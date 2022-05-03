Valuation Advisory Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2028-Graval, Kroll, RSM International

The global Valuation Advisory market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Valuation Advisory market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Valuation Advisory market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Valuation Advisory market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Valuation Advisory Market Research Report: Graval, Kroll, RSM International, Colliers, CBRE, Valtech, Knight Frank, PwC, Houlihan Lokey, Deloitte, Stout Risius Ross, BDO, AVISTA, SingerLewak, CBIZ, FTI Consulting, HCVT, Avison Young, Collegium, GCA Professional Services, Teneo, MPI, Newmark, Citrin Cooperman, Citizens, Bober Markey Fedorovich, Baker Tilly Hong Kong Valuation Advisory, Savills

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Valuation Advisory industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Valuation Advisorymanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Valuation Advisory industry.

Global Valuation Advisory Market Segment By Type:

Business Valuation, Purchase Price Allocation Valuation, Intangible Asset Valuation, Others Valuation Advisory

Global Valuation Advisory Market Segment By Application:

Private Companies, Closely Held Businesses, Public Companies, Others

Regions Covered in the Global Valuation Advisory Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Valuation Advisory market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Valuation Advisory industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Valuation Advisory market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Valuation Advisory market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Valuation Advisory market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Valuation Advisory Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Business Valuation

1.2.3 Purchase Price Allocation Valuation

1.2.4 Intangible Asset Valuation

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Valuation Advisory Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Private Companies

1.3.3 Closely Held Businesses

1.3.4 Public Companies

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Valuation Advisory Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Valuation Advisory Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Valuation Advisory Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Valuation Advisory Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Valuation Advisory Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Valuation Advisory Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Valuation Advisory Industry Trends

2.3.2 Valuation Advisory Market Drivers

2.3.3 Valuation Advisory Market Challenges

2.3.4 Valuation Advisory Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Valuation Advisory Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Valuation Advisory Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Valuation Advisory Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Valuation Advisory Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Valuation Advisory Revenue

3.4 Global Valuation Advisory Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Valuation Advisory Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Valuation Advisory Revenue in 2021

3.5 Valuation Advisory Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Valuation Advisory Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Valuation Advisory Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Valuation Advisory Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Valuation Advisory Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Valuation Advisory Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Valuation Advisory Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Valuation Advisory Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Valuation Advisory Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Valuation Advisory Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Valuation Advisory Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Valuation Advisory Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Valuation Advisory Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Graval

11.1.1 Graval Company Details

11.1.2 Graval Business Overview

11.1.3 Graval Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.1.4 Graval Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Graval Recent Developments

11.2 Kroll

11.2.1 Kroll Company Details

11.2.2 Kroll Business Overview

11.2.3 Kroll Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.2.4 Kroll Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Kroll Recent Developments

11.3 RSM International

11.3.1 RSM International Company Details

11.3.2 RSM International Business Overview

11.3.3 RSM International Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.3.4 RSM International Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 RSM International Recent Developments

11.4 Colliers

11.4.1 Colliers Company Details

11.4.2 Colliers Business Overview

11.4.3 Colliers Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.4.4 Colliers Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Colliers Recent Developments

11.5 CBRE

11.5.1 CBRE Company Details

11.5.2 CBRE Business Overview

11.5.3 CBRE Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.5.4 CBRE Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 CBRE Recent Developments

11.6 Valtech

11.6.1 Valtech Company Details

11.6.2 Valtech Business Overview

11.6.3 Valtech Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.6.4 Valtech Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Valtech Recent Developments

11.7 Knight Frank

11.7.1 Knight Frank Company Details

11.7.2 Knight Frank Business Overview

11.7.3 Knight Frank Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.7.4 Knight Frank Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Knight Frank Recent Developments

11.8 PwC

11.8.1 PwC Company Details

11.8.2 PwC Business Overview

11.8.3 PwC Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.8.4 PwC Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 PwC Recent Developments

11.9 Houlihan Lokey

11.9.1 Houlihan Lokey Company Details

11.9.2 Houlihan Lokey Business Overview

11.9.3 Houlihan Lokey Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.9.4 Houlihan Lokey Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Houlihan Lokey Recent Developments

11.10 Deloitte

11.10.1 Deloitte Company Details

11.10.2 Deloitte Business Overview

11.10.3 Deloitte Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.10.4 Deloitte Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Deloitte Recent Developments

