Valsartan Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2022-2028| Novartis, Sun Pharmaceutical, Teva

Los Angeles, United State: The research study on the global Valsartan market equips you with detailed and accurate analysis that will help you to strengthen your market position. It provides latest updates and powerful insights about the Valsartan industry so you could improve your business tactics and ensure strong sales growth in the coming years. It throws light on the current and future market scenarios and helps you to understand competitive dynamics of the global Valsartan market. The market segmentation analysis offered in the research study shows how different product, application, and regional segments are faring in the global Valsartan market.



The report includes verified and revalidated market figures such as CAGR, gross margin, sales, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and Y-o-Y growth. We have used latest primary and secondary research techniques to compile this comprehensive report on the global Valsartan market. Under regional analysis, we have explored key markets such as North America, Europe, India, China, Japan, the MEA, and others. Leading companies are profiled on the basis of various factors, including markets served, production, revenue, market share, recent developments, and gross margin. There is a dedicated section for market dynamics where drivers, restraints, opportunities, influence factors, challenges, and trends are deeply analyzed.



The report offers great insights into major macroeconomic factors having a significant effect on the growth of the global Valsartan market. It also offers analysis of absolute dollar opportunity that can be crucial for identifying opportunities to gain revenue and increase sales in the global Valsartan market. Market players can use the qualitative and quantitative analysis provided in the report to obtain sound understanding of the global Valsartan market and make strong advancement in the industry in terms of growth. The overall size of the global Valsartan market and that of each segment studied in the report are accurately calculated on the basis of different factors.



Valsartan Market Leading Players

Novartis, Sun Pharmaceutical, Teva, Mylan, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, HETERO, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Huaren Pharmaceutical, Jubilant Pharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical, Square Pharmaceuticals, Unichem Laboratories, LG Life Sciences

Valsartan Segmentation by Product

40 mg Tablets, 80 mg Tablets, 160 mg Tablets, 320 mg Tablets

Valsartan Segmentation by Application

Hypertension, Heart Failure, Heart Attack

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Valsartan market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Valsartan market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Valsartan market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Valsartan market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Valsartan market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Valsartan market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Valsartan Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Valsartan Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 40 mg Tablets

1.2.3 80 mg Tablets

1.2.4 160 mg Tablets

1.2.5 320 mg Tablets

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Valsartan Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Hypertension

1.3.3 Heart Failure

1.3.4 Heart Attack

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Valsartan Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Valsartan Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Valsartan Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Valsartan Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Valsartan Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Valsartan by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Valsartan Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Valsartan Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Valsartan Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Valsartan Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Valsartan Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Valsartan Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Valsartan in 2021

3.2 Global Valsartan Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Valsartan Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Valsartan Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Valsartan Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Valsartan Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Valsartan Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Valsartan Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Valsartan Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Valsartan Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Valsartan Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Valsartan Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Valsartan Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Valsartan Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Valsartan Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Valsartan Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Valsartan Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Valsartan Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Valsartan Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Valsartan Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Valsartan Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Valsartan Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Valsartan Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Valsartan Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Valsartan Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Valsartan Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Valsartan Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Valsartan Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Valsartan Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Valsartan Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Valsartan Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Valsartan Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Valsartan Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Valsartan Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Valsartan Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Valsartan Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Valsartan Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Valsartan Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Valsartan Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Valsartan Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Valsartan Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Valsartan Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Valsartan Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Valsartan Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Valsartan Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Valsartan Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Valsartan Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Valsartan Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Valsartan Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Valsartan Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Valsartan Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Valsartan Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Valsartan Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Valsartan Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Valsartan Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Valsartan Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Valsartan Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Valsartan Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Valsartan Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Valsartan Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Valsartan Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Valsartan Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Valsartan Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Valsartan Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Valsartan Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Valsartan Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Valsartan Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Valsartan Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Valsartan Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Valsartan Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Valsartan Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Valsartan Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Valsartan Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Valsartan Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Valsartan Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Novartis

