Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Midea Group, Nilfisk, Stein＆Co GmbH

The report titled Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Vacuum Cleaner Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Vacuum Cleaner Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Vacuum Cleaner Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vacuum Cleaner Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vacuum Cleaner Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vacuum Cleaner Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vacuum Cleaner Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vacuum Cleaner Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vacuum Cleaner Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vacuum Cleaner Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vacuum Cleaner Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Midea Group, Nilfisk, Stein＆Co GmbH, Numatic, AMETEK, Dyson, Henry Incorporated, Hoover, Domel

Market Segmentation by Product:





Market Segmentation by Application: Vertical Vacuum Cleaner

Horizontal Vacuum Cleaner





The Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vacuum Cleaner Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vacuum Cleaner Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vacuum Cleaner Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vacuum Cleaner Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vacuum Cleaner Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vacuum Cleaner Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vacuum Cleaner Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Vacuum Cleaner Motor Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Level 2

1.2.3 Level 3

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Vertical Vacuum Cleaner

1.3.3 Horizontal Vacuum Cleaner

1.3.4 Portable Vacuum Cleaner

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Vacuum Cleaner Motor Industry Trends

2.4.2 Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Drivers

2.4.3 Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Challenges

2.4.4 Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Restraints

3 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales

3.1 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Vacuum Cleaner Motor Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Vacuum Cleaner Motor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Vacuum Cleaner Motor Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Vacuum Cleaner Motor Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Vacuum Cleaner Motor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Vacuum Cleaner Motor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Vacuum Cleaner Motor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Vacuum Cleaner Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Vacuum Cleaner Motor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Vacuum Cleaner Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Vacuum Cleaner Motor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Cleaner Motor Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Cleaner Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Midea Group

12.1.1 Midea Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Midea Group Overview

12.1.3 Midea Group Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Midea Group Vacuum Cleaner Motor Products and Services

12.1.5 Midea Group Vacuum Cleaner Motor SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Midea Group Recent Developments

12.2 Nilfisk

12.2.1 Nilfisk Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nilfisk Overview

12.2.3 Nilfisk Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nilfisk Vacuum Cleaner Motor Products and Services

12.2.5 Nilfisk Vacuum Cleaner Motor SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Nilfisk Recent Developments

12.3 Stein＆Co GmbH

12.3.1 Stein＆Co GmbH Corporation Information

12.3.2 Stein＆Co GmbH Overview

12.3.3 Stein＆Co GmbH Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Stein＆Co GmbH Vacuum Cleaner Motor Products and Services

12.3.5 Stein＆Co GmbH Vacuum Cleaner Motor SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Stein＆Co GmbH Recent Developments

12.4 Numatic

12.4.1 Numatic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Numatic Overview

12.4.3 Numatic Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Numatic Vacuum Cleaner Motor Products and Services

12.4.5 Numatic Vacuum Cleaner Motor SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Numatic Recent Developments

12.5 AMETEK

12.5.1 AMETEK Corporation Information

12.5.2 AMETEK Overview

12.5.3 AMETEK Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 AMETEK Vacuum Cleaner Motor Products and Services

12.5.5 AMETEK Vacuum Cleaner Motor SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 AMETEK Recent Developments

12.6 Dyson

12.6.1 Dyson Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dyson Overview

12.6.3 Dyson Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dyson Vacuum Cleaner Motor Products and Services

12.6.5 Dyson Vacuum Cleaner Motor SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Dyson Recent Developments

12.7 Henry Incorporated

12.7.1 Henry Incorporated Corporation Information

12.7.2 Henry Incorporated Overview

12.7.3 Henry Incorporated Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Henry Incorporated Vacuum Cleaner Motor Products and Services

12.7.5 Henry Incorporated Vacuum Cleaner Motor SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Henry Incorporated Recent Developments

12.8 Hoover

12.8.1 Hoover Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hoover Overview

12.8.3 Hoover Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hoover Vacuum Cleaner Motor Products and Services

12.8.5 Hoover Vacuum Cleaner Motor SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Hoover Recent Developments

12.9 Domel

12.9.1 Domel Corporation Information

12.9.2 Domel Overview

12.9.3 Domel Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Domel Vacuum Cleaner Motor Products and Services

12.9.5 Domel Vacuum Cleaner Motor SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Domel Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Vacuum Cleaner Motor Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Vacuum Cleaner Motor Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Vacuum Cleaner Motor Production Mode & Process

13.4 Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Vacuum Cleaner Motor Sales Channels

13.4.2 Vacuum Cleaner Motor Distributors

13.5 Vacuum Cleaner Motor Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

