Valve Positioners Market by Application, Type, Revenue & Forecast to 2027 | Emerson, Flowserve, Metso

The report titled Global Valve Positioners Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Valve Positioners market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Valve Positioners market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Valve Positioners market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Valve Positioners market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Valve Positioners report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Valve Positioners report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Valve Positioners market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Valve Positioners market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Valve Positioners market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Valve Positioners market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Valve Positioners market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Emerson, Flowserve, Metso, General Electric, Siemens, ABB, SAMSON AG, Rotork, Azbil, SMC, Baker Hughes, Bürkert, Schneider Electric, GEMU, Yokogawa, Nihon KOSO, Chongqing Chuanyi Automation, IMI STI, JORDAN VALVE, POWER GENEX, YOUNG TECH FRANCE, VRG Controls, Festo, Circor International, ContRoLAir, Crane, Gemu Group, Dwyer Instruments, Valve Related Controls, Power-Genex

Market Segmentation by Product: Pneumatic Valve Positioner

Electric Valve Positioner

Digital Valve Positioner



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Power

Water & Wastewater

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Others



The Valve Positioners Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Valve Positioners market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Valve Positioners market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Valve Positioners market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Valve Positioners industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Valve Positioners market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Valve Positioners market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Valve Positioners market?

Table of Contents:

1 Valve Positioners Market Overview

1.1 Valve Positioners Product Overview

1.2 Valve Positioners Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pneumatic Valve Positioner

1.2.2 Electric Valve Positioner

1.2.3 Digital Valve Positioner

1.3 Global Valve Positioners Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Valve Positioners Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Valve Positioners Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Valve Positioners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Valve Positioners Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Valve Positioners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Valve Positioners Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Valve Positioners Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Valve Positioners Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Valve Positioners Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Valve Positioners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Valve Positioners Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Valve Positioners Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Valve Positioners Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Valve Positioners as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Valve Positioners Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Valve Positioners Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Valve Positioners Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Valve Positioners Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Valve Positioners Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Valve Positioners Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Valve Positioners Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Valve Positioners Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Valve Positioners Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Valve Positioners Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Valve Positioners Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Valve Positioners Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Valve Positioners by Application

4.1 Valve Positioners Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil & Gas

4.1.2 Power

4.1.3 Water & Wastewater

4.1.4 Chemicals

4.1.5 Food & Beverages

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Valve Positioners Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Valve Positioners Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Valve Positioners Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Valve Positioners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Valve Positioners Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Valve Positioners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Valve Positioners Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Valve Positioners by Country

5.1 North America Valve Positioners Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Valve Positioners Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Valve Positioners Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Valve Positioners Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Valve Positioners Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Valve Positioners Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Valve Positioners by Country

6.1 Europe Valve Positioners Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Valve Positioners Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Valve Positioners Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Valve Positioners Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Valve Positioners Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Valve Positioners Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Valve Positioners by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Valve Positioners Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Valve Positioners Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Valve Positioners Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Valve Positioners Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Valve Positioners Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Valve Positioners Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Valve Positioners by Country

8.1 Latin America Valve Positioners Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Valve Positioners Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Valve Positioners Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Valve Positioners Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Valve Positioners Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Valve Positioners Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Valve Positioners by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Valve Positioners Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Valve Positioners Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Valve Positioners Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Valve Positioners Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Valve Positioners Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Valve Positioners Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Valve Positioners Business

10.1 Emerson

10.1.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.1.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Emerson Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Emerson Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.1.5 Emerson Recent Development

10.2 Flowserve

10.2.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

10.2.2 Flowserve Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Flowserve Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Flowserve Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.2.5 Flowserve Recent Development

10.3 Metso

10.3.1 Metso Corporation Information

10.3.2 Metso Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Metso Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Metso Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.3.5 Metso Recent Development

10.4 General Electric

10.4.1 General Electric Corporation Information

10.4.2 General Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 General Electric Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 General Electric Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.4.5 General Electric Recent Development

10.5 Siemens

10.5.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.5.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Siemens Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Siemens Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.5.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.6 ABB

10.6.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.6.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 ABB Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 ABB Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.6.5 ABB Recent Development

10.7 SAMSON AG

10.7.1 SAMSON AG Corporation Information

10.7.2 SAMSON AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 SAMSON AG Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 SAMSON AG Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.7.5 SAMSON AG Recent Development