11.1.1 Novartis Corporation Information

11.1.2 Novartis Overview

11.1.3 Novartis Valsartan Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Novartis Valsartan Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Novartis Recent Developments

11.2 Sun Pharmaceutical

11.2.1 Sun Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sun Pharmaceutical Overview

11.2.3 Sun Pharmaceutical Valsartan Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Sun Pharmaceutical Valsartan Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.3 Teva

11.3.1 Teva Corporation Information

11.3.2 Teva Overview

11.3.3 Teva Valsartan Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Teva Valsartan Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Teva Recent Developments

11.4 Mylan

11.4.1 Mylan Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mylan Overview

11.4.3 Mylan Valsartan Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Mylan Valsartan Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Mylan Recent Developments

11.5 Alembic Pharmaceuticals

11.5.1 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.5.2 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Overview

11.5.3 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Valsartan Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Valsartan Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.6 Lupin

11.6.1 Lupin Corporation Information

11.6.2 Lupin Overview

11.6.3 Lupin Valsartan Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Lupin Valsartan Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Lupin Recent Developments

11.7 Aurobindo Pharma

11.7.1 Aurobindo Pharma Corporation Information

11.7.2 Aurobindo Pharma Overview

11.7.3 Aurobindo Pharma Valsartan Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Aurobindo Pharma Valsartan Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Aurobindo Pharma Recent Developments

11.8 Macleods Pharmaceuticals

11.8.1 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.8.2 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Overview

11.8.3 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Valsartan Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Valsartan Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.9 HETERO

11.9.1 HETERO Corporation Information

11.9.2 HETERO Overview

11.9.3 HETERO Valsartan Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 HETERO Valsartan Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 HETERO Recent Developments

11.10 Torrent Pharmaceuticals

11.10.1 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.10.2 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Overview

11.10.3 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Valsartan Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Valsartan Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.11 Huaren Pharmaceutical

11.11.1 Huaren Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.11.2 Huaren Pharmaceutical Overview

11.11.3 Huaren Pharmaceutical Valsartan Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Huaren Pharmaceutical Valsartan Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Huaren Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.12 Jubilant Pharma

11.12.1 Jubilant Pharma Corporation Information

11.12.2 Jubilant Pharma Overview

11.12.3 Jubilant Pharma Valsartan Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 Jubilant Pharma Valsartan Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Jubilant Pharma Recent Developments

11.13 Amneal Pharmaceuticals

11.13.1 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.13.2 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Overview

11.13.3 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Valsartan Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Valsartan Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.14 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical

11.14.1 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.14.2 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Overview

11.14.3 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Valsartan Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Valsartan Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.15 Square Pharmaceuticals

11.15.1 Square Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.15.2 Square Pharmaceuticals Overview

11.15.3 Square Pharmaceuticals Valsartan Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.15.4 Square Pharmaceuticals Valsartan Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 Square Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.16 Unichem Laboratories

11.16.1 Unichem Laboratories Corporation Information

11.16.2 Unichem Laboratories Overview

11.16.3 Unichem Laboratories Valsartan Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.16.4 Unichem Laboratories Valsartan Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 Unichem Laboratories Recent Developments

11.17 LG Life Sciences

11.17.1 LG Life Sciences Corporation Information

11.17.2 LG Life Sciences Overview

11.17.3 LG Life Sciences Valsartan Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.17.4 LG Life Sciences Valsartan Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 LG Life Sciences Recent Developments 12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Valsartan Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Valsartan Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Valsartan Production Mode & Process

12.4 Valsartan Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Valsartan Sales Channels

12.4.2 Valsartan Distributors

12.5 Valsartan Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Valsartan Industry Trends

13.2 Valsartan Market Drivers

13.3 Valsartan Market Challenges

13.4 Valsartan Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Valsartan Study 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

