Valuation Advisory Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2028-Graval, Kroll, RSM International

The global Valuation Advisory market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Valuation Advisory market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Valuation Advisory market.
The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Valuation Advisory market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.
The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Valuation Advisory Market Research Report: Graval, Kroll, RSM International, Colliers, CBRE, Valtech, Knight Frank, PwC, Houlihan Lokey, Deloitte, Stout Risius Ross, BDO, AVISTA, SingerLewak, CBIZ, FTI Consulting, HCVT, Avison Young, Collegium, GCA Professional Services, Teneo, MPI, Newmark, Citrin Cooperman, Citizens, Bober Markey Fedorovich, Baker Tilly Hong Kong Valuation Advisory, Savills
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Valuation Advisory industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Valuation Advisorymanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Valuation Advisory industry.
Global Valuation Advisory Market Segment By Type:
Business Valuation, Purchase Price Allocation Valuation, Intangible Asset Valuation, Others Valuation Advisory
Global Valuation Advisory Market Segment By Application:
Private Companies, Closely Held Businesses, Public Companies, Others
Regions Covered in the Global Valuation Advisory Market:
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
The scope of the Report:
The research report on the global Valuation Advisory market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.
The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the keyword market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Valuation Advisory industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Valuation Advisory market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Valuation Advisory market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Valuation Advisory market?
Table of Contents
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Valuation Advisory Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Business Valuation
1.2.3 Purchase Price Allocation Valuation
1.2.4 Intangible Asset Valuation
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Valuation Advisory Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Private Companies
1.3.3 Closely Held Businesses
1.3.4 Public Companies
1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Valuation Advisory Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Valuation Advisory Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Valuation Advisory Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Valuation Advisory Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Valuation Advisory Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Valuation Advisory Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Valuation Advisory Industry Trends
2.3.2 Valuation Advisory Market Drivers
2.3.3 Valuation Advisory Market Challenges
2.3.4 Valuation Advisory Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Valuation Advisory Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Valuation Advisory Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Valuation Advisory Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Valuation Advisory Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Valuation Advisory Revenue
3.4 Global Valuation Advisory Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Valuation Advisory Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Valuation Advisory Revenue in 2021
3.5 Valuation Advisory Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Valuation Advisory Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Valuation Advisory Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Valuation Advisory Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Valuation Advisory Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Valuation Advisory Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Valuation Advisory Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Valuation Advisory Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
5.2 Global Valuation Advisory Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America
6.1 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
6.2.2 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
6.2.3 North America Valuation Advisory Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
6.3.3 North America Valuation Advisory Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.4 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
6.4.2 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
7.2.2 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
7.2.3 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
7.3.2 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
7.3.3 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
7.4 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
7.4.2 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
9.2.2 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
9.2.3 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
9.3.2 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
9.3.3 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
9.4 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
9.4.2 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Graval
11.1.1 Graval Company Details
11.1.2 Graval Business Overview
11.1.3 Graval Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.1.4 Graval Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.1.5 Graval Recent Developments
11.2 Kroll
11.2.1 Kroll Company Details
11.2.2 Kroll Business Overview
11.2.3 Kroll Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.2.4 Kroll Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.2.5 Kroll Recent Developments
11.3 RSM International
11.3.1 RSM International Company Details
11.3.2 RSM International Business Overview
11.3.3 RSM International Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.3.4 RSM International Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.3.5 RSM International Recent Developments
11.4 Colliers
11.4.1 Colliers Company Details
11.4.2 Colliers Business Overview
11.4.3 Colliers Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.4.4 Colliers Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.4.5 Colliers Recent Developments
11.5 CBRE
11.5.1 CBRE Company Details
