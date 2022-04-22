Vacuum Flask Market 2022 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2028| Thermos, Haers, Yeti

Los Angeles, United State: The report on the global Vacuum Flask market has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Vacuum Flask market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Vacuum Flask market. The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Vacuum Flask market.

Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research techniques and tools to compile in Vacuum Flask report. The research sources and tools that we use are highly reliable and trustworthy. The report offers effective guidelines and recommendations for players to secure a position of strength in the global Vacuum Flask market. New players can also use this research study to create business strategies and get informed about future market challenges. We provide a comprehensive competitive analysis which includes detailed company profiling of leading players, a study on the nature and characteristics of the vendor landscape, and other important studies.

The research study includes key results and findings of our monitoring and analysis of the global Vacuum Flask market. We have provided crucial data points, which include divestments, new product launches, expansions, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives taken by players in the global Vacuum Flask market. The report also provides price trends for regional markets and analysis of important market events on a regional as well as global scale. Our analysis will enable you to take informed decisions in the global Vacuum Flask market relating to procurement, inventory, pricing, and production. We enable you to give a tough competition to your opponents by providing real-time, actionable, and quick market information.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Vacuum Flask Market Research Report: Thermos, Haers, Yeti, S-well, Nanlong, Zhejiang Cille, Zojirushi, Zhejiang Feijian, Supor, Hydro Flask, Tiger, Shine Time, EMSA GmbH, Fuguang, Powcan, GiNt, Solidware, PMI, CAYI, Zhejiang Novia, Klean Kanteen

Global Vacuum Flask Market Segmentation by Product: Stainless steel, Titanium, Others

Global Vacuum Flask Market Segmentation by Application: Households, Outdoors

The report will help you to understand how and whether or not the global Vacuum Flask market has become customer-centric. It offers deep insights into customer needs and preferences for players to increase their brand value, better connect with their clients, and improve their sales in the global Vacuum Flask market. As part of our customer insights, we have shed light on product positioning, customers’ perception of market competition, customer segmentation, consumer buying behavior, customer needs, and target customers.

Our competitor profiling includes evaluation of distribution channels and products and services offered by and financial performance of companies operating in the global Vacuum Flask market. We also provide Porter’s Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT analysis to assess competitive threat and examine other aspects of the global Vacuum Flask market. The report offers strategic recommendations, competitor benchmarking for performance measurement, and analysis of partnership, merger, and acquisition targets and industry best practices. It also provides analysis of profitability and cost across the industry value chain.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vacuum Flask Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Material

1.2.1 Global Vacuum Flask Market Size Growth Rate by Material, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Stainless steel

1.2.3 Titanium

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vacuum Flask Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Households

1.3.3 Outdoors

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vacuum Flask Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Vacuum Flask Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vacuum Flask Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Vacuum Flask Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Vacuum Flask Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Vacuum Flask by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Vacuum Flask Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Vacuum Flask Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Vacuum Flask Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Vacuum Flask Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Vacuum Flask Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Vacuum Flask Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Vacuum Flask in 2021

3.2 Global Vacuum Flask Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Vacuum Flask Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Vacuum Flask Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vacuum Flask Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Vacuum Flask Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Vacuum Flask Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Vacuum Flask Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Material

4.1 Global Vacuum Flask Sales by Material

4.1.1 Global Vacuum Flask Historical Sales by Material (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Vacuum Flask Forecasted Sales by Material (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Vacuum Flask Sales Market Share by Material (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Vacuum Flask Revenue by Material

4.2.1 Global Vacuum Flask Historical Revenue by Material (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Vacuum Flask Forecasted Revenue by Material (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Vacuum Flask Revenue Market Share by Material (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Vacuum Flask Price by Material

4.3.1 Global Vacuum Flask Price by Material (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Vacuum Flask Price Forecast by Material (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Vacuum Flask Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Vacuum Flask Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Vacuum Flask Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Vacuum Flask Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Vacuum Flask Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Vacuum Flask Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Vacuum Flask Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Vacuum Flask Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Vacuum Flask Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Vacuum Flask Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Vacuum Flask Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Vacuum Flask Market Size by Material

6.1.1 North America Vacuum Flask Sales by Material (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Vacuum Flask Revenue by Material (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Vacuum Flask Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Vacuum Flask Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Vacuum Flask Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Vacuum Flask Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Vacuum Flask Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Vacuum Flask Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vacuum Flask Market Size by Material

7.1.1 Europe Vacuum Flask Sales by Material (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Vacuum Flask Revenue by Material (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Vacuum Flask Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Vacuum Flask Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Vacuum Flask Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Vacuum Flask Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Vacuum Flask Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Vacuum Flask Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Vacuum Flask Market Size by Material

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Vacuum Flask Sales by Material (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Flask Revenue by Material (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Flask Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Vacuum Flask Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Flask Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Vacuum Flask Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Vacuum Flask Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Flask Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Vacuum Flask Market Size by Material

