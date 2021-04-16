Vacuum Tanks Market Outlook, Growth Opportunity, Trends Analysis, Region and Forecast up to 2027 | FIPA, Amthor International, A-Vac Industries

“

The report titled Global Vacuum Tanks Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Vacuum Tanks market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Vacuum Tanks market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Vacuum Tanks market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vacuum Tanks market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vacuum Tanks report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vacuum Tanks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vacuum Tanks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vacuum Tanks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vacuum Tanks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vacuum Tanks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vacuum Tanks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: FIPA, Amthor International, A-Vac Industries, Balzer, Bucks, Cook & Galloway General Engineers, DOMETIC, IBOS, Imperial Industries, Lane’s Mobile John, Inc., Lider Makina(Lima Extrusion), LMT, MAC Trailer, Merlin Australia Sales, Metal Work Company（MWC）, Morocco Welding, Nuhn, Oakley, Pik Rite, RK Plasto Machines, Shorelink, Stronga, Thompson Tank Inc., TIGER MANUFACTURING COMPANY

Market Segmentation by Product: Standard Vacuum Tanks

Oilfield Vacuum Tanks

Custom Vacuum Tanks

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Septic System Maintenance

Molten Steel Refineries

Industrial Liquids

Construction Sites

Grease Trap Services

Portable Toilet Service

Vegetable Harvesting

Other



The Vacuum Tanks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vacuum Tanks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vacuum Tanks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vacuum Tanks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vacuum Tanks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vacuum Tanks market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vacuum Tanks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vacuum Tanks market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Vacuum Tanks Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vacuum Tanks Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Standard Vacuum Tanks

1.2.3 Oilfield Vacuum Tanks

1.2.4 Custom Vacuum Tanks

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Vacuum Tanks Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Septic System Maintenance

1.3.3 Molten Steel Refineries

1.3.4 Industrial Liquids

1.3.5 Construction Sites

1.3.6 Grease Trap Services

1.3.7 Portable Toilet Service

1.3.8 Vegetable Harvesting

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Vacuum Tanks Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Vacuum Tanks Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Vacuum Tanks Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Vacuum Tanks Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Vacuum Tanks Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Vacuum Tanks Industry Trends

2.4.2 Vacuum Tanks Market Drivers

2.4.3 Vacuum Tanks Market Challenges

2.4.4 Vacuum Tanks Market Restraints

3 Global Vacuum Tanks Sales

3.1 Global Vacuum Tanks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Vacuum Tanks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Vacuum Tanks Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Vacuum Tanks Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Vacuum Tanks Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Vacuum Tanks Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Vacuum Tanks Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Vacuum Tanks Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Vacuum Tanks Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Vacuum Tanks Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Vacuum Tanks Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Vacuum Tanks Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vacuum Tanks Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Vacuum Tanks Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Vacuum Tanks Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vacuum Tanks Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Vacuum Tanks Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Vacuum Tanks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Vacuum Tanks Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Vacuum Tanks Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Vacuum Tanks Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Vacuum Tanks Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Vacuum Tanks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Vacuum Tanks Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Vacuum Tanks Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Vacuum Tanks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Vacuum Tanks Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Vacuum Tanks Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Vacuum Tanks Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Vacuum Tanks Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Vacuum Tanks Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Vacuum Tanks Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Vacuum Tanks Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Vacuum Tanks Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Vacuum Tanks Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Vacuum Tanks Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Vacuum Tanks Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Vacuum Tanks Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Vacuum Tanks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Vacuum Tanks Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Vacuum Tanks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Vacuum Tanks Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Vacuum Tanks Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Vacuum Tanks Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Vacuum Tanks Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Vacuum Tanks Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Vacuum Tanks Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Vacuum Tanks Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Vacuum Tanks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Vacuum Tanks Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Vacuum Tanks Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Vacuum Tanks Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Vacuum Tanks Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Vacuum Tanks Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Vacuum Tanks Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Vacuum Tanks Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Vacuum Tanks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Tanks Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Vacuum Tanks Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Vacuum Tanks Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Vacuum Tanks Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Vacuum Tanks Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Vacuum Tanks Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Vacuum Tanks Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Vacuum Tanks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Vacuum Tanks Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Vacuum Tanks Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Vacuum Tanks Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Vacuum Tanks Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Vacuum Tanks Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Vacuum Tanks Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Tanks Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Tanks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Tanks Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Tanks Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Tanks Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Tanks Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Tanks Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Tanks Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Tanks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 FIPA

12.1.1 FIPA Corporation Information

12.1.2 FIPA Overview

12.1.3 FIPA Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 FIPA Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.1.5 FIPA Vacuum Tanks SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 FIPA Recent Developments

12.2 Amthor International

12.2.1 Amthor International Corporation Information

12.2.2 Amthor International Overview

12.2.3 Amthor International Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Amthor International Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.2.5 Amthor International Vacuum Tanks SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Amthor International Recent Developments

12.3 A-Vac Industries

12.3.1 A-Vac Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 A-Vac Industries Overview

12.3.3 A-Vac Industries Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 A-Vac Industries Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.3.5 A-Vac Industries Vacuum Tanks SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 A-Vac Industries Recent Developments

12.4 Balzer

12.4.1 Balzer Corporation Information

12.4.2 Balzer Overview

12.4.3 Balzer Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Balzer Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.4.5 Balzer Vacuum Tanks SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Balzer Recent Developments

12.5 Bucks

12.5.1 Bucks Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bucks Overview

12.5.3 Bucks Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Bucks Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.5.5 Bucks Vacuum Tanks SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Bucks Recent Developments