10.8 Rotork

10.8.1 Rotork Corporation Information

10.8.2 Rotork Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Rotork Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Rotork Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.8.5 Rotork Recent Development

10.9 Azbil

10.9.1 Azbil Corporation Information

10.9.2 Azbil Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Azbil Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Azbil Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.9.5 Azbil Recent Development

10.10 SMC

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Valve Positioners Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SMC Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SMC Recent Development

10.11 Baker Hughes

10.11.1 Baker Hughes Corporation Information

10.11.2 Baker Hughes Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Baker Hughes Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Baker Hughes Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.11.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

10.12 Bürkert

10.12.1 Bürkert Corporation Information

10.12.2 Bürkert Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Bürkert Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Bürkert Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.12.5 Bürkert Recent Development

10.13 Schneider Electric

10.13.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.13.2 Schneider Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Schneider Electric Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Schneider Electric Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.13.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

10.14 GEMU

10.14.1 GEMU Corporation Information

10.14.2 GEMU Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 GEMU Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 GEMU Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.14.5 GEMU Recent Development

10.15 Yokogawa

10.15.1 Yokogawa Corporation Information

10.15.2 Yokogawa Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Yokogawa Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Yokogawa Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.15.5 Yokogawa Recent Development

10.16 Nihon KOSO

10.16.1 Nihon KOSO Corporation Information

10.16.2 Nihon KOSO Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Nihon KOSO Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Nihon KOSO Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.16.5 Nihon KOSO Recent Development

10.17 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation

10.17.1 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Corporation Information

10.17.2 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.17.5 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Recent Development

10.18 IMI STI

10.18.1 IMI STI Corporation Information

10.18.2 IMI STI Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 IMI STI Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 IMI STI Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.18.5 IMI STI Recent Development

10.19 JORDAN VALVE

10.19.1 JORDAN VALVE Corporation Information

10.19.2 JORDAN VALVE Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 JORDAN VALVE Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 JORDAN VALVE Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.19.5 JORDAN VALVE Recent Development

10.20 POWER GENEX

10.20.1 POWER GENEX Corporation Information

10.20.2 POWER GENEX Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 POWER GENEX Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 POWER GENEX Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.20.5 POWER GENEX Recent Development

10.21 YOUNG TECH FRANCE

10.21.1 YOUNG TECH FRANCE Corporation Information

10.21.2 YOUNG TECH FRANCE Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 YOUNG TECH FRANCE Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 YOUNG TECH FRANCE Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.21.5 YOUNG TECH FRANCE Recent Development

10.22 VRG Controls

10.22.1 VRG Controls Corporation Information

10.22.2 VRG Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 VRG Controls Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 VRG Controls Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.22.5 VRG Controls Recent Development

10.23 Festo

10.23.1 Festo Corporation Information

10.23.2 Festo Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Festo Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Festo Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.23.5 Festo Recent Development

10.24 Circor International

10.24.1 Circor International Corporation Information

10.24.2 Circor International Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Circor International Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Circor International Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.24.5 Circor International Recent Development

10.25 ContRoLAir

10.25.1 ContRoLAir Corporation Information

10.25.2 ContRoLAir Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 ContRoLAir Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 ContRoLAir Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.25.5 ContRoLAir Recent Development

10.26 Crane

10.26.1 Crane Corporation Information

10.26.2 Crane Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Crane Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Crane Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.26.5 Crane Recent Development

10.27 Gemu Group

10.27.1 Gemu Group Corporation Information

10.27.2 Gemu Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Gemu Group Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Gemu Group Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.27.5 Gemu Group Recent Development

10.28 Dwyer Instruments

10.28.1 Dwyer Instruments Corporation Information

10.28.2 Dwyer Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Dwyer Instruments Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Dwyer Instruments Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.28.5 Dwyer Instruments Recent Development

10.29 Valve Related Controls

10.29.1 Valve Related Controls Corporation Information

10.29.2 Valve Related Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Valve Related Controls Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Valve Related Controls Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.29.5 Valve Related Controls Recent Development

10.30 Power-Genex

10.30.1 Power-Genex Corporation Information

10.30.2 Power-Genex Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 Power-Genex Valve Positioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 Power-Genex Valve Positioners Products Offered

10.30.5 Power-Genex Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Valve Positioners Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Valve Positioners Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Valve Positioners Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Valve Positioners Distributors

12.3 Valve Positioners Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

