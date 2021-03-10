Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Risk Factors, Economic Fluctuations, Drivers In Future Analysis By 2027| Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Axeon Specialty Products, Marathon Oil

Los Angeles, United State, March 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market are: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Axeon Specialty Products, Marathon Oil, U.S. Oil & Refining, KazMunayGas (KMG), TAIF-NK PSC, Tatneft, Rosneft, Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC) Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO）

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market by Type Segments:

Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil (HVGO), Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO) Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO）

Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market by Application Segments:

Gasoline Production, Diesel / Kerosene Production, In Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO）market, Gasoline Production segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 3163.7 (K Tons) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.03% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） will be promising in the Gasoline Production field in the next couple of years.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil (HVGO)

1.2.3 Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Gasoline Production

1.3.3 Diesel / Kerosene Production 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Production

2.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Middle East

2.7 Thailand 3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC)

12.1.1 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Overview

12.1.3 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Product Description

12.1.5 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Related Developments

12.2 Axeon Specialty Products

12.2.1 Axeon Specialty Products Corporation Information

12.2.2 Axeon Specialty Products Overview

12.2.3 Axeon Specialty Products Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Axeon Specialty Products Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Product Description

12.2.5 Axeon Specialty Products Related Developments

12.3 Marathon Oil

12.3.1 Marathon Oil Corporation Information

12.3.2 Marathon Oil Overview

12.3.3 Marathon Oil Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Marathon Oil Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Product Description

12.3.5 Marathon Oil Related Developments

12.4 U.S. Oil & Refining

12.4.1 U.S. Oil & Refining Corporation Information

12.4.2 U.S. Oil & Refining Overview

12.4.3 U.S. Oil & Refining Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 U.S. Oil & Refining Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Product Description

12.4.5 U.S. Oil & Refining Related Developments

12.5 KazMunayGas (KMG)

12.5.1 KazMunayGas (KMG) Corporation Information

12.5.2 KazMunayGas (KMG) Overview

12.5.3 KazMunayGas (KMG) Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 KazMunayGas (KMG) Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Product Description

12.5.5 KazMunayGas (KMG) Related Developments

12.6 TAIF-NK PSC

12.6.1 TAIF-NK PSC Corporation Information

12.6.2 TAIF-NK PSC Overview

12.6.3 TAIF-NK PSC Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 TAIF-NK PSC Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Product Description

12.6.5 TAIF-NK PSC Related Developments

12.7 Tatneft

12.7.1 Tatneft Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tatneft Overview

12.7.3 Tatneft Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Tatneft Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Product Description

12.7.5 Tatneft Related Developments

12.8 Rosneft

12.8.1 Rosneft Corporation Information

12.8.2 Rosneft Overview

12.8.3 Rosneft Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Rosneft Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Product Description

12.8.5 Rosneft Related Developments

12.9 Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC)

12.9.1 Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC) Overview

12.9.3 Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC) Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC) Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Product Description

12.9.5 Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC) Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Production Mode & Process

13.4 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Sales Channels

13.4.2 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Distributors

13.5 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Industry Trends

14.2 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Drivers

14.3 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Challenges

14.4 Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO） Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