11.5.2 CBRE Business Overview
11.5.3 CBRE Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.5.4 CBRE Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.5.5 CBRE Recent Developments
11.6 Valtech
11.6.1 Valtech Company Details
11.6.2 Valtech Business Overview
11.6.3 Valtech Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.6.4 Valtech Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.6.5 Valtech Recent Developments
11.7 Knight Frank
11.7.1 Knight Frank Company Details
11.7.2 Knight Frank Business Overview
11.7.3 Knight Frank Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.7.4 Knight Frank Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.7.5 Knight Frank Recent Developments
11.8 PwC
11.8.1 PwC Company Details
11.8.2 PwC Business Overview
11.8.3 PwC Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.8.4 PwC Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.8.5 PwC Recent Developments
11.9 Houlihan Lokey
11.9.1 Houlihan Lokey Company Details
11.9.2 Houlihan Lokey Business Overview
11.9.3 Houlihan Lokey Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.9.4 Houlihan Lokey Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.9.5 Houlihan Lokey Recent Developments
11.10 Deloitte
11.10.1 Deloitte Company Details
11.10.2 Deloitte Business Overview
11.10.3 Deloitte Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.10.4 Deloitte Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.10.5 Deloitte Recent Developments
11.11 Stout Risius Ross
11.11.1 Stout Risius Ross Company Details
11.11.2 Stout Risius Ross Business Overview
11.11.3 Stout Risius Ross Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.11.4 Stout Risius Ross Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.11.5 Stout Risius Ross Recent Developments
11.12 BDO
11.12.1 BDO Company Details
11.12.2 BDO Business Overview
11.12.3 BDO Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.12.4 BDO Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.12.5 BDO Recent Developments
11.13 AVISTA
11.13.1 AVISTA Company Details
11.13.2 AVISTA Business Overview
11.13.3 AVISTA Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.13.4 AVISTA Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.13.5 AVISTA Recent Developments
11.14 SingerLewak
11.14.1 SingerLewak Company Details
11.14.2 SingerLewak Business Overview
11.14.3 SingerLewak Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.14.4 SingerLewak Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.14.5 SingerLewak Recent Developments
11.15 CBIZ
11.15.1 CBIZ Company Details
11.15.2 CBIZ Business Overview
11.15.3 CBIZ Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.15.4 CBIZ Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.15.5 CBIZ Recent Developments
11.16 FTI Consulting
11.16.1 FTI Consulting Company Details
11.16.2 FTI Consulting Business Overview
11.16.3 FTI Consulting Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.16.4 FTI Consulting Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.16.5 FTI Consulting Recent Developments
11.17 HCVT
11.17.1 HCVT Company Details
11.17.2 HCVT Business Overview
11.17.3 HCVT Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.17.4 HCVT Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.17.5 HCVT Recent Developments
11.18 Avison Young
11.18.1 Avison Young Company Details
11.18.2 Avison Young Business Overview
11.18.3 Avison Young Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.18.4 Avison Young Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.18.5 Avison Young Recent Developments
11.19 Collegium
11.19.1 Collegium Company Details
11.19.2 Collegium Business Overview
11.19.3 Collegium Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.19.4 Collegium Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.19.5 Collegium Recent Developments
11.20 GCA Professional Services
11.20.1 GCA Professional Services Company Details
11.20.2 GCA Professional Services Business Overview
11.20.3 GCA Professional Services Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.20.4 GCA Professional Services Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.20.5 GCA Professional Services Recent Developments
11.21 Teneo
11.21.1 Teneo Company Details
11.21.2 Teneo Business Overview
11.21.3 Teneo Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.21.4 Teneo Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.21.5 Teneo Recent Developments
11.22 MPI
11.22.1 MPI Company Details
11.22.2 MPI Business Overview
11.22.3 MPI Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.22.4 MPI Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.22.5 MPI Recent Developments
11.23 Newmark
11.23.1 Newmark Company Details
11.23.2 Newmark Business Overview
11.23.3 Newmark Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.23.4 Newmark Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.23.5 Newmark Recent Developments
11.24 Citrin Cooperman
11.24.1 Citrin Cooperman Company Details
11.24.2 Citrin Cooperman Business Overview
11.24.3 Citrin Cooperman Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.24.4 Citrin Cooperman Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.24.5 Citrin Cooperman Recent Developments
11.25 Citizens
11.25.1 Citizens Company Details
11.25.2 Citizens Business Overview
11.25.3 Citizens Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.25.4 Citizens Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.25.5 Citizens Recent Developments
11.26 Bober Markey Fedorovich
11.26.1 Bober Markey Fedorovich Company Details
11.26.2 Bober Markey Fedorovich Business Overview
11.26.3 Bober Markey Fedorovich Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.26.4 Bober Markey Fedorovich Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.26.5 Bober Markey Fedorovich Recent Developments
11.27 Baker Tilly Hong Kong Valuation Advisory
11.27.1 Baker Tilly Hong Kong Valuation Advisory Company Details
11.27.2 Baker Tilly Hong Kong Valuation Advisory Business Overview
11.27.3 Baker Tilly Hong Kong Valuation Advisory Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.27.4 Baker Tilly Hong Kong Valuation Advisory Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.27.5 Baker Tilly Hong Kong Valuation Advisory Recent Developments
11.28 Savills
11.28.1 Savills Company Details
11.28.2 Savills Business Overview
11.28.3 Savills Valuation Advisory Introduction
11.28.4 Savills Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)
11.28.5 Savills Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Author Details
13.3 Disclaimer
