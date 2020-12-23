Vacation Rental Market: Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis – Report by QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Vacation Rental Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Vacation Rental market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Vacation Rental market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Vacation Rental market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

9Flats, Airbnb, Booking Holdings, Expedia, TripAdvisor, Wyndham Destinations Market Segment by Product Type: Apartment Rental

Private Home Rental

Others Market Segment by Application:

Travel Industry

Commercial

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Vacation Rental market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vacation Rental market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Vacation Rental industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vacation Rental market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vacation Rental market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vacation Rental market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Vacation Rental

1.1 Vacation Rental Market Overview

1.1.1 Vacation Rental Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Vacation Rental Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Vacation Rental Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Vacation Rental Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Vacation Rental Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Vacation Rental Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Vacation Rental Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Vacation Rental Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Vacation Rental Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Vacation Rental Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Vacation Rental Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Vacation Rental Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Vacation Rental Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Vacation Rental Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Vacation Rental Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Apartment Rental

2.5 Private Home Rental

2.6 Others 3 Vacation Rental Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Vacation Rental Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vacation Rental Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Vacation Rental Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Travel Industry

3.5 Commercial

3.6 Others 4 Global Vacation Rental Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Vacation Rental Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Vacation Rental as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vacation Rental Market

4.4 Global Top Players Vacation Rental Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Vacation Rental Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Vacation Rental Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 9Flats

5.1.1 9Flats Profile

5.1.2 9Flats Main Business

5.1.3 9Flats Vacation Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 9Flats Vacation Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 9Flats Recent Developments

5.2 Airbnb

5.2.1 Airbnb Profile

5.2.2 Airbnb Main Business

5.2.3 Airbnb Vacation Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Airbnb Vacation Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Airbnb Recent Developments

5.3 Booking Holdings

5.5.1 Booking Holdings Profile

5.3.2 Booking Holdings Main Business

5.3.3 Booking Holdings Vacation Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Booking Holdings Vacation Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Expedia Recent Developments

5.4 Expedia

5.4.1 Expedia Profile

5.4.2 Expedia Main Business

5.4.3 Expedia Vacation Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Expedia Vacation Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Expedia Recent Developments

5.5 TripAdvisor

5.5.1 TripAdvisor Profile

5.5.2 TripAdvisor Main Business

5.5.3 TripAdvisor Vacation Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 TripAdvisor Vacation Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 TripAdvisor Recent Developments

5.6 Wyndham Destinations

5.6.1 Wyndham Destinations Profile

5.6.2 Wyndham Destinations Main Business

5.6.3 Wyndham Destinations Vacation Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Wyndham Destinations Vacation Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Wyndham Destinations Recent Developments

… 6 North America

6.1 North America Vacation Rental Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vacation Rental Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Vacation Rental Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Vacation Rental Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Vacation Rental Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Vacation Rental Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

