves-market

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Valves market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Valves market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Valves Market Research Report: Emerson, IMI, Kitz Group, Flowserve, GE, Crane Company, Metso, Cameron (Schlumberger), KSB Group, Velan, NEWAY, SANHUA, YUANDA VALVE, Watts, Honeywell International, Inc., Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, AVK Group, Circor Energy, Johnson Controls, DunAn, Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd, SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC, SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP, CHAODA, DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD, BTL, JIANGSU SHENTONG, WEFLO, Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd.

Global Valves Market by Type: Block Valves, Control Valve (Regulating Valve), Exhaust Valve, Diverter Valve, Other Valve

Global Valves Market by Application: Oil & Gas, Chemical, Electric Power, Municipal Water Supply & Water Treatment, General Industrial, Other Applications

The global Valves market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Valves report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Valves research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Valves market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Valves market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Valves market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Valves market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Valves market growth and competition?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3264943/global-valves-market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Valves

1.1 Valves Market Overview

1.1.1 Valves Product Scope

1.1.2 Valves Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Valves Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Valves Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Valves Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Valves Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Valves Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Valves Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Valves Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Valves Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Valves Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Valves Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Valves Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Valves Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Valves Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Valves Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Block Valves

2.5 Control Valve (Regulating Valve)

2.6 Exhaust Valve

2.7 Diverter Valve

2.8 Other Valve

3 Valves Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Valves Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Valves Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Valves Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Oil & Gas

3.5 Chemical

3.6 Electric Power

3.7 Municipal Water Supply & Water Treatment

3.8 General Industrial

3.9 Other Applications

4 Valves Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Valves Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Valves as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Valves Market

4.4 Global Top Players Valves Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Valves Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Valves Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Emerson

5.1.1 Emerson Profile

5.1.2 Emerson Main Business

5.1.3 Emerson Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Emerson Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Emerson Recent Developments

5.2 IMI

5.2.1 IMI Profile

5.2.2 IMI Main Business

5.2.3 IMI Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 IMI Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 IMI Recent Developments

5.3 Kitz Group

5.3.1 Kitz Group Profile

5.3.2 Kitz Group Main Business

5.3.3 Kitz Group Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Kitz Group Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Flowserve Recent Developments

5.4 Flowserve

5.4.1 Flowserve Profile

5.4.2 Flowserve Main Business

5.4.3 Flowserve Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Flowserve Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Flowserve Recent Developments

5.5 GE

5.5.1 GE Profile

5.5.2 GE Main Business

5.5.3 GE Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 GE Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 GE Recent Developments

5.6 Crane Company

5.6.1 Crane Company Profile

5.6.2 Crane Company Main Business

5.6.3 Crane Company Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Crane Company Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Crane Company Recent Developments

5.7 Metso

5.7.1 Metso Profile

5.7.2 Metso Main Business

5.7.3 Metso Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Metso Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Metso Recent Developments

5.8 Cameron (Schlumberger)

5.8.1 Cameron (Schlumberger) Profile

5.8.2 Cameron (Schlumberger) Main Business

5.8.3 Cameron (Schlumberger) Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Cameron (Schlumberger) Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Cameron (Schlumberger) Recent Developments

5.9 KSB Group

5.9.1 KSB Group Profile

5.9.2 KSB Group Main Business

5.9.3 KSB Group Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 KSB Group Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 KSB Group Recent Developments

5.10 Velan

5.10.1 Velan Profile

5.10.2 Velan Main Business

5.10.3 Velan Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Velan Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Velan Recent Developments

5.11 NEWAY

5.11.1 NEWAY Profile

5.11.2 NEWAY Main Business

5.11.3 NEWAY Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 NEWAY Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 NEWAY Recent Developments

5.12 SANHUA

5.12.1 SANHUA Profile

5.12.2 SANHUA Main Business

5.12.3 SANHUA Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 SANHUA Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 SANHUA Recent Developments

5.13 YUANDA VALVE

5.13.1 YUANDA VALVE Profile

5.13.2 YUANDA VALVE Main Business

5.13.3 YUANDA VALVE Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 YUANDA VALVE Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 YUANDA VALVE Recent Developments

5.14 Watts

5.14.1 Watts Profile

5.14.2 Watts Main Business

5.14.3 Watts Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Watts Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Watts Recent Developments

5.15 Honeywell International, Inc.

5.15.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Profile

5.15.2 Honeywell International, Inc. Main Business

5.15.3 Honeywell International, Inc. Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Developments

5.16 Bürkert Fluid Control Systems

5.16.1 Bürkert Fluid Control Systems Profile

5.16.2 Bürkert Fluid Control Systems Main Business

5.16.3 Bürkert Fluid Control Systems Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Bürkert Fluid Control Systems Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Bürkert Fluid Control Systems Recent Developments

5.17 AVK Group

5.17.1 AVK Group Profile

5.17.2 AVK Group Main Business

5.17.3 AVK Group Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 AVK Group Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 AVK Group Recent Developments

5.18 Circor Energy

5.18.1 Circor Energy Profile

5.18.2 Circor Energy Main Business

5.18.3 Circor Energy Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Circor Energy Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Circor Energy Recent Developments

5.19 Johnson Controls

5.19.1 Johnson Controls Profile

5.19.2 Johnson Controls Main Business

5.19.3 Johnson Controls Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Johnson Controls Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

5.20 DunAn

5.20.1 DunAn Profile

5.20.2 DunAn Main Business

5.20.3 DunAn Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 DunAn Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 DunAn Recent Developments

5.21 Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd

5.21.1 Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd Profile

5.21.2 Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd Main Business

5.21.3 Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd Recent Developments

5.22 SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC

5.22.1 SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC Profile

5.22.2 SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC Main Business

5.22.3 SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC Recent Developments

5.23 SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP

5.23.1 SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP Profile

5.23.2 SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP Main Business

5.23.3 SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP Recent Developments

5.24 CHAODA

5.24.1 CHAODA Profile

5.24.2 CHAODA Main Business

5.24.3 CHAODA Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 CHAODA Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 CHAODA Recent Developments

5.25 DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD

5.25.1 DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD Profile

5.25.2 DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD Main Business

5.25.3 DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD Recent Developments

5.26 BTL

5.26.1 BTL Profile

5.26.2 BTL Main Business

5.26.3 BTL Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 BTL Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.26.5 BTL Recent Developments

5.27 JIANGSU SHENTONG

5.27.1 JIANGSU SHENTONG Profile

5.27.2 JIANGSU SHENTONG Main Business

5.27.3 JIANGSU SHENTONG Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 JIANGSU SHENTONG Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.27.5 JIANGSU SHENTONG Recent Developments

5.28 WEFLO

5.28.1 WEFLO Profile

5.28.2 WEFLO Main Business

5.28.3 WEFLO Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 WEFLO Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.28.5 WEFLO Recent Developments

5.29 Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd.

5.29.1 Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd. Profile

5.29.2 Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd. Main Business

5.29.3 Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd. Valves Products, Services and Solutions

5.29.4 Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd. Valves Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.29.5 Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Valves Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Valves Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Valves Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Valves Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Valves Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Valves Market Dynamics

11.1 Valves Industry Trends

11.2 Valves Market Drivers

11.3 Valves Market Challenges

11.4 Valves Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”