12.6 Cook & Galloway General Engineers

12.6.1 Cook & Galloway General Engineers Corporation Information

12.6.2 Cook & Galloway General Engineers Overview

12.6.3 Cook & Galloway General Engineers Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Cook & Galloway General Engineers Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.6.5 Cook & Galloway General Engineers Vacuum Tanks SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Cook & Galloway General Engineers Recent Developments

12.7 DOMETIC

12.7.1 DOMETIC Corporation Information

12.7.2 DOMETIC Overview

12.7.3 DOMETIC Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 DOMETIC Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.7.5 DOMETIC Vacuum Tanks SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 DOMETIC Recent Developments

12.8 IBOS

12.8.1 IBOS Corporation Information

12.8.2 IBOS Overview

12.8.3 IBOS Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 IBOS Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.8.5 IBOS Vacuum Tanks SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 IBOS Recent Developments

12.9 Imperial Industries

12.9.1 Imperial Industries Corporation Information

12.9.2 Imperial Industries Overview

12.9.3 Imperial Industries Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Imperial Industries Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.9.5 Imperial Industries Vacuum Tanks SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Imperial Industries Recent Developments

12.10 Lane’s Mobile John, Inc.

12.10.1 Lane’s Mobile John, Inc. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Lane’s Mobile John, Inc. Overview

12.10.3 Lane’s Mobile John, Inc. Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Lane’s Mobile John, Inc. Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.10.5 Lane’s Mobile John, Inc. Vacuum Tanks SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Lane’s Mobile John, Inc. Recent Developments

12.11 Lider Makina(Lima Extrusion)

12.11.1 Lider Makina(Lima Extrusion) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Lider Makina(Lima Extrusion) Overview

12.11.3 Lider Makina(Lima Extrusion) Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Lider Makina(Lima Extrusion) Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.11.5 Lider Makina(Lima Extrusion) Recent Developments

12.12 LMT

12.12.1 LMT Corporation Information

12.12.2 LMT Overview

12.12.3 LMT Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 LMT Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.12.5 LMT Recent Developments

12.13 MAC Trailer

12.13.1 MAC Trailer Corporation Information

12.13.2 MAC Trailer Overview

12.13.3 MAC Trailer Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 MAC Trailer Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.13.5 MAC Trailer Recent Developments

12.14 Merlin Australia Sales

12.14.1 Merlin Australia Sales Corporation Information

12.14.2 Merlin Australia Sales Overview

12.14.3 Merlin Australia Sales Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Merlin Australia Sales Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.14.5 Merlin Australia Sales Recent Developments

12.15 Metal Work Company（MWC）

12.15.1 Metal Work Company（MWC） Corporation Information

12.15.2 Metal Work Company（MWC） Overview

12.15.3 Metal Work Company（MWC） Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Metal Work Company（MWC） Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.15.5 Metal Work Company（MWC） Recent Developments

12.16 Morocco Welding

12.16.1 Morocco Welding Corporation Information

12.16.2 Morocco Welding Overview

12.16.3 Morocco Welding Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Morocco Welding Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.16.5 Morocco Welding Recent Developments

12.17 Nuhn

12.17.1 Nuhn Corporation Information

12.17.2 Nuhn Overview

12.17.3 Nuhn Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Nuhn Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.17.5 Nuhn Recent Developments

12.18 Oakley

12.18.1 Oakley Corporation Information

12.18.2 Oakley Overview

12.18.3 Oakley Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Oakley Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.18.5 Oakley Recent Developments

12.19 Pik Rite

12.19.1 Pik Rite Corporation Information

12.19.2 Pik Rite Overview

12.19.3 Pik Rite Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Pik Rite Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.19.5 Pik Rite Recent Developments

12.20 RK Plasto Machines

12.20.1 RK Plasto Machines Corporation Information

12.20.2 RK Plasto Machines Overview

12.20.3 RK Plasto Machines Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 RK Plasto Machines Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.20.5 RK Plasto Machines Recent Developments

12.21 Shorelink

12.21.1 Shorelink Corporation Information

12.21.2 Shorelink Overview

12.21.3 Shorelink Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Shorelink Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.21.5 Shorelink Recent Developments

12.22 Stronga

12.22.1 Stronga Corporation Information

12.22.2 Stronga Overview

12.22.3 Stronga Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Stronga Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.22.5 Stronga Recent Developments

12.23 Thompson Tank Inc.

12.23.1 Thompson Tank Inc. Corporation Information

12.23.2 Thompson Tank Inc. Overview

12.23.3 Thompson Tank Inc. Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Thompson Tank Inc. Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.23.5 Thompson Tank Inc. Recent Developments

12.24 TIGER MANUFACTURING COMPANY

12.24.1 TIGER MANUFACTURING COMPANY Corporation Information

12.24.2 TIGER MANUFACTURING COMPANY Overview

12.24.3 TIGER MANUFACTURING COMPANY Vacuum Tanks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 TIGER MANUFACTURING COMPANY Vacuum Tanks Products and Services

12.24.5 TIGER MANUFACTURING COMPANY Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Vacuum Tanks Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Vacuum Tanks Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Vacuum Tanks Production Mode & Process

13.4 Vacuum Tanks Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Vacuum Tanks Sales Channels

13.4.2 Vacuum Tanks Distributors

13.5 Vacuum Tanks Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”