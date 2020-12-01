V2X Market Growth, COVID-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: Continental Automotive, Qualcomm, NXP, Bosch, Delphi, Intel, Infineon, Tomtom, Harman, Nvidia, Autotalks, Cohda Wireless, Daimler, Audi

V2X market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies.QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global V2X Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global V2X market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global V2X market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global V2X market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Continental Automotive, Qualcomm, NXP, Bosch, Delphi, Intel, Infineon, Tomtom, Harman, Nvidia, Autotalks, Cohda Wireless, Daimler, Audi Market Segment by Product Type: , Hardware, Software V2X Market Segment by Application: , Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global V2X market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the V2X market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the V2X industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global V2X market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global V2X market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global V2X market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global V2X Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hardware

1.3.3 Software

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global V2X Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Passenger Car

1.4.3 Commercial Vehicle 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global V2X Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 V2X Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 V2X Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 V2X Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 V2X Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 V2X Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 V2X Market Trends

2.3.2 V2X Market Drivers

2.3.3 V2X Market Challenges

2.3.4 V2X Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top V2X Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top V2X Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global V2X Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global V2X Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by V2X Revenue

3.4 Global V2X Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global V2X Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by V2X Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players V2X Area Served

3.6 Key Players V2X Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into V2X Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 V2X Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global V2X Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global V2X Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 V2X Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global V2X Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global V2X Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America V2X Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America V2X Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America V2X Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America V2X Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe V2X Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe V2X Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe V2X Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe V2X Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific V2X Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific V2X Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific V2X Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific V2X Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America V2X Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America V2X Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America V2X Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America V2X Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa V2X Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa V2X Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa V2X Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa V2X Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Continental Automotive

11.1.1 Continental Automotive Company Details

11.1.2 Continental Automotive Business Overview

11.1.3 Continental Automotive V2X Introduction

11.1.4 Continental Automotive Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Continental Automotive Recent Development

11.2 Qualcomm

11.2.1 Qualcomm Company Details

11.2.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

11.2.3 Qualcomm V2X Introduction

11.2.4 Qualcomm Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

11.3 NXP

11.3.1 NXP Company Details

11.3.2 NXP Business Overview

11.3.3 NXP V2X Introduction

11.3.4 NXP Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 NXP Recent Development

11.4 Bosch

11.4.1 Bosch Company Details

11.4.2 Bosch Business Overview

11.4.3 Bosch V2X Introduction

11.4.4 Bosch Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Bosch Recent Development

11.5 Delphi

11.5.1 Delphi Company Details

11.5.2 Delphi Business Overview

11.5.3 Delphi V2X Introduction

11.5.4 Delphi Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Delphi Recent Development

11.6 Intel

11.6.1 Intel Company Details

11.6.2 Intel Business Overview

11.6.3 Intel V2X Introduction

11.6.4 Intel Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Intel Recent Development

11.7 Infineon

11.7.1 Infineon Company Details

11.7.2 Infineon Business Overview

11.7.3 Infineon V2X Introduction

11.7.4 Infineon Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Infineon Recent Development

11.8 Tomtom

11.8.1 Tomtom Company Details

11.8.2 Tomtom Business Overview

11.8.3 Tomtom V2X Introduction

11.8.4 Tomtom Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Tomtom Recent Development

11.9 Harman

11.9.1 Harman Company Details

11.9.2 Harman Business Overview

11.9.3 Harman V2X Introduction

11.9.4 Harman Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Harman Recent Development

11.10 Nvidia

11.10.1 Nvidia Company Details

11.10.2 Nvidia Business Overview

11.10.3 Nvidia V2X Introduction

11.10.4 Nvidia Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Nvidia Recent Development

11.11 Autotalks

10.11.1 Autotalks Company Details

10.11.2 Autotalks Business Overview

10.11.3 Autotalks V2X Introduction

10.11.4 Autotalks Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Autotalks Recent Development

11.12 Cohda Wireless

10.12.1 Cohda Wireless Company Details

10.12.2 Cohda Wireless Business Overview

10.12.3 Cohda Wireless V2X Introduction

10.12.4 Cohda Wireless Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Cohda Wireless Recent Development

11.13 Daimler

10.13.1 Daimler Company Details

10.13.2 Daimler Business Overview

10.13.3 Daimler V2X Introduction

10.13.4 Daimler Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Daimler Recent Development

11.14 Audi

10.14.1 Audi Company Details

10.14.2 Audi Business Overview

10.14.3 Audi V2X Introduction

10.14.4 Audi Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Audi Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

