V2X Market 2021:Key market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2021-2027| Qualcomm, NXP, Bosch

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan V2X Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the V2X market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global V2X market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global V2X market.

The research report on the global V2X market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, V2X market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The V2X research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global V2X market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the V2X market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global V2X market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

V2X Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global V2X market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global V2X market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

V2X Market Leading Players

Continental Automotive, Qualcomm, NXP, Bosch, Delphi, Intel, Infineon, Tomtom, Harman, Nvidia, Autotalks, Cohda Wireless, Daimler, Audi

V2X Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the V2X market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global V2X market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

V2X Segmentation by Product



Hardware

Software V2X

V2X Segmentation by Application



Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global V2X market?

How will the global V2X market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global V2X market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global V2X market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global V2X market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global V2X Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Software 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global V2X Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

1.3.3 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

1.3.4 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

1.3.5 Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

1.3.6 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

1.3.7 Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C) 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global V2X Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global V2X Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 V2X Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 V2X Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 V2X Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top V2X Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top V2X Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global V2X Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global V2X Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by V2X Revenue 3.4 Global V2X Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global V2X Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by V2X Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players V2X Area Served 3.6 Key Players V2X Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into V2X Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 V2X Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global V2X Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global V2X Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 V2X Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global V2X Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global V2X Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America V2X Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America V2X Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America V2X Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America V2X Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe V2X Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe V2X Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe V2X Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe V2X Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China V2X Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China V2X Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China V2X Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China V2X Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan V2X Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan V2X Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan V2X Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan V2X Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia V2X Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia V2X Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia V2X Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia V2X Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Continental Automotive

11.1.1 Continental Automotive Company Details

11.1.2 Continental Automotive Business Overview

11.1.3 Continental Automotive V2X Introduction

11.1.4 Continental Automotive Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Continental Automotive Recent Development 11.2 Qualcomm

11.2.1 Qualcomm Company Details

11.2.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

11.2.3 Qualcomm V2X Introduction

11.2.4 Qualcomm Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Qualcomm Recent Development 11.3 NXP

11.3.1 NXP Company Details

11.3.2 NXP Business Overview

11.3.3 NXP V2X Introduction

11.3.4 NXP Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 NXP Recent Development 11.4 Bosch

11.4.1 Bosch Company Details

11.4.2 Bosch Business Overview

11.4.3 Bosch V2X Introduction

11.4.4 Bosch Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Bosch Recent Development 11.5 Delphi

11.5.1 Delphi Company Details

11.5.2 Delphi Business Overview

11.5.3 Delphi V2X Introduction

11.5.4 Delphi Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Delphi Recent Development 11.6 Intel

11.6.1 Intel Company Details

11.6.2 Intel Business Overview

11.6.3 Intel V2X Introduction

11.6.4 Intel Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Intel Recent Development 11.7 Infineon

11.7.1 Infineon Company Details

11.7.2 Infineon Business Overview

11.7.3 Infineon V2X Introduction

11.7.4 Infineon Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Infineon Recent Development 11.8 Tomtom

11.8.1 Tomtom Company Details

11.8.2 Tomtom Business Overview

11.8.3 Tomtom V2X Introduction

11.8.4 Tomtom Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Tomtom Recent Development 11.9 Harman

11.9.1 Harman Company Details

11.9.2 Harman Business Overview

11.9.3 Harman V2X Introduction

11.9.4 Harman Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Harman Recent Development 11.10 Nvidia

11.10.1 Nvidia Company Details

11.10.2 Nvidia Business Overview

11.10.3 Nvidia V2X Introduction

11.10.4 Nvidia Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Nvidia Recent Development 11.11 Autotalks

10.11.1 Autotalks Company Details

10.11.2 Autotalks Business Overview

10.11.3 Autotalks V2X Introduction

10.11.4 Autotalks Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Autotalks Recent Development 11.12 Cohda Wireless

10.12.1 Cohda Wireless Company Details

10.12.2 Cohda Wireless Business Overview

10.12.3 Cohda Wireless V2X Introduction

10.12.4 Cohda Wireless Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Cohda Wireless Recent Development 11.13 Daimler

10.13.1 Daimler Company Details

10.13.2 Daimler Business Overview

10.13.3 Daimler V2X Introduction

10.13.4 Daimler Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Daimler Recent Development 11.14 Audi

10.14.1 Audi Company Details

10.14.2 Audi Business Overview

10.14.3 Audi V2X Introduction

10.14.4 Audi Revenue in V2X Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Audi Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

