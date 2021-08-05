Vacuum Gas Oil or VGO is part of the petroleum hydrocarbon heavy distillate family. Vacuum Gas Oil also known as cat feed, which is feedstock for fluid catalytic crackers used to make gasoline, gasoil and many other by-products. The major players in global Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) market include Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Axeon Specialty Products, Marathon Oil, U.S. Oil & Refining, KazMunayGas (KMG), TAIF-NK PSC, Tatneft, Rosneft, Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC), etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 40% market share. Europe is the largest Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) market with about 45% market share. USA is follower, accounting for about 25% market share. Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO) is the main type, with a share about 60%. Gasoline Production is the main application, which holds a share about 55%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） in United States, including the following market information: United States Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) United States top five Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） companies in 2020 (%) The global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） market size is expected to growth from US$ 1969.6 million in 2020 to US$ 2826.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

Get a PDF Sample of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3440363/united-states-vacuum-gas-oil-vgo-market

The United States Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil (HVGO), Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO) United States Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Gasoline Production, Diesel / Kerosene Production

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Axeon Specialty Products, Marathon Oil, U.S. Oil & Refining, KazMunayGas (KMG), TAIF-NK PSC, Tatneft, Rosneft, Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC)

Enquire For Customization In The Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3440363/united-states-vacuum-gas-oil-vgo-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） market.

Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours:at USD(3400): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/c11080ea05a8d171f11c36daf32e1cfd,0,1,united-states-vacuum-gas-oil-vgo-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.