Vacation Rental Market 2021-2027; Growth Analysis and Forecast |Airbnb, Booking Holdings, Expedia

In this section of the report, the global Vacation Rental Market focuses on the major players that are operating in the market and their competitive landscape present in the market. The Vacation Rental report includes a list of initiatives taken by the companies in the past years and the ones that are likely to happen in the coming years. Analysts have also made a note of their expansion plans for the near future, financial analysis of these companies, and their research and development activities.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Vacation Rental Market Research Report: 9Flats, Airbnb, Booking Holdings, Expedia, TripAdvisor, Wyndham Destinations, …

Global Vacation Rental Market by Type: Monthly, Weekly, Nightly Vacation Rental

Global Vacation Rental Market by Application: , Private, Commerce

For a better understanding of the market, analysts have segmented the global Vacation Rental market based on application, type, and regions. Each segment provides a clear picture of the aspects that are likely to drive it and the ones expected to restrain it. The segment-wise explanation allows the reader to get access to particular updates about the global Vacation Rental market. Evolving environmental concerns, changing political scenarios, and differing approaches by the government towards regulatory reforms have also been mentioned in the Vacation Rental research report.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Vacation Rental market?

What will be the size of the global Vacation Rental market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Vacation Rental market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Vacation Rental market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Vacation Rental market?

TOC

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Vacation Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Monthly

1.2.3 Weekly

1.2.4 Nightly 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vacation Rental Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Private

1.3.3 Commerce 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Vacation Rental Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global Vacation Rental Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Vacation Rental Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Vacation Rental Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Vacation Rental Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Vacation Rental Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Vacation Rental Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Vacation Rental Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Vacation Rental Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vacation Rental Revenue 3.4 Global Vacation Rental Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Vacation Rental Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vacation Rental Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players Vacation Rental Area Served 3.6 Key Players Vacation Rental Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Vacation Rental Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Vacation Rental Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Vacation Rental Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Vacation Rental Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Vacation Rental Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Vacation Rental Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Vacation Rental Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Vacation Rental Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America Vacation Rental Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America Vacation Rental Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Vacation Rental Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Vacation Rental Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe Vacation Rental Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe Vacation Rental Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Vacation Rental Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China Vacation Rental Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China Vacation Rental Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China Vacation Rental Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China Vacation Rental Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan Vacation Rental Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan Vacation Rental Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan Vacation Rental Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan Vacation Rental Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia Vacation Rental Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia Vacation Rental Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia Vacation Rental Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia Vacation Rental Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 9Flats

11.1.1 9Flats Company Details

11.1.2 9Flats Business Overview

11.1.3 9Flats Vacation Rental Introduction

11.1.4 9Flats Revenue in Vacation Rental Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 9Flats Recent Development 11.2 Airbnb

11.2.1 Airbnb Company Details

11.2.2 Airbnb Business Overview

11.2.3 Airbnb Vacation Rental Introduction

11.2.4 Airbnb Revenue in Vacation Rental Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Airbnb Recent Development 11.3 Booking Holdings

11.3.1 Booking Holdings Company Details

11.3.2 Booking Holdings Business Overview

11.3.3 Booking Holdings Vacation Rental Introduction

11.3.4 Booking Holdings Revenue in Vacation Rental Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Booking Holdings Recent Development 11.4 Expedia

11.4.1 Expedia Company Details

11.4.2 Expedia Business Overview

11.4.3 Expedia Vacation Rental Introduction

11.4.4 Expedia Revenue in Vacation Rental Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Expedia Recent Development 11.5 TripAdvisor

11.5.1 TripAdvisor Company Details

11.5.2 TripAdvisor Business Overview

11.5.3 TripAdvisor Vacation Rental Introduction

11.5.4 TripAdvisor Revenue in Vacation Rental Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 TripAdvisor Recent Development 11.6 Wyndham Destinations

11.6.1 Wyndham Destinations Company Details

11.6.2 Wyndham Destinations Business Overview

11.6.3 Wyndham Destinations Vacation Rental Introduction

11.6.4 Wyndham Destinations Revenue in Vacation Rental Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Wyndham Destinations Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