9.1.1 Latin America Vacuum Flask Sales by Material (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Vacuum Flask Revenue by Material (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Vacuum Flask Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Vacuum Flask Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Vacuum Flask Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Vacuum Flask Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Vacuum Flask Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Vacuum Flask Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

9.3.6 Colombia

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Flask Market Size by Material

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Flask Sales by Material (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Flask Revenue by Material (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Flask Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Flask Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Flask Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Flask Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Flask Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Flask Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Thermos

11.1.1 Thermos Corporation Information

11.1.2 Thermos Overview

11.1.3 Thermos Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Thermos Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Thermos Recent Developments

11.2 Haers

11.2.1 Haers Corporation Information

11.2.2 Haers Overview

11.2.3 Haers Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Haers Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Haers Recent Developments

11.3 Yeti

11.3.1 Yeti Corporation Information

11.3.2 Yeti Overview

11.3.3 Yeti Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Yeti Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Yeti Recent Developments

11.4 S-well

11.4.1 S-well Corporation Information

11.4.2 S-well Overview

11.4.3 S-well Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 S-well Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 S-well Recent Developments

11.5 Nanlong

11.5.1 Nanlong Corporation Information

11.5.2 Nanlong Overview

11.5.3 Nanlong Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Nanlong Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Nanlong Recent Developments

11.6 Zhejiang Cille

11.6.1 Zhejiang Cille Corporation Information

11.6.2 Zhejiang Cille Overview

11.6.3 Zhejiang Cille Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Zhejiang Cille Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Zhejiang Cille Recent Developments

11.7 Zojirushi

11.7.1 Zojirushi Corporation Information

11.7.2 Zojirushi Overview

11.7.3 Zojirushi Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Zojirushi Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Zojirushi Recent Developments

11.8 Zhejiang Feijian

11.8.1 Zhejiang Feijian Corporation Information

11.8.2 Zhejiang Feijian Overview

11.8.3 Zhejiang Feijian Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Zhejiang Feijian Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Zhejiang Feijian Recent Developments

11.9 Supor

11.9.1 Supor Corporation Information

11.9.2 Supor Overview

11.9.3 Supor Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Supor Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Supor Recent Developments

11.10 Hydro Flask

11.10.1 Hydro Flask Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hydro Flask Overview

11.10.3 Hydro Flask Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Hydro Flask Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Hydro Flask Recent Developments

11.11 Tiger

11.11.1 Tiger Corporation Information

11.11.2 Tiger Overview

11.11.3 Tiger Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Tiger Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Tiger Recent Developments

11.12 Shine Time

11.12.1 Shine Time Corporation Information

11.12.2 Shine Time Overview

11.12.3 Shine Time Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 Shine Time Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Shine Time Recent Developments

11.13 EMSA GmbH

11.13.1 EMSA GmbH Corporation Information

11.13.2 EMSA GmbH Overview

11.13.3 EMSA GmbH Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 EMSA GmbH Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 EMSA GmbH Recent Developments

11.14 Fuguang

11.14.1 Fuguang Corporation Information

11.14.2 Fuguang Overview

11.14.3 Fuguang Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 Fuguang Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Fuguang Recent Developments

11.15 Powcan

11.15.1 Powcan Corporation Information

11.15.2 Powcan Overview

11.15.3 Powcan Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.15.4 Powcan Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 Powcan Recent Developments

11.16 GiNt

11.16.1 GiNt Corporation Information

11.16.2 GiNt Overview

11.16.3 GiNt Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.16.4 GiNt Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 GiNt Recent Developments

11.17 Solidware

11.17.1 Solidware Corporation Information

11.17.2 Solidware Overview

11.17.3 Solidware Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.17.4 Solidware Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 Solidware Recent Developments

11.18 PMI

11.18.1 PMI Corporation Information

11.18.2 PMI Overview

11.18.3 PMI Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.18.4 PMI Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.18.5 PMI Recent Developments

11.19 CAYI

11.19.1 CAYI Corporation Information

11.19.2 CAYI Overview

11.19.3 CAYI Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.19.4 CAYI Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.19.5 CAYI Recent Developments

11.20 Zhejiang Novia

11.20.1 Zhejiang Novia Corporation Information

11.20.2 Zhejiang Novia Overview

11.20.3 Zhejiang Novia Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.20.4 Zhejiang Novia Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.20.5 Zhejiang Novia Recent Developments

11.21 Klean Kanteen

11.21.1 Klean Kanteen Corporation Information

11.21.2 Klean Kanteen Overview

11.21.3 Klean Kanteen Vacuum Flask Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.21.4 Klean Kanteen Vacuum Flask Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.21.5 Klean Kanteen Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Vacuum Flask Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Vacuum Flask Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Vacuum Flask Production Mode & Process

12.4 Vacuum Flask Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Vacuum Flask Sales Channels

12.4.2 Vacuum Flask Distributors

12.5 Vacuum Flask Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Vacuum Flask Industry Trends

13.2 Vacuum Flask Market Drivers

13.3 Vacuum Flask Market Challenges

13.4 Vacuum Flask Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Vacuum Flask Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