11.11 Stout Risius Ross

11.11.1 Stout Risius Ross Company Details

11.11.2 Stout Risius Ross Business Overview

11.11.3 Stout Risius Ross Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.11.4 Stout Risius Ross Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Stout Risius Ross Recent Developments

11.12 BDO

11.12.1 BDO Company Details

11.12.2 BDO Business Overview

11.12.3 BDO Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.12.4 BDO Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 BDO Recent Developments

11.13 AVISTA

11.13.1 AVISTA Company Details

11.13.2 AVISTA Business Overview

11.13.3 AVISTA Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.13.4 AVISTA Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 AVISTA Recent Developments

11.14 SingerLewak

11.14.1 SingerLewak Company Details

11.14.2 SingerLewak Business Overview

11.14.3 SingerLewak Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.14.4 SingerLewak Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 SingerLewak Recent Developments

11.15 CBIZ

11.15.1 CBIZ Company Details

11.15.2 CBIZ Business Overview

11.15.3 CBIZ Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.15.4 CBIZ Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 CBIZ Recent Developments

11.16 FTI Consulting

11.16.1 FTI Consulting Company Details

11.16.2 FTI Consulting Business Overview

11.16.3 FTI Consulting Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.16.4 FTI Consulting Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 FTI Consulting Recent Developments

11.17 HCVT

11.17.1 HCVT Company Details

11.17.2 HCVT Business Overview

11.17.3 HCVT Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.17.4 HCVT Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 HCVT Recent Developments

11.18 Avison Young

11.18.1 Avison Young Company Details

11.18.2 Avison Young Business Overview

11.18.3 Avison Young Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.18.4 Avison Young Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 Avison Young Recent Developments

11.19 Collegium

11.19.1 Collegium Company Details

11.19.2 Collegium Business Overview

11.19.3 Collegium Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.19.4 Collegium Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 Collegium Recent Developments

11.20 GCA Professional Services

11.20.1 GCA Professional Services Company Details

11.20.2 GCA Professional Services Business Overview

11.20.3 GCA Professional Services Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.20.4 GCA Professional Services Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.20.5 GCA Professional Services Recent Developments

11.21 Teneo

11.21.1 Teneo Company Details

11.21.2 Teneo Business Overview

11.21.3 Teneo Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.21.4 Teneo Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.21.5 Teneo Recent Developments

11.22 MPI

11.22.1 MPI Company Details

11.22.2 MPI Business Overview

11.22.3 MPI Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.22.4 MPI Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.22.5 MPI Recent Developments

11.23 Newmark

11.23.1 Newmark Company Details

11.23.2 Newmark Business Overview

11.23.3 Newmark Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.23.4 Newmark Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.23.5 Newmark Recent Developments

11.24 Citrin Cooperman

11.24.1 Citrin Cooperman Company Details

11.24.2 Citrin Cooperman Business Overview

11.24.3 Citrin Cooperman Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.24.4 Citrin Cooperman Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.24.5 Citrin Cooperman Recent Developments

11.25 Citizens

11.25.1 Citizens Company Details

11.25.2 Citizens Business Overview

11.25.3 Citizens Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.25.4 Citizens Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.25.5 Citizens Recent Developments

11.26 Bober Markey Fedorovich

11.26.1 Bober Markey Fedorovich Company Details

11.26.2 Bober Markey Fedorovich Business Overview

11.26.3 Bober Markey Fedorovich Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.26.4 Bober Markey Fedorovich Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.26.5 Bober Markey Fedorovich Recent Developments

11.27 Baker Tilly Hong Kong Valuation Advisory

11.27.1 Baker Tilly Hong Kong Valuation Advisory Company Details

11.27.2 Baker Tilly Hong Kong Valuation Advisory Business Overview

11.27.3 Baker Tilly Hong Kong Valuation Advisory Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.27.4 Baker Tilly Hong Kong Valuation Advisory Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.27.5 Baker Tilly Hong Kong Valuation Advisory Recent Developments

11.28 Savills

11.28.1 Savills Company Details

11.28.2 Savills Business Overview

11.28.3 Savills Valuation Advisory Introduction

11.28.4 Savills Revenue in Valuation Advisory Business (2017-2022)

11.28.5 Savills Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

